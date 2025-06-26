SAP has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management Solutions, Q2 2025, in which Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, researched, analyzed, and scored 12 vendors and named SAP a Leader.

The report analyzed SAP Master Data Governance and noted “it stands out for its global, industry-specific solutions, with a focus on SAP S/4HANA integration” and “SAP’s strategy of integrating applications, data, and AI shows its commitment to unifying data into a single source of truth accessible across the enterprise.” The 21 scoring criteria employed by Forrester Research covered two categories: Current Offering and Strategy.

The Forrester report states that “SAP offers remarkable data privacy, security, and global compliance with natively supported governance functions.” And it further points out that “the introduction of its AI copilot [Joule] indicates SAP’s direction toward embedding generative AI across its platform for improved quality, adoption, and management.”

“In the context of SAP business applications, SAP Master Data Governance can offer much more then integration. We have shown this with scenarios embedded into SAP S/4HANA, or with federated master data governance deployments across an application landscape, or with integrated end-to-end scenarios for supplier management across SAP Master Data Governance and SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance,” says Markus Kuppe, vice president and chief product owner of SAP Master Data Governance. “When we look at SAP Business Data Cloud, which provides semantically rich data from various data sources, we see master data often as the most critical data asset. SAP Master Data Governance curates this master data towards a trustful and high-quality treasure and feeds into SAP Business Data Cloud as a data product.”

SAP Master Data Governance allows organizations to create a unified, trusted view of their business to help enable them to work more efficiently and make better decisions. The application is available on-premise as well as in the private and public cloud with support for consolidation, central governance, and data quality management. Customers can establish a cohesive and harmonized master data management strategy across all master data domains to help simplify enterprise data management, increase data accuracy, and reduce total cost of ownership.

To learn more about SAP’s ranking among top vendors, read the full report.

Kaiser Larsen is vice president for Product Marketing, Data & Analytics at SAP.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .