In an era where artificial intelligence has transitioned from a disruptive force to an operational necessity, global enterprises face new challenges and opportunities. The adoption of AI is no longer limited to experimental use cases or niche areas—it is the backbone of business transformation.

Our commitment to innovation drives every initiative we undertake. As a global leader in enterprise software solutions, we are uniquely positioned to deliver AI capabilities tailored to our customers’ needs. This dedication is at the heart of our enhanced AI strategy and why we are partnering with NVIDIA to embed NVIDIA NIM microservices, including a new microservice designed to work with a broad range of LLMs, which now supports deploying over 100,000 models into our architecture, enabling customers to harness the power of AI while meeting the specific demands of their local markets and industries.

Create transformative impact with the most powerful AI and agents Learn more

Local AI from SAP can ensure that AI prompts and customer data stay within SAP-controlled environments, helping to enhance security and ensure compliance with regional regulations. By focusing on local deployment and aligning with NIM microservices, our strategy prioritizes scalability without compromising compliance or security.

“NVIDIA NIM microservices deliver optimized inference performance, portability, and enterprise support for custom models, helping customers accelerate innovation at every stage of the AI development and deployment cycle,” said Kari Briski, vice president, Generative AI Software for Enterprise, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA NIM microservices on SAP Business AI, developers can supercharge AI adoption with local models running on local infrastructure.”

Why highly regulated industries demand a new AI paradigm

Industries like healthcare and public services stand at a crossroads. These are sectors where the stakes are highest—where AI can revolutionize patient care or streamline essential services—but the constraints are equally significant. Data sovereignty laws, compliance obligations, and the need for operational transparency often place these industries in a bind, forcing leaders to choose between accelerating innovation or staying compliant. SAP has long understood these challenges and has taken deliberate steps to provide solutions that strike the right balance.

Collaboration as a catalyst for innovation

As part of our ongoing drive to enhance AI adoption, SAP has optimized its architecture to leverage some of the most advanced inference technologies available. By collaborating with model innovators such as Aleph Alpha, Meta, and Mistral, alongside our own fine-tuned ABAP model, we aim to deliver a curated selection of trusted AI tools. These models are designed to address multilingual, explainable, and retrieval-augmented generation tasks, working to ensure that enterprises have access to solutions tailored to their unique business challenges. By placing our customers’ needs at the forefront, SAP can deliver AI systems that are not only more powerful but also deeply embedded in the enterprise ecosystem.

Building AI that’s market-aware and customer-driven

Enterprise leaders are under growing pressure to translate innovation into measurable outcomes. Our expanded collaboration with NVIDIA aims to address these demands with a focus on:

Enterprise-grade performance: Leveraging NVIDIA NIM and curated models, fine-tuned by SAP for enterprise-grade performance

Operational flexibility: Supporting local deployment while seamlessly integrating with SAP’s technology ecosystem

Strategic alignment: Addressing the shifting dynamics of AI sovereignty and industrial leadership

What’s next for enterprise AI?

The road ahead for AI in enterprises is as exciting as it is demanding. Compliance will remain a core concern, but so too will the need for agility and innovation. Through our partnership with NVIDIA, we are not just responding to these demands—we are anticipating them, building infrastructure and solutions that can empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.

For businesses ready to embark on this journey, the process starts now. Explore how our AI solutions can redefine what’s possible for your business.

Explore the opportunities ahead.