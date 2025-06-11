From Digital Intelligence to Real-World Action: How SAP, NEURA Robotics, and NVIDIA Are Powering the Future of Physical AI

Enterprise AI has long been confined to software, whether to accelerate workflows, support decisions, or power intelligent automation. But the boundaries are expanding to the physical world. We’re now entering the era where software intelligence meets robotic autonomy, and businesses can drive efficiency, safety, and adaptability not only in digital processes, but also on the warehouse floor, in logistics hubs, and across industrial operations. In this world, AI agents don’t just guide work—they do the work, both digitally and physically.

At SAP, we’re collaborating with NEURA Robotics and NVIDIA to bring this future to life. Our goal is to make physical AI a reality for businesses across industries. By combining SAP’s business process intelligence, NEURA’s cognitive robots, and NVIDIA’s Omniverse Platform, we’re enabling a new class of autonomous physical agents that connect enterprise systems to real-world action.

A convergence of intelligence, simulation, and execution

This next evolution of enterprise automation requires more than just robotics or AI in isolation. It’s about orchestrating data, reasoning, and motion end-to-end.

SAP’s Joule Agents, underpinned by SAP Business AI, serve as the cognitive layer, understanding enterprise context and directing workflows.

Mega NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint enables teams to simulate and refine agent behavior in complex, realistic operational scenarios—before deployment.

NEURA’s cognitive robots then execute these tasks in the real world, with the ability to perceive, decide, and adapt as environments shift.

This tight integration creates a loop of continuous learning where each real-world action generates feedback to retrain and improve the performance of both agents and robots.

Real use cases, real value

This isn’t a future vision—it’s already happening. Early adopters are applying this innovation in manufacturing, retail, and logistics, where traditional automation falls short. For example:

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can handle multi-step inventory tasks in dynamic retail environments.

Cognitive robots can assist with equipment inspections and repairs, reducing downtime in asset-intensive industries.

Physical agents can orchestrate movement of goods and materials in complex supply chains, all while staying connected to SAP core systems.

The result: faster execution, safer operations, and intelligent adaptation to real-world variability.

A shared vision to transform industry

Each partner in this collaboration brings a unique capability—and together, we’re enabling more than any one of us could alone.

“We are proud to bring the power of our cognitive robots into the partnership with SAP and to jointly take the next step towards automating real-world tasks,” said David Reger, CEO of NEURA Robotics. “Together, we are redefining what is possible and creating solutions that truly serve humans and transform industries.”

“With the Mega NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint, enterprises can test and validate mixed robot fleets at scale, bridging the gap between digital simulation and reliable physical-world implementation,” said Mike Geyer, head of digital twins at NVIDIA.

This vision aligns closely with SAP’s mission to help the world run better and improve people’s lives—not just through better software, but by connecting data, intelligence, and physical action. The collaboration reflects a bold step forward: turning digital intelligence into autonomous execution at the edge, guided by business context and enterprise processes.

Looking ahead

The fusion of business AI, simulation technology, and cognitive robotics opens a new frontier—where enterprises can confidently extend automation beyond digital workflows into the physical world.

By shaping this new category of physical AI agents, SAP, NVIDIA, and NEURA Robotics are enabling businesses to reimagine what’s possible by creating a future where AI doesn’t just make decisions but also brings them to life.