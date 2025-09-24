New sovereign cloud collaboration combines SAP enterprise applications expertise with AWS cloud infrastructure, enabling customers in highly regulated industries to pursue AI innovation

WALLDORF — Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today unveiled plans to make SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new, independent cloud for Europe backed by a planned €7.8 billion investment from Amazon.

The collaboration builds on the companies’ longstanding partnership and SAP’s comprehensive new approach to digital sovereignty and AI innovation. SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities are security-hardened cloud solutions from SAP, aligned with industry standards for regulated industries and governments. The collaboration will focus on uniting these capabilities and SAP’s deep enterprise expertise with AWS infrastructure and operational expertise to meet customers’ evolving digital sovereignty needs across Europe.

“We’re delighted that SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This will give organizations more choice in how they meet their sovereignty requirements while leveraging best-in-class cloud technologies,” said David Brown, vice president of Compute and Machine Learning at AWS. “SAP and AWS share a mutual vision – we want to ensure that our customers have access to some of the most advanced sovereignty solutions available, so organizations can focus on innovation and driving tangible outcomes. We’re looking forward to our ongoing collaboration with SAP and seeing the ways that organizations across Europe will innovate with the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.”

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which is set to launch its first AWS Region in Brandenburg, Germany by the end of 2025, is designed to give public sector organizations and customers in highly regulated industries further choice. The offering can help these organizations meet their unique digital sovereignty needs, including data residency, operational autonomy, and resiliency requirements. SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities are already available on AWS in Australia and New Zealand (since 2023), the UK (since 2024), Canada and India (since 2025), and the addition of SAP’s capabilities to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a significant milestone for customers across Europe.

SAP Sovereign Cloud empowers organizations to innovate more securely, comply with local laws, and scale on their own terms. SAP Sovereign Cloud on AWS European Sovereign Cloud solutions will initially include SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Cloud ERP. These solutions will provide customers with a secure foundation for managing critical business processes and sensitive data, while supporting compliance with relevant regulations.

“With our expanded SAP Sovereign Cloud offerings, we’re enabling customers across all industries to harness the full power of cloud innovation and AI,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services and Delivery. “By deploying the SAP Sovereign Cloud portfolio on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, customers gain access to our comprehensive suite of sovereign cloud solutions, further strengthened by our trusted, long-standing partnership with Amazon Web Services.”

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will be separate and independent from AWS’s existing Regions and will have no critical dependencies on non-EU infrastructure. Backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections, customers can benefit from the full capacity of AWS with the same industry-leading security, resilience, and expansive service portfolio available in existing Regions.

AWS and SAP have been innovating in the cloud together for more than 16 years. This new collaboration builds on that history to support customers’ digital sovereignty requirements and accelerate their digital transformation in Europe.

