WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year 2025.
At a glance
- Current cloud backlog of €18.1 billion, up 22% and up 28% at constant currencies
- Cloud revenue up 24% and up 28% at constant currencies
- Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 30% and up 34% at constant currencies
- Total revenue up 9% and up 12% at constant currencies
- IFRS operating profit of €2.5 billion; non-IFRS operating profit of €2.6 billion, up 32% and up 35% at constant currencies
- Outlook 2025 unchanged
Q2 2025 I in € millions, unless otherwise stated
Christian Klein, CEO:
“We have delivered yet another quarter of outstanding results. AI innovations such as Joule becoming available ‘everywhere and for everything’ and SAP Business Data Cloud as a powerful accelerator of AI make our portfolio ever stronger. Enterprise operations are about to enter a new era, and SAP is best positioned to benefit from that evolution.”
Dominik Asam, CFO:
“We achieved a very good Q2, with accelerating total revenue growth, strong profitability and free cash flow. Our performance was supported by continued customer demand and disciplined cost control. As we move into the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic, keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments and public sector trends.”
For more information, press only:
Joellen Perry, +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT
Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET
For more information, financial community only:
Alexandra Steiger, +49 (6227) 7-60437, alexandra.steiger@sap.com, CET