Features

SAP Global Line of Business Partner Excellence Awards: 2025 Winners and Finalists

Feature
by
September 23, 2025

The SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are an SAP partner recognition program focusing on valuable contributions towards achieving SAP’s cloud growth ambitions through the following lines of business: HCM, SAP Customer Experience, Spend Management, and Supply Chain Management.

Complementing the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP’s premier global partner recognition program, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards allow more granular recognition for achievements within the specific lines of business.

The four lines of business reward partners in the following five categories: Indirect Sales and Customer Success, Partner Solution Success, Delivery Quality, Sales Success – Large Enterprise, and SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption. For each category, partners are selected based on data and key performance indicators, ensuring all eligible partners are considered for this prestigious recognition.

Here are the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards 2025 winners and finalists:

HCM

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

  • Winner: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: IBM
  • Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

  • Winner: OpenText
  • Finalist: Workforce
  • Finalist: Qualtrics

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

  • Winner: EPI-USE
  • Finalist: Accenture
  • Finalist: HR Path

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

  • Winner: Accenture
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: PwC

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

  • Winner: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: PwC
  • Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Customer Experience

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

  • Winner: All for One
  • Finalist: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: Netconomy

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

  • Winner: Coveo
  • Finalist: SEW
  • Finalist: DataXstream

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

  • Winner: Sybit
  • Finalist: Querplex
  • Finalist: All for One

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

  • Winner: Accenture
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: EY

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

  • Winner: Accenture
  • Finalist: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: Capgemini

Spend Management

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

  • Winner: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: Delaware

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

  • Winner: Blackline
  • Finalist: Vertex
  • Finalist: Icertis

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

  • Winner: Deloitte
  • Finalist: PwC
  • Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

  • Winner: Accenture
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

  • Winner: Deloitte
  • Finalist: PwC
  • Finalist: Accenture

Supply Chain Management

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

  • Winner: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: Westernacher

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

  • Winner: DSC Software AG
  • Finalist: TeamViewer
  • Finalist: Prospecta Software

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

  • Winner: Deloitte
  • Finalist: Accenture
  • Finalist: NTT DATA

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

  • Winner: Accenture
  • Finalist: Deloitte
  • Finalist: PwC

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

  • Winner: Deloitte
  • Finalist: NTT DATA
  • Finalist: Infosys
Sign up to receive weekly news highlights from the SAP News Center
Subscribe to the newsletter
Tags: