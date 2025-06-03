In the fast-paced world of esports, victory isn’t just about reaction time and skill—it’s about making the right decisions at the right moment and picking the right strategy. Team Liquid, one of the most decorated organizations in competitive gaming, has consistently pushed the boundaries of performance, secured more than 140 major titles, and started 2025 with winning the League of Legends Championship of the Americas (LTA).

With major tournaments generating millions of data points every minute, esports has become increasingly data-driven. League of Legends is one of those highly strategic games, which generates vast amounts of data. Team Liquid faced the challenge of quickly analyzing and interpreting complex statistics without having to search different dashboards and making the data available to more users across the business. But how can players, coaches, and analysts efficiently access the information in natural language without slowing down decision-making?

AI-powered insights as a game-changer

To perform at the highest level in professional gaming, Team Liquid is constantly thinking of new ways to gain more insights from its data. Traditionally, Team Liquid analysts manually gathered data from multiple sources, slowing decision-making and limiting real-time strategy adjustments. In the Next Level Esports Center built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), Team Liquid centralizes its game data, ensuring a single source of truth for performance analysis. However, accessing insights remained a challenge for non-technical users like players, coaches, and marketing teams, who needed a more intuitive way to extract even more meaningful data.

With agents in SAP’s AI copilot Joule, Team Liquid is entering a new world of getting fast and precise insights out of its existing database. By simply typing in a question about a respective player or team, the agents can go through more than 1.6 terabytes of game data from 10 million games to find the right answer to the question and can even suggest strategies to beat the opponent. This allows both analysts and non-technical users to request insights using natural language, eliminating the need for manual data retrieval. With seamless integration of SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud, Team Liquid gains a robust and scalable data infrastructure, ensuring fast, actionable insights. Joule enables users to instantly access game statistics, player performance trends, and strategic comparisons, making critical information available within seconds.

The impact of Joule Agents can be truly game-changing:

Faster data access: Analysts can retrieve and analyze data instantly, which saves valuable time and enhances preparation for upcoming matches. With easy access to insights, different departments from coaching teams, marketing, or communications can align their strategies or content based on data-driven narratives.

With agents in SAP’s AI copilot Joule, Team Liquid is preparing to unlock AI-driven analytics that will make critical insights instantly accessible. “Thanks to SAP’s AI copilot Joule and the upcoming Joule Agents, even non-technical users like our players and coaches will be able to ask for the data they need using natural language queries. What once took hours of manual work will become available instantly, driving our strategies and enhancing team performance,” said Haitham Algbory, head of Analytics & Data, League of Legends at Team Liquid. “This partnership is setting a new standard in esports, proving that AI and data integration are the future of competitive gaming.”

Team Liquid embraces AI-powered analytics and pushes the boundaries of innovation, proving that the future of esports is data-driven and that AI can play a crucial role. As competitive gaming continues to evolve, AI solutions like Joule will be critical in unlocking the full potential of esports teams and maintaining competitiveness.

Dr. Benjamin Blau is Chief Process & Information Officer at SAP.

Top image: @LTA North @Riot Games