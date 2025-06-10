When it comes to digital transformation, having the right software is only part of the equation. Companies navigating the complexities of cloud migration also need a partner committed to walking with them every step of the way. This is where SAP Preferred Success services can drive momentum.

More than a support plan, SAP Preferred Success offers a guided, proactive success model that helps accelerate outcomes, reduce risk, and drive continuous innovation. As companies move to cloud ERP solutions, especially in regulated and complex industries, the services can become a strategic advantage in bridging the gap between implementation and long-term business transformation.

Delivering transformation as a service

Technology implementation, even for cloud ERP with embedded AI and automation, can only take a business so far. To drive true business transformation, expertise is still essential.

SAP Preferred Success helps overcome challenges in realizing expected ROI and business outcomes, such as adoption gaps, siloed insights, and reactive operations that slow progress. The services can provide strategic support tailored to each organization with a structured engagement model, direct access to SAP experts, and proactive recommendations aligned with business goals.

For example, organizations can realize the full value of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and other cloud solutions from SAP faster and with less risk by leveraging:

Tailored guidance and best practices from SAP experts across industries

and best practices from SAP experts across industries Proactive insights to help customers align innovation with strategy

to help customers align innovation with strategy Accelerated adoption of SAP innovations, including embedded AI and SAP Fiori apps

of SAP innovations, including embedded AI and SAP Fiori apps Optimization support to help continuously refine system performance and processes

to help continuously refine system performance and processes Business-specific planning aligned with transformation milestones

SAP Preferred Success can also deliver best practice guidance through structured success checks—touch points where SAP experts assess alignment with standard processes, identify risks, and provide tailored recommendations. This proactive approach supports a “keep clean, stay clean” strategy, helping customers safeguard system integrity and accelerate future innovation.

Make more of the cloud with SAP Preferred Success Learn more

For IT teams, the services can decrease time spent on incident resolution while increasing system stability. Access to architectural reviews, upgrade planning, and expert troubleshooting enables a critical shift from reactive support to proactive innovation.

At the same time, business teams can be better positioned to adopt new features quickly, leading to higher productivity and measurable progress on strategic KPIs. SAP experts can assist in defining and tracking those KPIs from the beginning, helping ensure the technology evolves with the business. In addition, with each new release, SAP Preferred Success can provide guidance on how to adopt what matters most.

To see the services within SAP Preferred Success in action, let’s consider Eurofarma. Operating in more than 20 countries, the pharmaceutical company turned to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition to modernize and scale its operations. However, the turning point wasn’t just the technology but also the partnership through SAP Preferred Success.

As noted by William Almeida, operations support systems coordinator at Eurofarma, in a video:

“SAP Preferred Success has significantly impacted our operations by driving innovation and enabling us to fully leverage all the tools contracted with SAP. We share our business needs with them, and they connect us with SAP experts in each area. This partnership has been instrumental in improving performance, scalability, and our ability to utilize cloud-based tools, ultimately enhancing our overall modernization.”

SAP Preferred Success helped Eurofarma align its cloud environment with evolving business goals, optimize infrastructure, and adopt new tools more quickly. With personalized guidance, the company moved from reactive maintenance to proactive transformation—boosting its productivity, improving compliance, and building a stronger digital foundation for growth.

Turning embedded AI into business outcomes

When embedded with purpose and backed by expert guidance, AI becomes more than a tool. It drives tangible business outcomes. Yet, most companies struggle to adopt the technology because they lack a clear path to value.

Although it’s designed to transform business operations with intelligent recommendations, automation of manual tasks, and foresight that once took hours to uncover, the full potential of AI requires more than flipping a switch.

SAP Preferred Success offers an AI acceleration path through its AI exploration service, designed to help organizations move from isolated pilots to strategic, embedded intelligence. The service can provide expert guidance to identify high-impact use cases, align capabilities to business goals, and help ensure secure, scalable adoption.

From streamlining financial close processes to enabling natural language interactions through the Joule copilot, companies can gain the insight and support needed to make AI truly work for their business. For industries where speed, compliance, and innovation go hand in hand, this level of enablement helps clear the way for a personalized, scalable approach to innovation.

Creating a trusted foundation for future-ready businesses

Cloud transformation isn’t a one-time event; it’s a continuous journey. SAP Preferred Success can support every step, from go-live and scaling to innovation and evolution.

Whether the focus is on modernizing finance, optimizing supply chains, embracing generative AI, or shifting to a clean core strategy, SAP Preferred Success brings structure to transformation, clarity to complexity, and confidence to your most important decisions.

Ready to get more from your cloud investment? Find out how SAP Preferred Success services can help you get there.

Mine Ecevit is global lead for SAP Preferred Success Sales at SAP.

Andreia Bessa is global program lead for Global Customer Engagement and Services at SAP.