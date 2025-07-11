Young people entering today’s workforce face a world transformed by technology, automation, and artificial intelligence. Too many still lack the confidence, digital skills, and exposure needed not just to adapt to this future, but to shape it.

That’s why we’re launching the Global Career Discovery Initiative, a new global partnership between SAP and JA Worldwide that will reach tens of thousands of young people aged 17 to 24 in more than 30 countries.

“Young people are entering a world of work that’s being reshaped by technology, automation, and artificial intelligence,” says Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide. “This partnership ensures that youth—especially those from underserved communities—don’t just learn about the future of work but learn how to shape it.”

From local impact to global scale

Over the past 20 years, SAP has partnered with JA through dozens of local and regional programs, from workshops in Colombia to mentoring sessions in Vietnam. These efforts have created a meaningful impact, but we recognized the opportunity to amplify our work by aligning globally. This unified partnership enables us to scale what works, streamline volunteer engagement, and ensure more consistent access to high-quality learning experiences for young people everywhere.

SAP is powering equitable access to economic opportunity, education and employment, and the circular economy Learn more

JA Worldwide already delivers more than 19 million student learning experiences annually in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health, powered by a network of over 700,000 teachers and business volunteers. This scale and experience make JA an ideal partner to help build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Together, we’re combining JA’s proven curriculum with SAP’s global network of employee volunteers to create a structured, scalable experience that helps young people build in-demand skills, discover career pathways, and connect directly with mentors and role models. In its first year, the initiative aims to reach more than 85,000 students across six continents, engaging 800 SAP volunteers of all ages as mentors and role models.

Why this matters now

The world of work is evolving faster than many education systems can adapt. We believe the future belongs to young people who combine essential human skills—like creativity, resilience, and collaboration—with digital confidence. JA’s curriculum delivers exactly that, and through this global initiative SAP is proud to help bring these vital skills to youth at scale.

For many of us at SAP, this work is deeply personal. Like countless colleagues, we know from experience how early exposure to mentors and practical skills can change a life.

“I joined JA as a student 25 years ago. Those early experiences shaped my journey. They equipped me with the tools and skills I needed to grow in the business world and helped me believe, at a very young age, that with knowledge, grit, and humility, anything was possible,” says Sam Masri, global chief sales officer, SAP. “I’m incredibly proud that SAP will now bring that same opportunity to thousands of youth around the world!”

Building future skills, together

Our collaboration goes beyond volunteering; it’s a long-term alignment focused on skills development, equity, and innovation. We’re committed to creating a more inclusive, opportunity-rich future for all young people, regardless of geography or background. We’re proud to be part of this effort and excited about the impact ahead.

The Global Career Discovery Initiative is one way we’re putting SAP’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy into action. Around the world, millions of young people are not in education, employment, or training, while employers struggle to find skilled talent. We believe building future skills is essential to empower the next generation and ensure a fair, sustainable transition from education to employment or entrepreneurship.

To do this, we focus on three areas:

Ecosystem development : Building partnerships to align skills with job market needs and open career pathways

: Building partnerships to align skills with job market needs and open career pathways Education : Supporting innovative programs that equip youth with relevant skills for the digital and green economies and spark youth entrepreneurship

: Supporting innovative programs that equip youth with relevant skills for the digital and green economies and spark youth entrepreneurship Employee engagement: Empowering our people to share their knowledge and time through mentoring, coaching, and pro bono consulting

CSR can’t be a tick-box exercise. It must be a strategic approach that tackles social and environmental challenges and creates shared value for businesses and communities alike. Our purpose at SAP—to help the world run better and improve people’s lives—is brought to life every day through our products, services, and the dedication of our people.

This partnership with JA builds on two decades of collaboration, from workshops in Colombia to classrooms in Vietnam. Now, we’re aligning and scaling that local impact globally, so that more young people, especially those from underserved communities, can see what’s possible and have the support they need to shape the future of work.

Hemang Desai is interim global head of Corporate Social Responsibility at SAP.