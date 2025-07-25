In the second quarter of 2025, SAP demonstrated significant momentum in the Americas. Organizations across the region and industries are continually recognizing SAP as a premier partner for driving transformation and strategic initiatives.

Find the SAP solutions you need to run your business processes and enterprise more efficiently Learn more

SAP’s commitment to investing in innovation is delivering growth and value to organizations across the region. Thousands of companies continue to place their trust in SAP to propel their digital journeys, evident in the rising adoption SAP Business Suite and SAP Business AI, which are redefining how work is done and processes are streamlined. Businesses are increasingly implementing AI agents to automate complex tasks, freeing up valuable time and resources for innovation and growth.

Accompanying this transformative shift is the importance of SAP Business Data Cloud, which integrates both SAP and non-SAP data. This enhanced visibility and informed decision-making capability are crucial for driving effective business outcomes and maintaining a competitive edge.

In the second quarter, organizations that selected SAP Business Data Cloud include Acron Aviation, which also selected SAP Business AI and SAP Cloud ERP Private, Brown-Forman, and NEBCO, which also selected SAP Cloud ERP.

Coming off our partnership announcements at SAP Sapphire and Adobe Summit, in Q2 Adobe selected SAP Signavio, SAP Business Data Cloud, and expanded its WalkMe footprint for an enterprise-wide adoption.

Meanwhile, companies across the Americas are continually embracing RISE with SAP Methodology, leveraging SAP Cloud ERP Private to drive their digital transformations. Companies that embarked on this journey during the second quarter include:

LEROY MERLIN Brasil , is the largest retail chain for home improvement, present in 14 states with 55 stores. The company is renowned for its significant investments in innovation and sustainability, and it stands as SAP’s largest retail customer in the country. To drive innovation, embrace AI, and build a resilient supply chain amid the fast-paced retail industry, LEROY MERLIN has migrated to SAP Cloud ERP Private.

, is the largest retail chain for home improvement, present in 14 states with 55 stores. The company is renowned for its significant investments in innovation and sustainability, and it stands as SAP’s largest retail customer in the country. To drive innovation, embrace AI, and build a resilient supply chain amid the fast-paced retail industry, LEROY MERLIN has migrated to SAP Cloud ERP Private. Mannington Mills , a fifth-generation family-owned leading manufacturer of fine flooring, selected SAP Cloud ERP Private, SAP Business AI, and SAP SuccessFactors to streamline business operations and further improve productivity.

, a fifth-generation family-owned leading manufacturer of fine flooring, selected SAP Cloud ERP Private, SAP Business AI, and SAP SuccessFactors to streamline business operations and further improve productivity. Iochpe-Maxion , a Brazilian multinational, is a global leader in automotive wheel production and a major manufacturer of automotive structural components in the Americas. With operations spanning Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components in the automotive sector, and AmstedMaxion in the railway sector, the company produces around 50 million wheels annually. To boost its technological infrastructure and further streamline global operations, Iochpe-Maxion strategically migrated its existing SAP S/4HANA to SAP Cloud ERP Private

, a Brazilian multinational, is a global leader in automotive wheel production and a major manufacturer of automotive structural components in the Americas. With operations spanning Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components in the automotive sector, and AmstedMaxion in the railway sector, the company produces around 50 million wheels annually. To boost its technological infrastructure and further streamline global operations, Iochpe-Maxion strategically migrated its existing SAP S/4HANA to SAP Cloud ERP Private Mega Alimentos , the prominent Mexican company with over three decades of experience in the candy, sauce, and chamoy industry, including its iconic brand “La Botanera,” has embarked on the path of RISE with SAP with SAP Cloud ERP Private as part of its commitment to digital transformation.

, the prominent Mexican company with over three decades of experience in the candy, sauce, and chamoy industry, including its iconic brand “La Botanera,” has embarked on the path of RISE with SAP with SAP Cloud ERP Private as part of its commitment to digital transformation. Transpire Bio is a U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled drug-device combination products for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. The company selected SAP Cloud ERP Private to track its revenue, streamline operations, and prepare for growth as they bring their pipeline of inhaled therapies to market.

Other organizations that chose SAP in the second quarter include Gardner White, which selected SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Business AI, and Delta, a leading global airline that served more than 200 million customers in 2024. The airline selected SAP Supply Chain Management solutions to help boost logistics visibility, ensure better process controls, and effectively manage freight costs.

As we look ahead, we are committed to empowering our customers to achieve more than ever before. We’re continuing to invest in the innovations that will deliver growth, value, and success to our customers around the world.

Indeed, SAP is helping businesses lead the way into the future.

Jan Gilg is CRO, president of SAP Americas & Global Business Suite, and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.