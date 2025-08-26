Headquartered in Guadalajara in central Mexico, Sesajal S.A. de C.V. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality products derived from oilseeds, using raw materials grown in the country.

The company produces healthy vegetable oils, oilseeds, creams, and spreads while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. With a presence in over 32 countries and a team of more than 2,000 employees, Sesajal is a beacon of excellence in the food industry.

The RISE with SAP customer has a long history of working with SAP solutions and took a major step forward in 2024, migrating to SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud and integrating SAP Build as its primary tool for extending business applications. Sesajal used SAP Build Process Automation to integrate AI-powered workflow automations, enabling smart decisions based on data insights.

Partnering with SAP for transformation

Leading Sesajal’s journey into digital transformation is Chief Innovation Officer Alfonso Cedillo Navarro, who has been at the forefront of implementing technology-driven solutions to enhance operations and deliver value to customers around the globe.

The use of SAP Build has proven to be transformative, enabling the creation of user-friendly business applications and streamlined key processes like vendor creation.

One of Sesajal’s standout projects involves a solution built with SAP Build that integrates seamlessly with the SAP S/4HANA system, enhancing usability and efficiency.

Solution diagram Sesajal 2025

Collaborating with SAP AppHaus

A pivotal moment in Sesajal’s journey was to start collaborating with the SAP AppHaus team. Known for its human-centered approach to innovation, the team helped Sesajal unlock new opportunities brought about by SAP Build.

“Working with the Sesajal team was truly inspiring,” shared project manager Mirela Viersa, a customer solution adoption specialist at SAP AppHaus. “Their openness to innovation and dedication to creating real value for their users made this collaboration a success. By applying a human-centered approach, we were able to co-create solutions that not only streamlined processes, but also delivered tangible benefits — all while keeping the core clean. This project is a testament to what’s possible when technology and people work hand in hand.”

Within the SAP Build starter kit program, the Sesajal team received comprehensive training along the SAP AppHaus methodology. They embarked on a design thinking process to identify a business use case, eventually developing a proof of concept tailored to their needs.

“The SAP AppHaus team is incredible to work with,” Cedillo Navarro said. “Their human-centered methodology helped us identify the right business use case and build a proper prototype. It’s a phenomenal way to connect business and user needs, saving time and adding more value to users.”

Redefining innovation

By combining the power of SAP Build with the SAP AppHaus approach, Sesajal has found a way to address real business challenges through technology. From simplifying processes to creating tangible results, these tools are reshaping how the company operates.

Reflecting on his experience, Cedillo Navarro noted, “Leveraging the SAP AppHaus approach and SAP Build allows us to develop applications that tackle real business challenges while utilizing the best of modern technology. It’s innovation at its finest.”

Sesajal’s digital transformation journey is a testament to the potential of human-centered design and advanced technology. It demonstrates how collaboration and the right tools can drive meaningful results, setting the stage for continued innovation in the years to come.