In today’s rapidly shifting digital economy, businesses expect more than just reliable software. They demand seamless implementation, fast resolutions, and, above all, outcomes that drive value. Whether you’re a customer managing complex SAP landscapes or a partner delivering SAP solutions, knowing how to navigate SAP’s support offerings is no longer optional—it’s essential.

This is where Support Accreditation can step in. Designed as an easy-to-consume training, Support Accreditation helps equip you with the knowledge and confidence to make full use of SAP’s powerful support ecosystem. And the best part? It’s available to all customers and partners at no additional cost.

What is Support Accreditation?

Get started with support from SAP with Support Accreditation Learn more

At its core, Support Accreditation is a self-paced online course that helps demystify the tools, services, and methodologies within SAP’s support landscape. With four digestible modules, interactive quizzes, how-to videos, and one-page summaries, it can deliver clarity in a space that often feels complex and fragmented.

Upon completion, learners earn a digital Support Accreditation badge—a mark of proficiency and confidence that can be showcased on social media or used to enhance your professional profile.

“Understanding SAP’s support landscape shouldn’t be a mystery. Support Accreditation gives you the clarity and confidence to lead with impact,” said Anja Schneider, SVP and global head of Premium Engagement & Advisory, SAP.

SAP continuously evolves the accreditation to reflect the dynamic nature of cloud support. Recent updates include:

A new AI-guided support module covers how SAP leverages large-language models and AI to help drive predictive, real-time support. You’ll learn how tools like Incident Solution Matching and AI-based recommendations can improve response times and accuracy.

covers how SAP leverages large-language models and AI to help drive predictive, real-time support. You’ll learn how tools like Incident Solution Matching and AI-based recommendations can improve response times and accuracy. An enhanced focus on 24/7 support structures teaches you how to engage with SAP’s global support organization across different channels and time zones.

teaches you how to engage with SAP’s global support organization across different channels and time zones. The expanded coverage of SAP Cloud ALM showcases how to manage implementation and operations more effectively using a cloud-native, out-of-the-box solution.

showcases how to manage implementation and operations more effectively using a cloud-native, out-of-the-box solution. In-depth guidance on SAP for Me details how SAP’s personalized digital companion can provide transparency and control across all touchpoints—from licenses to lifecycle management and support interactions.

Whether you’re scheduling an expert, chatting in real-time with SAP support engineers, or using SAP for Me to get a consolidated view of your landscape, Support Accreditation helps ensure you know how to make the most of these resources.

“Support is more than solving issues. It’s about enabling outcomes. This accreditation empowers you to do just that,” said Augusto Spinelli, EVP and global head of Adoption Services Center, SAP.

Why it matters for customers and partners

Let’s face it—even the best digital tools fall short without the right enablement. Many organizations aren’t fully aware of all the support resources available to them, leading to longer resolution times, missed opportunities, and frustration.

Support Accreditation helps bridge that gap. Customers can learn how to accelerate resolution times, engage effectively with support teams, and use self-service tools to reduce case volumes. Partners can gain a competitive edge by delivering projects and managed services aligned with SAP best practices.

“The future of support is proactive, intelligent, and business-driven. This accreditation empowers you to lead that future,” said Stefan Steinle, EVP, global head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management.

Over 5,000 success stories and counting

Each year, more than 5,000 customers and partners complete the Support Accreditation course. The average course rating? A near-perfect 4.75 out of 5. It’s not just useful; it’s loved. And because the course is updated regularly, SAP recommends refreshing your badge once a year to stay aligned with the latest tools and best practices.

Whether you’re new to SAP or a seasoned consultant, there’s never been a better time to invest a couple of hours in a course that will pay dividends across every support interaction you have.

Ready to take the next step?

Join the thousands already leading with confidence. Start your journey with Support Accreditation today on SAP Learning.

Oliver Huschke is VP of External Engagements, Customer Support, and Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.