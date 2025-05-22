SAP BTP Innovations Deliver Powerful AI Capabilities to Developers and Business Users Across SAP Business Suite

Businesses today are navigating an era of explosive digital transformation, rising customer expectations, and the need for constant innovation. Meanwhile, many are contending with legacy systems that require cloud transformations to stay competitive.

SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) helps address these challenges. Serving as the foundation of SAP Business Suite, SAP BTP connects, extends, and automates business processes and applications, accelerates application development, and deploys AI capabilities that drive growth and innovation.

This week at SAP Sapphire, we shared amazing firsthand customer and partner success stories and announced new SAP BTP innovations that help customers bring out their best.

Build custom AI agents and Joule skills for your business

AI agents support and enhance businesses by utilizing AI to build deep understanding and perform multi-step workflows across end-to-end business processes. These agents act with purpose and continuously learn, providing organizations with increased operational efficiency, sharper insights, and faster innovation.

Joule Studio, a new capability within SAP Build, enables users to build AI agents and Joule skills that are scalable, secure, and grounded in business context to enhance business specific outcomes. While Joule skills execute rule-based tasks, AI agents plan and execute complex business scenarios. Deeply grounded in business data, these agents drive accurate outcomes in line with goals. The open and extensible framework of Joule Studio enables users to connect with not only SAP, but also non-SAP applications for seamless execution.

Joule Studio, generally available in June 2025, allows customers to design, deploy, and manage custom Joule skills and AI agents with low-code, no-code simplicity. Read our announcement blog here to learn more and register for the upcoming webinar to see Joule Studio in action.

With Joule Studio, we expand our extensibility portfolio SAP Build to the next level for building Joule skills and agents. This way, customers can implement innovations intuitively and efficiently.

Integrate business applications faster with AI

The ability to collaborate and exchange information in real time across diverse systems and applications is a necessary foundation for business success. SAP Integration Suite empowers customers to quickly integrate all on-premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications, events, and data – no matter where they live – without disruption.

We’re thrilled to unveil new AI capabilities within SAP Integration Suite, including AI assisted development experience for discovery and recommendations of pre-built content and for creation, migration, and monitoring of integration flows. New AI-powered API trends and predictions help customers analyze historical API call volumes and then forecast trends and traffic patterns. The ability to predict potential anomalies positions customers to proactively adjust their strategies and enhance their resilience. A new AI adaptor, empowers customers to connect their own large language models (LLMs) and makes their applications and data integrations even more intelligent than before.

We also announced a new set of integration adapters – including IBM MQ, Google Cloud Storage, Salesforce PubSub, Anaplan, Snowflake, and more – as well as a new SAP Integration Suite user experience. This makes SAP Integration Suite the solution to modernize the integration landscape between SAP and non-SAP systems with a fast return of investment. Learn more about SAP Integration Suite here.

SAP Build is our application development and automation solution that has a comprehensive suite of low-code, code-first, and generative AI tools. Our new simplified pricing and packaging makes it easy for developers to get started. For example, an extensibility wizard gives users access to a guided experience that helps them jumpstart their extension creation from SAP S/4HANA Cloud, available now in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and later this year for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.

New Joule for developers capabilities empower developers of all skill levels to code more efficiently. Rather than spending time on repetitive tasks like debugging errors and dealing with legacy codebases, developers can leverage our generative AI tools to be more productive, creative, and proficient in accelerating ABAP, Java, JavaScript, and visual tool-based application development and automation of SAP processes. In a nutshell, Joule for developers capabilities allows them to save significant time in understanding and writing code in SAP context and enables experts to drive innovation.

Create business-relevant apps with all your data

SAP Business Data Cloud is a fully managed SaaS solution that unifies and governs all SAP data and seamlessly connects with third-party data, giving line-of-business leaders context to make even more impactful decisions.

Announced this week, developers will be able to leverage SAP Build to natively discover SAP Business Data Cloud data products starting in the second half of 2025. Developers will be able to leverage the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model in SAP Build to create custom applications that seamlessly integrate with data products and supplement SAP Business Data Cloud Intelligent Applications. This streamlined integration accelerates application development and empowers end users with richer data and deeper insights.

SAP HANA Cloud empowers developers to build applications that utilize generative AI, are context-aware, and connect securely to vital business data, including curated data products from SAP Business Data Cloud. Looking ahead, customers will be able to take advantage of updated SAP HANA Cloud functionality that provides enhanced monitoring of consumption, cost visibility, and financial governance. In addition, self-service technology will be enhanced to enable customers to selectively migrate SAP HANA database objects to SAP HANA Cloud. Learn more here about how customers are modernizing their applications and increasing ROI with SAP HANA Cloud.

Resources to jumpstart your journey

Wherever you’re at in your journey, there are easy ways to get started. Check out SAP Learning Journeys for SAP BTP, new SAP BTP use cases, SAP BTP FinOps, and the updated SAP Business Accelerator Hub to jumpstart your innovation.

Additionally, SAP BTP now includes the SAP Customer Identity and Access Management, which which customers can uphold stringent security standards while accelerating growth. SAP Customer Identity and Access Management is now available through the SAP BTP Enterprise Agreement. Also coming soon, SAP BTP services will have expanded availability on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

Michael Ameling is chief product officer of SAP BTP and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.