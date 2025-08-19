SAP Named a Leader in Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

The business intelligence (BI) and analytics market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid advancements in generative AI and the demand for more intuitive, integrated data experiences.

SAP Business Data Cloud: Amplify the value of AI with your most powerful data Learn how

A trusted data foundation is critical in the age of AI. But in a global survey of 1,200 business and technology leaders, 55 percent cited poor data quality as their biggest challenge. And nearly half struggle to harmonize data across multiple ecosystems.

SAP Business Data Cloud offers organizations a fully managed SaaS solution that unifies and governs SAP data while seamlessly connects with third-party data. This data platform gives organizations the tools they need to make even more impactful decisions and insights across all lines of business.

After only eight months in the market, leading analyst firms have given SAP Business Data Cloud high marks for its analytics and BI solutions, primarily SAP Analytics Cloud.

SAP recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape provides in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments. The evaluation highlights the most influential factors for technology buyers that want to introduce, modernize, or replace business intelligence and analytics tools within their organization.

“Organizations are constantly striving to engage in data-driven decisions,” said Megha Kumar, research vice president, Analytics and AI, IDC. “This need for insights across the board puts pressure on data and analytics teams. This will result in organizations seeking capabilities around automation, GenAI, and agentic AI features within their business intelligence and analytics platform. It is also important that these insights are available in the flow of work to allow for improved collaboration and decision velocity.”

IDC MarketScape recognizes SAP as a Leader for the following strengths:

Focused on integrating data from SAP and non-SAP sources and enabling customers to engage in analytics, planning, and AI in a single environment

Solution designed to support both technical and nontechnical users, with self-service analytics, ad hoc data exploration, and embedded analytics experiences within business applications

Features such as zero-copy data integration and focused on expanding the ecosystem beyond traditional SAP data sources

Read an excerpt from IDC’s report with additional details here.

SAP named a Market Leader in BARC Score Enterprise BI & Analytics Platforms, 2025

The BARC Score report assesses solutions that fulfill a broad set of BI and analytics needs. BARC named SAP a Market Leader, citing the following benefits:

Integrated business-user-oriented solution for planning and analytics — with embedded functionality for augmented analytics and application design

Smart features and natural language generation functions help users to dig deep into data sets quickly by surfacing trends and outliers automatically

Exclusive connectivity, live access, embedded analytics, and prebuilt content available for SAP sources and applications speed up implementation and help to gain insights from these systems

Capabilities to govern master data and align KPIs across an organization

Flexible options for product usage with multi-tenant or private tenant options for deployments in the public cloud on AWS, Azure, Alibaba, and GCP

Read BARC’s full report here.

This recognition from both the IDC MarketScape and BARC reinforces the pivotal role of SAP Business Data Cloud in empowering organizations to become truly data-driven.

By providing a unified, intelligent, and scalable platform that fuels business AI, SAP continues to set the standard for modern data and analytics, ensuring customers can derive trusted insights and drive decisive actions in an increasingly complex business landscape.

Dan Yu is chief marketing officer for SAP Business Data Cloud at SAP.