Today, success in customer experience is rarely defined by sweeping campaigns or one-time transactions. It is earned in the countless small moments that make up every interaction: a question answered instantly, a recommendation guided by intelligent insights, or a service engagement that anticipates a need before it is voiced.

These moments are the building blocks of delivering seamless and memorable experiences — and lasting loyalty.

At SAP, we believe every touchpoint is more than a chance to meet a need. It is an opportunity to deepen trust, demonstrate value, and strengthen the relationship between customer and brand. That belief is at the heart of the SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) portfolio — now infused with the power of AI.

Our Q3 2025 release reflects this vision. Intelligence is embedded across the entire customer journey. Generative AI helps service teams classify cases the moment they arrive. Autonomous agents in commerce guide customers to the right products with real-time stock visibility. For marketers, AI personalizes campaigns and generates segment descriptions and translations, ensuring relevance at scale. For sales teams, AI keeps data clean and actionable, eliminating duplicates and surfacing the right opportunities at the right time.

AI isn’t just about efficiency alone; it is about elevating every interaction into a moment where trust can be deepened and loyalty earned.

Here are the highlights from SAP CX in Q3 2025.

AI that drives results

From decision-making to customer engagement, AI-powered intelligence and agents streamline processes and remove friction. Teams gain the ability to respond faster, deliver smarter interactions, and grow with confidence while delivering customer experiences that feel effortless, reliable, and personalized.

SAP Service Cloud

Business information extraction in cases: Save time by automatically extracting registered product information from the case description, using pre-delivered elements for business information extraction.

SAP Sales Cloud

Contact and individual customer duplicate checks: Maintain clean, accurate records by managing redundant contact and individual customer data. This generative AI capability checks for duplicates and returns a confidence score, leaving the decision-making in human hands.

SAP Emarsys

AI-assisted product finder : Enable marketers to use natural language prompts and keywords to quickly search and locate products for targeted campaigns. Automatic product catalog sync ensures you are always working with the most up-to-date data.

: Enable marketers to use natural language prompts and keywords to quickly search and locate products for targeted campaigns. Automatic product catalog sync ensures you are always working with the most up-to-date data. AI-assisted segment description generator: Generate human-readable segment summaries to improve execution. This ensures that existing segments are easily discoverable with descriptions that are intuitive and straightforward.

Generate human-readable segment summaries to improve execution. This ensures that existing segments are easily discoverable with descriptions that are intuitive and straightforward. AI-assisted campaign translator (pilot): Translate email campaign copy flexibly and seamlessly within the editing workflow. Localize product descriptions across languages to quickly build, optimize, and launch multi-language campaigns.

SAP Commerce Cloud

Shopping Agent: Using product stock awareness to return real-time inventory data, the configurable Shopping Agent can display or hide out-of-stock products in its recommendations. This makes for smarter recommendations, reducing friction and abandoned carts. For B2B transactions, merchants can also choose whether the agent answers questions about bulk product availability.

SAP Revenue Growth Management

AI-assisted promotion creation: Create new promotions quickly by getting recommendations for promotion names, when to run a promotion, what products to include, which spend type to use, and recommendations for discount type.

Scale smarter with greater flexibility

Scaling efficiently while providing flexibility for customers means optimizing operations, offering expanded channel options, and extending visibility to customers and partners.

SAP Emarsys

Microsoft Ads integration: Scale personalized ad experiences across the Microsoft Search Network, including Bing, Yahoo, AOL, and other Microsoft properties.

Scale personalized ad experiences across the Microsoft Search Network, including Bing, Yahoo, AOL, and other Microsoft properties. Conversational messaging for LINE (SAP Early Adopter program): After expanding our offering to WhatsApp in the Q2 release, we now support the popular conversational channel LINE, giving marketers a direct way to connect with customers in the channels they use every day and making it easier to turn engagement into conversion.

SAP Commerce Cloud

Central order service : This feature for SAP Order Management foundation seamlessly integrates online and offline transactions, paving the way for flexible customer experience scenarios like “buy online, return in store” (BORIS) and “buy in store, return online” (BISRO).

: This feature for SAP Order Management foundation seamlessly integrates online and offline transactions, paving the way for flexible customer experience scenarios like “buy online, return in store” (BORIS) and “buy in store, return online” (BISRO). Availability push: SAP Order Management for sourcing and availability now allows customers to proactively send real-time product availability information to external systems like webshops and marketplaces, ensuring they have the most current stock data without needing to request it.

SAP Sales and Service Cloud

SAP Preferred Success: We are empowering our customers to make the most of their SAP investments with the business process management (BPM) masterclass. This interactive workshop helps participants pinpoint which processes to optimize, outsource, or remove for the greatest impact. Learn how to identify critical processes, define roles and responsibilities, and establish a sustainable approach to process governance.

We are empowering our customers to make the most of their SAP investments with the business process management (BPM) masterclass. This interactive workshop helps participants pinpoint which processes to optimize, outsource, or remove for the greatest impact. Learn how to identify critical processes, define roles and responsibilities, and establish a sustainable approach to process governance. Integration review V2: A comprehensive solution launch checklist for SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 integrations ensures successful rollouts and compliance with SAP best practices. The checklist systematically evaluates authentication mechanisms, interface configurations, middleware settings, and SAP Integration Suite implementation.

SAP Enterprise Service Management

Updates to SAP Enterprise Service Management include:

Case summary enhancements: Sentiment trend and sentiment graph can now be enabled in the interaction summary for additional information on a customer. Internal and external case notes can be configured and used to generate the resolution summary overview.

Sentiment trend and sentiment graph can now be enabled in the interaction summary for additional information on a customer. Internal and external case notes can be configured and used to generate the resolution summary overview. Custom services: Gain more flexibility and extend capabilities without modifying the core application. Integrate external functionality into SAP Service Cloud V2 with custom services.

Gain more flexibility and extend capabilities without modifying the core application. Integrate external functionality into SAP Service Cloud V2 with custom services. Template visibility and restrictions: Every document is also an opportunity to establish trust. Now you can strengthen document security by limiting template access to those who need it.

SAP Revenue Growth Management

New to SAP Revenue Growth Management are:

Custom KPIs: Assess the performance of your account and promotion planswith custom KPIs, tracking metrics that suit your planning and reporting processes. Save time by creating KPI profiles to define a set of standard pre-defined KPIs.

Promotion calendar export to PDF: Reduce uncertainty, lower costs, and build relationships with better alignment on annual promotions and EDLP agreements with customers. Key account managers can now share a promotion calendar and associated promotion details in a PDF file, making collaboration easier and decisions faster.

Trust advantage in AI-powered customer experience

AI is now woven into the fabric of the SAP CX road map, guiding how data, processes, and experiences come together. This deep integration sets the stage for a new era of customer engagement, one where intelligence anticipates needs, adapts in real time, and continuously strengthens loyalty at every touchpoint.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.