SAP Confirms EU Commission’s Formal Proceedings on On-Premise Maintenance Policies

SAP confirms that the European Commission has started formal proceedings involving the company.

These proceedings address some areas of our on-premise maintenance and support policies, which are based on long-standing standards that are common across the global software sector. SAP believes that its policies and actions are fully in line with competition rules. However, we take the issues raised seriously and we are working closely with the EU Commission to resolve them.

We do not anticipate the engagement with the European Commission to result in material impacts on our financial performance.

As a major European player in a very dynamic global industry, SAP is committed to open competition. We trust the European Commission will aim for a quick and fair conclusion to these proceedings