Navigating Your RISE with SAP Journey: Updates for SAP ERP, Private Edition, Transition Option

Earlier this year, SAP announced a new cloud subscription offering, SAP ERP, private edition, transition option, which is designed to help our largest and most complex customers plan and execute on their cloud transformation strategy.

Since these first announcements in February and March, we have received encouraging feedback from the SAP community.

Today, we are providing additional details about this offering to better support our customers and partners in evaluating it as part of their RISE with SAP transformation journey. We’re also pleased to share that customers that subscribe to a new instance of SAP ERP, private edition in 2025 – or have done so already – can take advantage of a special promotion for SAP ERP, private edition, transition option.

What is SAP ERP, private edition, transition option?

As part of the RISE with SAP journey, many organizations are transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to modernize their operations and stay competitive. SAP recognizes that our largest and most complex SAP ERP customers may not be able to complete this transformation by the end of extended maintenance for their installed SAP Business Suite 7 in 2030.

To support these customers, SAP has introduced SAP ERP, private edition, transition option – a time-bound subscription offering designed to provide business continuity from 2031 to 2033 while enabling a structured path to SAP Cloud ERP or SAP Cloud ERP Private.

The offering includes an SAP ERP cloud subscription for specified products – centered around SAP ERP Central Component on SAP HANA – and is combined with services designed to facilitate the transition to RISE with SAP via the max success plan (to be generally available in January 2026). It will help customers focus on the setup and optimization of their new and future system landscape. Business continuity services will cover elements like legal changes, security patches, and bug fixing. The specifics of which products are eligible are detailed in SAP Note 3591251.

Key prerequisites for adopting this offering

To take advantage of the SAP ERP, private edition, transition option, there are a few prerequisites to keep in mind:

Move to SAP ERP, private edition: Systems must be migrated to SAP ERP, private edition on SAP HANA before December 31, 2030. SAP strongly recommends this move now in order to start preparing systems based on the additional prerequisites outlined below. Database requirement: SAP HANA will be the only supported database for this offering. System size: Minimum 2 TB for systems subscribed with SAP ERP, private edition, transition option. Technical readiness: Systems must be prepared for the transition option, namely mitigation coverage for products not included in the new option. See SAP Note 3591251 for details. Max success plan: The transition option is only available in combination with the max success plan during 2031-2033, including additional transformation services. This success plan will be generally available in January 2026.

Pricing and promotions

SAP ERP, private edition, transition option will be a new subscription, priced at an uplift compared to the SAP ERP, private edition pricing valid end of 2030. The detailed conditions are outlined below:

SAP is offering a special promotion for customers that commit to SAP ERP, private edition by the end of 2025 or have done so already. These early adopters will be eligible to adopt the SAP ERP, private edition, transition option in 2031 under commercially equivalent terms to their then existing subscription.

Customers that sign up for SAP ERP, private edition in 2026 will receive a standard 20 percent uplift in pricing when switching to the transition option in 2031. For those who sign up in 2027 or later, the uplift is not yet disclosed, final pricing will be communicated only closer to availability to purchase in 2028.

In all cases above, the max success plan fee will come in addition to the respective final price of the SAP ERP, private edition, transition option.

Call to action

Now is the time to act. If your organization anticipates needing more time beyond 2030 to complete its transformation to SAP Cloud ERP or SAP Cloud ERP Private, taking the first step in 2025 is critical. Here’s why:

Secure the 2025 promotion: Customers that sign up for SAP ERP, private edition by the end of 2025 (with a start date no later than 2026) will be eligible for a 1:1 move to the SAP ERP, private edition, transition option in 2031 — without any uplift. This provides a significant financial advantage and provides cost predictability for long-term planning.

For most of our customers planning to complete their transformation by 2030, this option won’t be necessary. Nevertheless, this option is tailored for those requiring additional time and support due to the complexity of their systems.

Learn more

To learn more about this offering, please refer to the following resources:

Visit this SAP Support Portal page and SAP Note 3591251.

Reach out to your SAP account executive or partner contact to discuss how the SAP ERP, private edition, transition option fits into your transformation strategy.

On the future direction of the SAP Services and Support portfolio, including the max success plan to be available in January 2026, see here.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.