WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year 2025.

At a glance

Current cloud backlog of €18.1 billion, up 22% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 24% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 30% and up 34% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 9% and up 12% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit of €2.5 billion; non-IFRS operating profit of €2.6 billion, up 32% and up 35% at constant currencies

Outlook 2025 unchanged

Q2 2025 I in € millions, unless otherwise stated



Christian Klein, CEO:

“We have delivered yet another quarter of outstanding results. AI innovations such as Joule becoming available ‘everywhere and for everything’ and SAP Business Data Cloud as a powerful accelerator of AI make our portfolio ever stronger. Enterprise operations are about to enter a new era, and SAP is best positioned to benefit from that evolution.”

Dominik Asam, CFO:

“We achieved a very good Q2, with accelerating total revenue growth, strong profitability and free cash flow. Our performance was supported by continued customer demand and disciplined cost control. As we move into the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic, keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments and public sector trends.”

Find all results in the Quarterly Statement View the document

For more information, press only:

Joellen Perry, +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

For more information, financial community only:

Alexandra Steiger, +49 (6227) 7-60437, alexandra.steiger@sap.com, CET