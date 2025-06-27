Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora designs, handcrafts, and markets high-quality jewelry at affordable prices using only recycled silver and gold materials.

The company, which employs 37,000 people and had revenues last year of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion), can trace its origins back to 1982 and a small family-run shop in Copenhagen.

In the 42 years since then, Pandora has grown into the largest jewelry brand in the world, with jewelry sold in more than 100 countries through retail stores and online.

“Pandora is the brand that’s all about love, and it is about gifting to your loved ones but also celebrating yourself when you have had an amazing achievement,” said Mariane Heidingsfelder, Pandora’s senior vice president of Business Transformation.

As an omnichannel retailer with ambitious growth plans, Pandora’s digital strategy is focused around enhancing consumer experience. “That’s our number one priority,” Heidingsfelder said. Pandora selected RISE with SAP to support its ambitious digital journey and serve as part of the foundation for the company’s future growth.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud will serve as the core of Pandora’s new ERP system, which will enable the company’s business processes to be standardized, simpler to manage, and more connected.

“I truly believe that business is technology, and technology is business,” Heidingsfelder said. “In our journey of growth, we are really digitalizing our business end-to-end, from manufacturing all the way to our offices and our colleagues, and all the way to our stores and the way that consumers interact with us in a very personalized way.”

As part of this journey, Pandora is aiming to simplify the lives of its employees. Lean and digitized processes in combination with user-friendly dashboards are only some of the initiatives that will allow employees to spend more time with customers or undertake more innovative tasks and complex problem-solving. “At the store, we are leveraging multiple technologies,” Heidingsfelder said. “We definitely want to simplify the way our stores operate, so we’re trying to have one place for the store associates to be able to get all the information they need in order to have those conversations with the consumer.”

When it comes to digitalizing the backbone, she added, “We also want to make sure that our store associates spend more time with the consumer and less time in the back office.” Pandora is already looking at ways that it can use the embedded AI capabilities in SAP S/4HANA.

“We’ve consciously decided to start small, learn, and then leverage where we can find efficiencies to support the way that our colleagues work,” Heidingsfelder explained.

“From there, I think the sky is the limit,” she said. “We are really a bold organization, and we want to make sure we leverage the best that there is out there from a technology point of view to boost our business and accelerate our growth.”

“I think Pandora is a very open company,” she added. “We are a company that believes in our core values. We dream, we dare, we care, and we deliver.”