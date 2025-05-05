WALLDORF — The Supervisory Board of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has further extended the contract of Christian Klein, CEO and chairman of the Executive Board. Initially set for three years starting in May 2025, the contract has now been extended to five years, continuing until April 2030.

The Supervisory Board has also extended the contract of Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the Executive Board, at his own request for two years to March 2028. These decisions ensure continuity and stability within the Executive Board, which as a leadership team collectively oversees the successful execution of SAP’s long-term strategy.

“Christian Klein and Dominik Asam, together with the executive team, have played an instrumental role in SAP’s ongoing success, providing steady leadership throughout the company’s transformation journey,” said Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank them all for their contributions to strengthening SAP’s position as a global leader in enterprise technology.”

Klein (45) started his career at SAP in 1999 as a student. After holding various positions across the company, including Chief Financial Officer of SAP SuccessFactors and SAP’s Chief Controlling Officer, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of SAP in 2016, a role in which he continued until 2021. Klein has been the sole CEO of SAP SE since 2020.

Prior to being appointed CFO of SAP in 2023, Asam (56) had served as CFO at Airbus SE from April 2019 to February 2023 and Infineon Technologies AG from 2011. In 2010, he was Head of Group Controlling at RWE AG. From 2005 to 2010, he held various roles at Siemens AG, including CEO of Siemens Financial Services and Corporate Vice President and Treasurer.

