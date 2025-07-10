Since 1994, SAP has showcased publicly accessible art exhibitions at its Walldorf training center while simultaneously building its own collection of now more than 2,000 works. SAP’s art historian Alexandra Cozgarea has been responsible for art at headquarters since 2008.

On a cold day in February 2023, Cozgarea stood alone in building one on the Walldorf campus. In just a few days, the building’s renovation was set to begin. Workstations and meeting rooms has already been cleared, heating and water had been shut off.

About 400 pieces of artwork were still on the walls, all of which she needed to personally take down, document, and have professionally packed — a logistical masterpiece that demonstrates the importance of art at SAP.

From Hasso Plattner’s vision to corporate collection

SAP’s art collection traces back to co-founder Hasso Plattner, a passionate art collector. “He was the driving force behind bringing art to SAP,” Cozgarea explains. Until his departure from operational business, Plattner was involved in art selection decisions for SAP. “At the time, art at SAP was handled at the Executive Board level, specifically by Hasso’s staff.”

But the company didn’t just acquire its own art objects. As early as 1994 and 1995, the first of now 60 exhibitions of contemporary artists took place at the Walldorf training center. What made it special was that the exhibitions were publicly accessible from the beginning, a deliberate step to promote interest in art in the region and encourage exchange with SAP and its employees.

“We opened ourselves to everyone who wanted to visit SAP,” Cozgarea emphasizes. “Art is a good way to start conversations.”

External visitors were able to gain an unusual insight into a technology company while simultaneously experiencing contemporary art.

Encounters between company and society

The exhibitions create a special place of encounter. An average of 400 to 600 visitors attend the opening receptions, a mix of about 30 percent SAP employees and 70 percent external guests.

“What’s beautiful is that people come together and talk with each other,” Cozgarea explains. “Whether about art or other topics – art creates connections.”

These encounters extend across various target groups: school classes use the exhibitions for workshops, students from Heidelberg University of Education develop their own projects based on the themes shown, and corporate groups incorporate tours into their team days.

From South Africa to NFT art: 60 exhibitions

Since 2008, Cozgarea has curated almost 30 of the total 60 art exhibitions at SAP. The themes have ranged from social questions to technological developments. “I observe a lot, research, and then make contact with artists or institutions. Over time, ideas come to life that address social questions and developments or that have a connection to SAP themes,” she says, describing her curatorial approach.

In 2018, SAP was one of the first companies worldwide to present an NFT art exhibition, with the title “Poetry of the Blockchain.” The 2023 exhibition “The Metaverse: Dreamland or Dystopia?” was dedicated to the metaverse theme and is currently viewable via virtual tour. The design thinking methods that have been in use at SAP for many years are addressed in the exhibitions “Fail Early and Often” and “From Bauhaus to AppHaus” (both 2019). Other exhibitions like “Un Paseo de Arte Latino” (2016) and “South African Identities” (2018) build bridges to cultures and continents where SAP is represented.

Currently, the exhibition program is on hiatus as new spaces are being planned as part of the training center renovation. During this pause, SAP offers online virtual tours that allow employees and non-employees alike worldwide to experience the exhibitions.

“That’s important,” says Cozgarea, “because this way colleagues and external art enthusiasts around the globe can visit our exhibitions – not just on-site in Walldorf.”

Art historian with a feel for corporate culture

Cozgarea came to SAP in a roundabout way — or rather, she came back to SAP. During her studies in art history and psychology in Heidelberg, she was a working student at SAP in Communications and supported regional art projects. After her studies, she gained further experience in corporate collecting at Heidelberg Cement. “We built a very focused corporate collection back then – everything around the theme of building and cement,” she remembers.

Then, in 2008, came the call that changed her life. “They asked if I wanted to come back to SAP. And I said: ‘No, of course not — I do exclusively art.’ They said: ‘That’s exactly why!’” SAP was planning at the time to professionalize its art program and set it up more structurally. For this, there was an independent curatorial role to fill.

Today Cozgarea moves fluidly between two worlds of technology and art. “I try to bring these together through themes and bridges,” she says. The connection is what makes her work particularly appealing to her.

More than decoration: art as an educational mission

For SAP, the most important aspect is not the investment value of the artworks, but rather the educational mission and employee development they support. “The intention was always to give something back to the employees and the region,” she explains.

SAP’s collection now comprises more than 2,000 artworks distributed across SAP locations in Germany. Teams in Germany may borrow art for their offices and team rooms, a service that was originally reserved for top management but is now open to all interested parties.

“Colleagues appreciate the very personal approach,” Cozgarea says, describing the process. “They come to me, we select a piece of art together, and then we organize transport and hanging.” Many employees appreciate this small break from their work routine to select a picture.

The 400 artworks removed from building one, currently closed due to renovation, are waiting in the training center’s storage facilities for their next deployment. Some will re-enter building, but many of them will also be available to all employees in Germany for the first time.