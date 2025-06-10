SAP Recognized as a Leader in Human Capital Management by TrustRadius, Earning 12 Top Rated Awards

We are thrilled to share that SAP SuccessFactors has once again been recognized as a leader in human capital management (HCM) by TrustRadius, earning 12 Top Rated awards for 2025.

TrustRadius is a leading B2B software review platform, and its Top Rated awards recognize vendors with high customer satisfaction, based on verified customer reviews.

“Our Top Rated awards are based entirely on authentic customer feedback, and SAP has clearly earned the trust of its users. SAP SuccessFactors HCM stands out for its comprehensive approach to talent management, employee experience, and core HR functions,” said Allyson Havener, CMO at TrustRadius.

This year, SAP SuccessFactors earned 12 Top Rated honors across a range of categories, reflecting the breadth and depth of our HCM suite:

Applicant Tracking

Compensation Management

Talent Management

Workforce Analytics

Sales Incentive Compensation Management

HR Management

Workforce Management

Employee Performance Management

Sales Performance Management

Corporate Learning Management

Succession Planning

International Payroll

More than 10,000 customers across the globe trust SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help them unlock the full potential of their people. Together, we’re reshaping workforces to be more adaptive, intelligent, and aligned with business goals—guided by real-time insights, assisted by AI, and connected across every corner of the enterprise.

In the past year, SAP has delivered powerful innovations that are redefining the HR experience. The SAP SuccessFactors first-half 2025 release introduced more than 250 innovative features and enhancements designed to help organizations address any business need and stay ahead of the curve.

Last month at SAP Sapphire, SAP announced new innovations to help HR leaders navigate rapid change and address skills gaps, including the first of our HR agents and three new solutions: the People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, WalkMe for SAP SuccessFactors HCM, and SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Service Management.

Together, these innovations can enable our customers to navigate today’s business demands while building a foundation for the future.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s a look at what our customers are saying:

“SAP SuccessFactors HCM is considered a ‘best of breed’ for a reason. The fact that it does allow for in-depth customization, and its ability to be tailored not only to individual business needs, but also it allows for best practice follow-up while ensuring organizations remain compliant with several legal requirements.” – Global HRIS Lead

“Effectiveness of the software in payroll figures and tax management. The software is easy to set up and implement even by unskilled persons. The pricing of the product is favorable for beginners and small organizations. The availability of unlimited customizable templates and dashboards makes the platform reliable and eloquent. Customer support services providers are available 24/7 and ready to help in real time.” – Employees Representative

“Day-to-day HR tasks are automated, which relieves the company from repeated manual tasks. The process of recruitment and performance management has improved. The operation cost of HR operations has been reduced. Talent and compensation management have improved. Human resource planning has become more efficient with data-driven decision-making. The onboarding process has been enhanced, cutting the company’s time and effort.” – Senior Engineer

Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors HCM and read our customer reviews on TrustRadius.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer for SAP SuccessFactors.