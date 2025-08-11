SAP partners enrich our industry-leading portfolio with unique IP built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the platform that unlocks partners’ ability to innovate, extend, and integrate business applications at scale.

SAP BTP: Unlock the full potential of your AI, data, and applications Learn how

To further empower partners to build AI-driven innovations and unlock new possibilities for customers, we are pleased to announce free access to SAP Build test, demo, and development (TDD) licenses for all SAP partners.

SAP Build offers partners a comprehensive suite of low-code, code-first, and generative AI tools to create custom Joule skills and agents, applications, automations, and digital workspaces. This new offering gives partners access to SAP Build with included entitlements up to fair use limits, allowing ISVs to innovate at a low initial cost.

Partners can use SAP Build to develop, test, and deploy applications and proofs of concept, making it easier to bring new solutions to market. These solutions can be sold on SAP Store, expanding the reach to SAP’s global customer base.

Free TDD licenses for SAP partners: what’s included

Here is what’s included — all available as of today:

All SAP Build capabilities (developer, base and premium user, runtime, including Joule Studio and ABAP Cloud)

SAP HANA Cloud, our multi-model database, which serves, among other capabilities, as an enabler for RAG applications and powerful persistency layer for SAP Build projects

Additional SAP BTP services such as generative AI hub, logging services, cloud identity, and others

Furthermore, the SAP Joule for Developers add-on continues to be free for customers and partners until further notice as part of a promotion.

Accelerating transformative AI innovation on SAP Build

SAP Build makes it easier than ever for partners to develop and integrate AI into their applications. With a SAP Build developer license, you can use Joule Studio to create and enhance Joule skills — all with intuitive drag-and-drop tools.

And, coming soon, agent builder in Joule Studio will let you design, build, and deploy your own custom AI agents. These agents will tap into the SAP Knowledge Graph for rich business insights and the SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) for seamless access to data across SAP and non-SAP systems.

At the heart of it all is AI Foundation, your one-stop shop for AI. The powerful, easy-to-use platform brings together everything you need to build, extend, and scale AI solutions. With tools like generative AI Hub, partners have secure access to frontier large language models (LLMs), prompt management, and tools, such as data masking and more, that provide them with everything they need to innovate with confidence.

SAP Build: making it easier for partners to create intelligent applications

There is even more to look forward to as we continue to invest in new SAP Build capabilities to help partners innovate and grow their market share.

In the second half of 2025, SAP Build will integrate with SAP BDC, enabling developers to connect with SAP BDC data products. Coming in early 2026, partners will be able to use SAP Build to create intelligent applications and data products that can be used with SAP Business Data Cloud.

Unlock the full potential of SAP Build: exclusive webinar and partner resources

To learn more, partners can register for our SAP Build free TDD enablement webinar on August 13, 2025. Partners can visit the SAP Partner Portal for more information about SAP Build capabilities and TDD license fair use limits.

Michael Ameling is president of SAP Business Technology Platform and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer of SAP.