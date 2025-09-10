What Business Leaders Are Really Asking About AI—and How to Get the Answers

Today’s flood of AI information for business leaders is often overwhelming and it frequently lacks the guidance you really need. You want to know where to start, how to scale, and how to ensure your AI investments move the needle on business results.

On top of that, you know AI agents are the new frontier and will allow you to automate processes that today absorb a large amount of time and resources. You want to know how to be among the first to use them to gain an early advantage.

To get these answers and discover how SAP is uniquely positioned to help you leverage AI for business results, attend SAP Connect in 2025, being held October 6-8 in Las Vegas as well as virtually. It’s the destination for leaders ready to embed the latest from AI into the foundation of how their organizations run to produce real, enterprise-wide outcomes.

Learn how to become a leader in the era of AI

According to Boston Consulting Group, which analyzed the relatively small number of companies already scaling these advanced technologies, “AI’s greatest value lies in core business processes where leaders are generating 62% of the value. Leveraging AI in both core business and support functions gives these companies a competitive advantage.”

This is exactly our approach and position of strength at SAP. We infuse AI directly into the business processes, decisions, and data models that power finance, supply chain, HR, customer service, and more. That’s also how Joule and Joule Agents are enabling systems that anticipate needs, reason, act and learn and adapt in real time. And because these tools are built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), they operate with the scale, security, and interoperability that enterprises demand.

SAP Connect is where this vision comes to life. Over three days, the program will move from strategic framing to hands-on guidance, tailored to every role in an organization, and with each day anchored on specific business needs.

An agenda focused on moving your business forward

Day one at SAP Connect addresses strategy: how to turn geopolitical and market volatility into a catalyst for growth, unify your organization through shared data and synchronized purpose, and elevate your workforce with AI. Our first day keynote will show you how to navigate uncertainty by leveraging enterprise-wide data capability, Joule Agents, and SAP Business Suite to turn insight into action—creating a sustained advantage for your enterprise.

Day two focuses on how to use our latest innovations across SAP Business Suite applications to bring AI-driven results to life within your enterprise, plus practical road maps across your lines of business.

Day three is about execution: how to leverage SAP BTP and a unified data core to activate agile technologies, build interconnected ecosystems, and accelerate returns on innovation. Our closing keynote will show you how to use a unified foundation to smoothly extend, integrate, automate, and innovate while leveraging AI and data to transform your company.

The core theme across all three days is how to build, adopt, and scale AI that spurs impactful business outcomes. For example, you will learn from companies using embedded AI to improve forecasting accuracy, unlock working capital, boost workforce productivity, and reduce operational risk. These enterprise use cases are already delivering measurable value.

Three days of learning and leadership

For leaders looking to advance their knowledge on AI, the agenda at SAP Connect is built for depth and relevance, and AI content and insights will be available across all tracks: spend management, supply chain, customer experience, and human capital management.

For example, in the Unlocking productivity with Joule Agents session, you will learn how AI agents are transforming enterprise agility by autonomously executing tasks, adapting in real time, and driving productivity.

SAP Business AI at SAP Connect Across the event, you’ll find: 16 sessions on AI agents, including how to design, deploy, and optimize automations

Seven sessions on how to embed AI in business functions, to drive better outcomes across finance, supply chain, sales, marketing, HR, and customer service

29 sessions on adoption and implementation, including integration, change management, and enterprise scaling

24 sessions dedicated to the connection between data and AI, including real-time analytics and data quality

12 sessions centered on responsible AI, from governance and trust to security and transparency Each session is built to deliver practical insights grounded in customer success, supported by SAP technology, and aimed at operational impact.

SAP Connect is a working session for those ready to lead the next phase of intelligent business. For leaders building AI strategies that are real, resilient, and ready to scale, this is the place to advance them.

Brenda Bown is chief marketing officer for SAP Business AI at SAP.