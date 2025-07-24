Customers are at the center of everything we do with SAP Business AI. Our innovations and partnerships announced at SAP Sapphire and additional releases in the second quarter of 2025 reaffirm this focus.

Create transformative impact with the most powerful AI and agents fueled by the context of all your business data Learn how

SAP Sapphire saw Joule further cement itself as our new UI in the age of AI, as it continues to redefine the end-user experience. Customers are asking questions in natural language, and Joule is working hard behind the scenes to find answers.

More than 40 Joule Agents were announced at SAP Sapphire, and the first set of Joule Agents is now available to customers. These agents work across business functions to help customers resolve dispute cases, maintain strong customer relationships, complete follow-up tasks, and more. AI Foundation, the AI operating system for all SAP Business AI solutions, simplifies AI development by centralizing all the tools to build, extend, and run custom AI solutions and agents at scale.

And those are just a few announcements from SAP Sapphire! Check out the 2025 SAP Sapphire Innovation Guide or this overview for more announcements and the full picture. As we close the second quarter of 2025, we have a ton of SAP Business AI updates to share.

In the second quarter of 2025, we continued accelerating the delivery of high-impact innovations to customers with enhancements to Joule, Joule Agents, and additional AI scenarios embedded across the portfolio. These features are all built with AI Foundation on SAP Business Technology Platform and add to over 240 existing AI scenarios and 1,600 Joule skills. We are working hard and are fully on track to have over 400 AI scenarios by the end of 2025 that will deliver unparalleled business value to customers.

Here are some of the highlights from Q2 2025:

We will deliver more use cases across our entire solution range in the second half of 2025. Customers can stay updated with forthcoming SAP Business AI releases here.

Joule

SAP Joule for Consultants

Generally available

Consultants navigating complex innovation and transformation projects require access to reliable and efficient information. SAP Joule for Consultants assists consultants in rapidly understanding ABAP code purpose, business logic, and structure through a model trained on 300 million lines of ABAP and 30 million lines of CDS code. This access to SAP’s exclusive content, coupled with over 200,000 pages of SAP documentation, over 50 SAP Certifications, and more than two terabytes of curated SAP Community content, allows consultants to make informed decisions and align projects with best practices.

The resulting business value includes up to a 14 percent acceleration in project execution, a 50 percent reduction in design iterations and rework, and an estimated 1.5 hours saved per consultant per day due to much faster knowledge access and improved code interpretation.*

This capability was recently included in the first cohort of the World Economic Forum’s MINDS program, which shows how AI can be applied in real-world scenarios to solve complex global challenges responsibly.

Discover how KPMG is revolutionizing SAP transformations with SAP Joule for Consultants and SAP Business Data Cloud:

Get started here.

Joule in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Teams

Generally available

Modern enterprises rely on interoperability between critical business systems. Joule is now generally available within Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Teams, including Microsoft Teams Mobile. This integration enables users to access information and complete tasks while leveraging the strengths of both ecosystems.

Customers can now chat directly with Joule in Microsoft Teams, use Joule in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Mobile as an app, and ask Joule questions directly in Microsoft 365 Copilot. The integration of Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot provides a unified AI experience across SAP and Microsoft environments. The integration will increase employee productivity, reduce information silos, and streamline workflows, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making across the organization. Later this year, we’ll launch the second half of the integration, bringing Microsoft 365 Copilot capabilities into Joule and SAP applications. Business users will be able to access data from Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint — all from within Joule.

Get started here.

Analytical insights feature

Generally available

Joule’s analytical insights feature delivers tailored, on-demand decision support directly within any SAP business application workflow. Business users can ask Joule natural language questions such as “Who were the top three sales managers last month?” or “What is the amount of sales commission this month?” and get immediate, context-rich insights, enabling them to make more informed decisions faster without needing to access SAP Analytics Cloud dashboards directly. This results in an 80 percent reduction in steps to get analytical insights and a seamless user experience.*

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for supply chain

Joule with SAP Digital Manufacturing

Generally available

Production engineers face a common challenge: the need for instant access to key information without navigating through lengthy help content or documentation. Joule with SAP Digital Manufacturing addresses this directly by providing an intuitive, natural language conversational search. It interprets queries and instantly retrieves relevant, summarized information from the application’s help content.

This streamlined access to critical knowledge translates to a significant business value, including a 30 percent reduction in the time required to gain insights in digital manufacturing, boosting productivity.*

Joule with SAP Digital Manufacturing

Get started here.

SAP Digital Manufacturing, AI-assisted production engineering

Beta release

SAP Digital Manufacturing offers an AI-powered production engineering feature tailored to product engineers who need to manage production processes efficiently. This feature empowers users to analyze error logs with AI assistance, automatically identifying root causes and generating resolution instructions. Furthermore, it allows engineers to extend processes through script tasks created from natural language input.

By streamlining error analysis and script creation, this feature delivers up to a 25 percent reduction in error analysis time for production process errors and a one percent reduction in non-productive time.*

SAP Digital Manufacturing, AI-assisted production engineering

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Business Planning, add-in for Microsoft Excel, AI-assisted planning

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Supply chain planners can now significantly enhance workflow efficiency with the SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) add-in for Microsoft Excel. Utilizing AI-assisted planning, users can generate SAP IBP formulas through natural language input, eliminating the need for in-depth technical knowledge of functions and parameters. This intuitive functionality allows for the seamless integration of custom calculations within planning views.

The resulting business value is a demonstrable 10 percent improvement in supply chain planner productivity when updating key figures and attributes via the Excel add-in.*

Get started here.

Field Service Dispatcher Agent

Beta release

The new Field Service Dispatcher Agent enables dispatchers to efficiently plan and optimize service orders by leveraging real-time data, technician availability, and intelligent recommendations. It proposes the right technician for the right job at the optimal time and location, reducing manual effort and decision fatigue. Each proposal is verified by a dispatcher, maintaining human oversight while streamlining operations. This “human-in-the-loop” approach helps ensure both precision and trust.

This agent boosts dispatcher productivity by reducing manual tasks, minimizing errors, and enabling faster, more efficient decision-making. It also optimizes resource allocation by analyzing real-time data, reducing misallocations, and ensuring the right resources are assigned to the right jobs.

Dispatchers can expect to increase their productivity by up to 50 percent and reduce erroneous technician assignments by up to eight percent.*

Field Service Dispatcher Agent

Get started here.

Maintenance Planner Agent

Beta release

Maintenance planners can efficiently manage and prioritize a growing list of maintenance tasks while ensuring equipment reliability and minimizing downtime. Collaborating with the maintenance planner, the Maintenance Planner Agent continuously analyzes real-time data and suggests maintenance schedule adjustments, reprioritizing tasks and improving asset health.

It helps maintenance planners create and streamline maintenance event backlogs faster and more efficiently, reducing downtime by quickly identifying and addressing maintenance issues.

Maintenance planners can expect to increase their productivity by up to 40 percent* and reduce unplanned downtime by up to one percent.*

Maintenance Planner Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for finance and spend

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, AI-assisted electronic document error handling

Generally available

Tax accountants encountering challenges with the growing complexities of e-invoicing can benefit from Joule with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance. This solution translates intricate electronic document errors into easily understandable natural language, eliminating the need to navigate technical jargon. This allows for quick identification and efficient resolution of underlying issues, minimizing disruptions and potential penalties.

The demonstrated business value is an up to 80 percent reduction in the time spent on understanding error specifics and determining the root cause, driving significant gains in efficiency and compliance.*

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, AI-assisted electronic document error handling

Get started here.

Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition product enhancements

Generally available

Joule is now more powerful than ever in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, providing greater efficiency and control over key business processes. In addition to viewing business data for Work Centers and Resources, business users can now monitor sales order fulfillment proactively. By flagging potential issues and providing remediation suggestions, Joule helps users keep orders on track.

Furthermore, Joule allows users to create fixed asset master data directly within the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, reducing time for large-scale training and supporting greater accuracy and better data governance.

Additionally, Joule can help pricing specialists better handle expiring prices by suggesting new adjusted prices, reducing the time and cost of expiring price detection and new price creation by up to 90 percent.*

Expiring price handling – Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

For detailed information on the latest enhancements, visit the SAP Help Portal.

Get started with Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition here.

Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition product enhancements

Generally available

Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is getting new capabilities across several business functions. Field logistics users can now directly fetch quantities for non-stock items. Furthermore, Joule now unlocks comprehensive cash management capabilities, including monitoring bank statements and initiating transfers. Users working on convergent invoicing can now manage key processes directly, including assigning processors to clarification cases and controlling print locks on invoicing documents.

Joule also enables shipping specialists to fetch details of outbound deliveries and show detailed information, such as picking statuses or ship-to parties for outbound deliveries and sales orders, without the need to find and open the relevant apps. For example, Joule can show all outbound deliveries with goods not yet fully picked or all sales orders due to be delivered, enabling faster issue resolution and improved fulfillment tracking.

And that’s not all. With the help of Joule, sales representatives can now efficiently extract key contract details, track historical changes, analyze critical KPIs, and rectify errors. This enables deep analysis and swift resolution of sales negotiations, enhancing renewal and upsell opportunities. Additionally, Joule simplifies contract inquiries, boosting customer satisfaction. Sales representatives can expect to reduce the time spent summarizing subscription contract data by up to 80 percent.*

Summarization of a subscription contract – Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

For additional information on these enhancements, visit the SAP Help Portal.

Get started with Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition here.

Accounts Receivable Agent

Beta release

Accounts receivable accountants now have support for processing data related to overdue receivables. The Accounts Receivable Agent can find overdue receivables from different applications and perform appropriate follow-up tasks with customers based on their profiles and payment histories.

Using this Joule Agent, customers can expect to reduce the days sales outstanding (DSO) by up to one percent, the uncollectible write-offs by up to two percent, and the effort analyzing and reconciling open accounts receivable (AR) items by up to 75 percent.*

Accounts Receivable Agent

Get started here.

Meeting Location Planner Agent

Beta release

Meeting planners can simplify and accelerate off-site event planning with Meeting Location Planner Agent. It suggests locations that minimize travel time for attendees, recommends an event location based on a company’s office, suggests suitable hotels, offers a comprehensive overview of the total pricing for the offsite, and provides an email template with a deep link for attendees to book their trip. Ultimately, this enables users to plan within their budget.

Automating information gathering and coordination streamlines planning and boosts productivity. It empowers more informed choices to control expenses while meeting event goals and improves the attendee experience with seamless communication and clear booking instructions.

This yields up to a 10 percent cost avoidance for planned meetings and a 15 percent reduction in the time required to plan offsites, improving the process of sharing information with all attendees.*

Meeting Location Planner Agent

Get started here.

Expense Report Validation Agent

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Expense managers can streamline the expense reporting process with Expense Report Validation Agent. It proactively flags issues and guides users through corrections to minimize delays caused by rejected or returned reports. It improves the user experience by assisting in completing and submitting expense reports, reducing errors, and ensuring all necessary details are included by prompting users for needed information.

This leads to a 30 percent reduction in the time spent preparing and submitting expense reports and a 24 percent increase in first-pass expense reports, improving the overall user experience.*

Expense Report Validation Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for human resources

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, AI-assisted bulk translation

Generally available

System administrators seeking to enhance employee engagement and support compliance can utilize bulk translation within SAP SuccessFactors solutions. This tool instantly translates preset page content into multiple languages and features an intuitive edit UI for reviewing translations. The resulting benefits include a simplified translation process, which saves time and costs compared to manual methods, improved translation quality and consistency, and enhanced employee engagement through localized content.

System administrators can reduce the cost of translating customer-specific objects​ during system localization by up to 90 percent.*

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, AI-assisted bulk translation

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Learning, AI-assisted image generation for learning

Generally available

Learning administrators using SAP SuccessFactors Learning can now benefit from AI-assisted image generation to create more engaging content without relying on external image sourcing. This tool allows for the quick and easy generation of images for custom cards, banners, items, programs, and curricula by simply entering a description. The key benefits are significantly reducing time spent searching for images, enabling faster content creation, and ultimately enhancing the overall learning experience for administrators and users.

Learning designers can expect to reduce their time spent on generating learning images by up to 70 percent, and learning administrators can reduce external spend on stock imagery by up to 90 percent.*

SAP SuccessFactors Learning, AI-assisted image generation for learning

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted sentiment analysis in 360 reviews

Generally available

HR professionals and managers can now utilize sentiment analysis in 360 reviews to gain deeper insights into employee performance with SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals. This feature analyzes the sentiment behind rater feedback on 360 review forms, providing a clear understanding of an employee’s attitude towards skills and competencies.

The resulting benefits are time savings through a quicker grasp of performance narratives, data-driven decision-making to improve employee performance, and an intuitive way to identify employee strengths and growth opportunities.

This feature is expected to reduce by up to 30 percent the proportion of voluntary turnover that can be attributed to unclear sentiments behind 360° feedback.*

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted sentiment analysis in 360 reviews

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted team goals

Generally available

Team leaders and managers using SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals can now leverage AI to efficiently build meaningful and inspiring team goals. The system generates well-structured goals that align with organizational standards by describing desired team achievements. Users can review, edit, and regenerate content as needed.

The feature creates high-quality, aligned team goals and shifts focus from ideation and drafting to achieving results.

Managers can reduce the time allocated to creating team goals by up to 65 percent.*

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted team goals

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted performance insights

Generally available

Managers can now utilize performance insights to comprehensively understand employee performance based on feedback received from SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals. This feature generates a summary and synthesis of qualitative feedback from a given performance year, allowing managers to visualize and understand employee performance more effectively.

The benefits are improved efficiency in completing performance forms and preparing for one-on-one meetings, connecting qualitative feedback and achievement data with quantitative ratings, and expanded information for leading performance management within the team.

Managers can reduce by up to 70 percent the time spent preparing their direct reports’ performance histories for respective review discussions.*

SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, AI-assisted performance insights

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development, AI-assisted successor insights

Generally available

Succession planners and people managers using SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development can now leverage successor insights to streamline and enhance succession planning. Users gain valuable insights into potential successors directly from the position card, including role alignment, performance, key achievements, strengths, and development areas.

The benefits are readily available and relevant insights to guide succession planning decisions, a shift in focus from data digging to strategic workforce management, and the ability to define targeted career growth and skill development to build a broader bench of qualified candidates for key positions.

Both successor planners and managers can expect to reduce the time spent on succession planning by up to 20 percent through automated insights into candidate profiles and succession data management.*

SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development, AI-assisted successor insights

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, AI-assisted interview feedback insights

Generally available

Recruiters and hiring managers can now leverage AI-powered interview feedback insights to streamline candidate evaluation. The system provides a comprehensive evaluation of candidates by incorporating assessments of skills and competencies, overall comments, notes, skill-specific feedback, and the final recommendation, all generated from interviewer feedback. Recruiters can generate, view, and regenerate these insights as needed, ensuring the latest feedback is reflected.

This improves efficiency in reviewing candidate feedback, eliminates the manual effort of creating summaries, facilitates the easy identification of consensus or concerns across the interview team, and allows for the regeneration of summaries as additional feedback becomes available.

Recruiters can reduce by up to 70 percent the time spent on summarizing interviewer feedback per interviewed candidate.*

SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, AI-assisted interview feedback insights

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, AI-assisted extended AI locales

Generally available

HR leaders aiming to support a global workforce can leverage extended AI locales within SAP SuccessFactors solutions to expand language coverage. Managed by system administrators, this feature enables the creation, review, and management of AI-translated locales through a UI and built-in workflow, ensuring human-reviewed and customized translations.

System administrators can reduce up to 90 percent the cost of managing AI-translated locales for customer-specific objects during system localization, while reducing compliance risk.*

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, AI-assisted extended AI locales

Get started here.

Joule with SAP SuccessFactors Mobile

Generally available

SAP SuccessFactors users can now use Joule with SAP SuccessFactors Mobile apps to manage daily tasks more intuitively and efficiently. Joule allows employees to independently resolve issues and reduces the time spent searching for information. It empowers managers to make data-driven decisions, supporting better team performance and growth.

On iPhones and iPads, users can ask Siri to open Joule and use it to answer their questions. For example, mobile users can say, “Hey Siri, ask Joule with SAP SuccessFactors” to start the interaction with Joule via Siri.

Joule with SAP SuccessFactors Mobile

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, AI-assisted explain pay

Generally available

SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll lets employees utilize the “explain pay” feature with the help of Joule to instantly answer their questions about pay changes and details. This AI-driven functionality provides immediate explanations, significantly reducing payroll help desk tickets and boosting employee satisfaction.

HR departments can expect a 50 percent reduction in pay statement-related HR tickets, and employees can benefit from zero lead time for getting a qualified answer.*

Get started with this AI feature here and watch it in action in the SAP SuccessFactors H1 2025 release highlights video:

Performance and Goals Agent

Beta release

The new Performance and Goals Agent in SAP SuccessFactors automates data collection, generates personalized talking points for managers, and suggests actionable next steps like producing meeting notes in continuous performance management, scheduling 1:1s, requesting feedback, and more.​ It ensures managers are equipped with relevant insights and reduces time spent on manual prep work.

For instance, the agent can alert managers that they have a performance review with one of their employees coming up, but do not have any peer feedback. The agent can work on their behalf to collect feedback from their employees’ peers, summarize that feedback, and prepare them before the conversation.

The Performance and Goals Agent simplifies complex HR processes such as performance reviews and compensation planning, reduces the administrative burden, and creates and executes actionable plans with the correct information and data.

It reduces by up to 50 percent​ the manager’s time in preparation for performance discussions, by up to 80 percent​ the manager’s time on following up on performance discussions, and by up to 30 percent​ the voluntary turnover that can be attributed to poor performance discussions.*

Performance and Goals Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for customer experience

SAP Service Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted entity extraction​

Generally available

Contact center agents frequently face the challenge of manually sifting through unstructured text in emails and documents to extract vital information. The new entity extraction feature in SAP Service Cloud Version 2 automatically identifies and extracts relevant ID patterns, such as product IDs and serial numbers, converting unstructured text into structured data.

This reduces manual effort, enabling faster case processing and resolution. This leads to a 50 percent increase in service staff productivity and a 30 percent reduction in repeat cases, ultimately improving customer satisfaction.*

SAP Service Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted entity extraction

Get started here.

SAP Service Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted registered product summary

Generally available

Customer service representatives often spend excessive time gathering information about registered products when handling support cases. With SAP Service Cloud Version 2, we introduce a new AI feature that generates comprehensive summaries for registered products, including an “about registered product” section and a summary of related cases.

This functionality significantly reduces the time spent on information gathering, enabling faster issue resolution and ultimately improving the overall customer experience. Service staff productivity is expected to improve by up to 25 percent, and the first-call resolution rate is expected to increase by up to 15 percent.*

SAP Service Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted registered product summary

Get started here.

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted sales order summary

Generally available

Sales managers can now quickly understand all key aspects of a sales order with the AI-assisted sales order summary. They gain immediate insights into pricing fluctuations such as increases or decreases with percentage changes, on-time delivery status, the quantity of free products offered, and instances of product substitution.

This automation eliminates manual data analysis, leading to a saving of 90 percent of the time spent on pricing simulation assessments, and empowering faster, more effective decision-making.*

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted sales order summary

Get started here.

SAP CX AI Toolkit

Shopping Agent

Generally available

Digital operation managers and e-commerce platforms require intelligent tools to enhance customer engagement. The Shopping Agent, a key component of the SAP CX AI Toolkit, leverages cutting-edge AI to transform online interactions into natural, conversational experiences. It allows customers to articulate their needs and receive personalized product recommendations. The agent facilitates informed purchasing decisions by understanding context and accessing real-time product information.

The agent increases operational efficiency, improves customer service, and provides a scalable solution for enhancing the shopping experience across diverse product catalogs, driving long-term growth and customer satisfaction.

Digital operation managers can expect an increase in online conversion rate by up to 10 percent, an increase in average order value by up to 10 percent, and an increase in repeat purchases by up to five percent.*

Shopping Agent

Get started here.

SAP CX AI Toolkit

Custom AI agents

Generally available

Customer-facing teams can enhance their efficiency with custom AI agents. These customizable agents empower businesses to configure and deploy specialized AI agents within SAP Sales and Service Cloud, automating complex tasks without custom coding. The agents streamline workflows by intelligently classifying cases, proactively capturing knowledge from resolved cases, and providing quick access to comprehensive organizational knowledge.

Organizations can experience up to a 50 percent increase in productivity for tasks managed by AI agents within sales and service functions, resulting in improved operational performance.*

Custom AI agents

Get started here.

Joule with SAP Enterprise Service Management and SAP Service Cloud Version 2

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Service agents can now leverage Joule with SAP Service Cloud Version 2 and SAP Enterprise Service Management to get customer, supplier, and employee information at their fingertips.

Service agents can ask Joule to create tickets, access cases created, view case details, update case priority and status, and much more.

This integration helps increase productivity by allowing users to access and navigate directly to needed information. It also improves the overall customer experience by responding to queries more quickly.

Joule with SAP Enterprise Service Management

Register for the SAP Early Adopter Care program for SAP Enterprise Service Management and the SAP Early Adopter Care program for SAP Service Cloud Version 2.

SAP Emarsys, AI-assisted product finder

Beta release

Marketers often struggle to incorporate the right products into e-mail campaigns quickly. SAP Emarsys, AI-assisted product finder, streamlines this process by enabling intuitive keyword and natural language search. This helps marketers instantly locate relevant products within their catalog. The feature further automates the mapping of product fields to email content blocks, eliminating manual setup.

This empowers marketers to boost campaign speed and flexibility and focus on creating engaging content, improving efficiency, and potentially increasing sales conversion rates.

Marketing managers are expected to see a reduction in time spent manually inserting products into email by up to 60 percent and an increase in campaign speed from template creation to launch by up to 30 percent.*

SAP Emarsys, AI-assisted product finder

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for procurement

Joule with SAP Fieldglass solutions

Generally available

Managers can leverage Joule with SAP Fieldglass solutions to effortlessly manage key tasks such as viewing, navigating, searching, approving, and organizing activities. These capabilities are included in timesheets, work orders, and job postings — all within a unified experience.

Joule helps managers find the right templates quickly, such as hiring or services procurement templates, improving efficiency in their document creation. Users get insights into company data by finding applicable reports and seeing valuable KPI trends more easily. Alternatively, they can simply ask questions about a feature. Joule will search SAP Help Portal documentation to retrieve the correct information without the user needing to navigate away from the current task.

Managers can expect an improved employee productivity through task completion by up to 50 to 70 percent, with less time spent on finding and editing the right hiring templates, statement of work (SOW) description, shorter interview time, and an easier way to access, create, and modify reports.*

Joule with SAP Fieldglass solutions

Get started here.

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management, AI-assisted skill-based job posting

Generally available

Hiring managers can spend a lot of time crafting detailed job descriptions to find the right workers. Now, AI-assisted skill-based job postings in SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management allow managers to focus on key skills rather than full role descriptions. The feature suggests relevant skills from a custom library, facilitating faster and smarter talent matching.

This results in a 50 percent reduction in the time required to define and match skills for a job posting, a 15 to 25 percent increase in productivity, and a 40 percent reduction in worker ramp-up time, ultimately leading to more efficient and effective contingent workforce management.*

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management, AI-assisted skill-based job posting

Get started here.

SAP Ariba Category Management, AI-assisted strategy summarizer

Generally available

Category managers can use the AI-assisted strategy summarizer within SAP Ariba to generate concise summaries of category strategy documents, quickly understanding key insights without extensive manual review. The refined summaries can then be sent for approval and regenerated when needed, reducing the time required to review and approve completed category strategy documents by 50 percent*.

SAP Ariba Category Management, AI-assisted strategy summarizer

Get started here.

Sourcing Agent

Beta release

Sourcing managers can now automate sourcing events and make real-time updates to match the speed of business. The Sourcing Agent can reason through sourcing event requests, past event data, and supplier information to create tailored events autonomously. Sourcing managers can now create and adapt events in real time and automate smart updates, enabling faster, better-informed purchasing decisions and more agile responses to supply chain disruptions and shifting business conditions.

The Sourcing Agent streamlines procurement by automating RFP creation, ensuring consistency, and reducing manual effort. Sourcing managers gain intelligent recommendations for event duration, questions, items, and suppliers – and can reduce the time to create an RFP by up to 70 percent.*

Sourcing Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for IT and developers

Joule Studio in SAP Build

Skill builder

Generally available

Organizations aiming to optimize automation and efficiency across SAP and non-SAP systems can use Joule Studio, a capability within SAP Build, to create and deploy Joule skills tailored to their specific business needs. Developers can now build Joule skills for rule-based tasks.

Key benefits include deep grounding in business-specific data and processes for reliable outcomes, an open and extensible framework for seamless connectivity, and built-in security and compliance for centralized management and data privacy.

With skill builder, business users experience a reduction of the time spent on frequent business tasks by up to 25 percent. Developers can reduce the time spent to deploy custom Joule skills by up to 10 percent.*

Create a Joule Skill in Joule Studio Click the button below to load the content from YouTube. Always allow YouTube

Get started here.

Generative AI hub prompt optimizer

Preview

SAP is paving the way for a multi-model AI future by introducing prompt optimizer, a capability of generative AI hub in AI Foundation. This groundbreaking technology eliminates vendor lock-in by automating prompt optimization when switching between AI models. Automatically converting existing prompts into optimized prompts for various models using public benchmarks drastically reduces the time required to migrate use cases from days to minutes. Organizations can now seamlessly adopt new, more cost-effective, geographically available models without lengthy and expensive re-engineering.

Prompt Optimizer in Generative AI Hub – Optimization Scores

Prompt Optimizer in Generative AI Hub – Template Details

Early access to prompt optimizer is available now, with general availability expected later this year. This offers greater flexibility in building AI solutions.

Generative AI hub product enhancements

Generally available

The generative AI hub now offers access to benchmark information in its model library, enabling application developers to explore which model works best for their custom AI use case.

Benchmark models using the leaderboard in generative AI hub

Application developers can also easily manage the life cycle of their prompts from design to runtime using prompt registry, reducing the complexity of dealing with prompt templates and leveraging integration capabilities.

In addition, new models are available as part of the generative AI hub, including Google Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash, OpenAI GPT, o3, o4-mini, 4.1, 4.1-mini, 4.1-nano, and Mistral Small 3.1, Anthropic Claude Opus 4, and Sonnet 4, and NVIDIA Llama 3.2 nv embedqa 1b.

Finally, a translation module has been added to the orchestration feature, improving answer quality when the configured model performs better when input is provided in a specific language. It can be configured for input and output text.

Get started with the generative AI hub here.

SAP Document AI product enhancements

Generally available

SAP Document AI, formerly Document Information Extraction, seamlessly processes, extracts, and understands structured and unstructured data from business documents while automating document processing. It significantly reduces manual efforts and minimizes errors.

The service is now available in new regions across major cloud providers: Amazon Web Services (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Google Cloud Platform (Mumbai, India), and Microsoft Azure (Singapore). This expansion aims to provide lower latency, better scalability, and enhanced global reach for businesses utilizing the service. The goal is to improve user experience and satisfaction by offering faster and more reliable AI-powered document processing.

Moreover, the premium edition of SAP Document AI now supports a greatly expanded list of languages, including various dialects and regional languages, such as Ido, Ladino, Fijian, Wu Chinese, and many more. This enhanced language support enables businesses to broaden their global reach, improve inclusivity, and increase the efficiency and accuracy of their document processing workflows across diverse linguistic landscapes.

Finally, file filtering capabilities in SAP Document AI are now available, allowing AI agents to process only relevant document pages, for example. This feature streamlines processing, saves time by reducing the scope of analysis, and adds flexibility for task-specific document handling, which is especially beneficial for long or complex documents.

What is SAP Document AI? Click the button below to load the content from YouTube. Always allow YouTube

See what’s new in the release notes here and start with the free tier here to access cutting-edge generative AI features in SAP Document AI, such as instant learning.

SAP HANA Cloud product enhancements

Generally available

Developers building custom AI applications on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) can now benefit from new capabilities that are included in the latest release of the SAP HANA Cloud:

Leveraging improved vector similarity search scenarios, based on the new in-database text embedding model version, covering more languages and short-text embedding scenarios

Getting insights from text data stored in SAP HANA Cloud via text embedding features as input to Predictive Analysis Library (PAL), AutoML classification and regression models, and k-nearest neighbors’ models

Explaining tabular data outliers using enhanced isolation forest outlier detection and SHapley exPlanations, for example, applied to financial accounting data in the universal journal

Managing machine learning model development, documentation, and reproducibility, using new experiment tracking and task scheduling capabilities for PAL models

Detecting data drift using the new Automated Predictive Library (APL) functions to detect unexpected, suspicious, or fraudulent transactions, and simply trigger the required retraining of machine learning models

The complete enhancements are available on the SAP Help Portal and are described in more detail here. Check out how enterprises need to rethink their database for AI workloads, and how SAP HANA Cloud is leading that shift, here.

SAP Build Code

SAP HANA Cloud text to SQL generation

Generally available

The AI-assisted database application development SQL console has been updated to support the generation of standard SQL statements for public monitoring views and custom data models from a customer SAP HANA Cloud instance.

During SQL statement generation, the prompt and suitable additional information from the database object metadata and SAP HANA Cloud documentation are sent to the large language model (LLM). With this context, the LLM can generate syntactically valid SQL statements that can be executed on SAP HANA Cloud. This enhancement personalizes query generation, improves flexibility, and increases efficiency.

SAP HANA Cloud SQL generation via Joule with custom data models

Get started here.

SAP Build Code

SAP HANA application migration assistant

Generally available

The new extension, SAP HANA application migration assistant is based on Joule and is now available in SAP Build Code. This enhanced tool extends the capabilities of the existing database migration assistant by automating the conversion of the service layer that includes XSJSLIB, XSODATA, and XSJS artifacts from XS Classic or XS Advanced into modern CAP-based services, aligning with SAP BTP Developer’s Guide.

Using generative AI, it simplifies service layer migration when customers choose “XS Classic to CAP” or “XS Advanced to CAP” templates. This feature eases migration of applications from SAP HANA extended application services to CAP.

SAP HANA Application Migration Assistant in SAP Build Code

Read more here.

Joule with SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Generally available

With SAP Business Accelerator Hub, developers can explore, discover, and consume APIs, pre-packaged integrations, business services, and sample apps.

In Q2, we released Joule with SAP Business Accelerator Hub to help them discover pre-built business accelerators using natural language. With Joule, they can expect to reduce the time needed to access the SAP Business Accelerator Hub content by up to 40 percent.*

Joule with the SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Get started here.

Joule with SAP Datasphere

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Data architects and data engineers can leverage Joule with SAP Datasphere to quickly learn how to use specific SAP Datasphere functionalities and receive answers with references to product documentation. They can also ask Joule for specific information about their SAP Datasphere instance or delegate tasks like switching to the system language.

This integration reduces reliance on internal IT for product-related questions and enables faster navigation within SAP Datasphere.

Joule with SAP Datasphere

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for industries

SAP Cell and Gene Therapy Orchestration, AI-assisted exception management

Beta release

Cell and gene therapy supply chain managers will get unparalleled visibility and control with SAP Cell and Gene Therapy Orchestration, enhanced with AI-assisted exception management. When unexpected delays or disruptions occur during the patient-specific manufacturing and delivery process, the AI-powered control tower detects these anomalies and proactively alerts the appropriate personnel.

This feature helps supply chain managers identify exceptions and support resolution and rescheduling to maximize patient access and minimize costs. It optimizes manufacturing for optimal capacity utilization, higher revenue, reduced material waste, and improved user experience to benefit patients and healthcare providers.

Supply chain managers can expect to increase their productivity by up to 60 percent* by handling exceptions.

SAP Cell and Gene Therapy Orchestration, AI-assisted exception management

Get started here.

Philipp Herzig is CTO, chief AI officer, and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter and get stories and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe now

*Disclaimer: This article provides estimated benefits. All calculations are estimates based on SAP customer case studies, SAP benchmarks, and other research. Actual benefits may vary and may be affected by additional factors not considered by this article. The information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, express or implied, and in no event shall SAP be liable for any damages whatsoever in relation with the use of this article. See Legal Notice on https://www.sap.com/legal-notice for use terms, disclaimers, disclosures, or restrictions related to this material.