SAP Global Line of Business Partner Excellence Awards: 2025 Winners and Finalists

The SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are an SAP partner recognition program focusing on valuable contributions towards achieving SAP’s cloud growth ambitions through the following lines of business: HCM, SAP Customer Experience, Spend Management, and Supply Chain Management.

Complementing the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP’s premier global partner recognition program, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards allow more granular recognition for achievements within the specific lines of business.

The four lines of business reward partners in the following five categories: Indirect Sales and Customer Success, Partner Solution Success, Delivery Quality, Sales Success – Large Enterprise, and SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption. For each category, partners are selected based on data and key performance indicators, ensuring all eligible partners are considered for this prestigious recognition.

Here are the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards 2025 winners and finalists:

HCM

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: IBM

Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: OpenText

Finalist: Workforce

Finalist: Qualtrics

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

Winner: EPI-USE

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: HR Path

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: PwC

Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Customer Experience

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

Winner: All for One

Finalist: NTT DATA

Finalist: Netconomy

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: Coveo

Finalist: SEW

Finalist: DataXstream

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Sybit

Finalist: Querplex

Finalist: All for One

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: EY

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: NTT DATA

Finalist: Capgemini

Spend Management

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: Delaware

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: Blackline

Finalist: Vertex

Finalist: Icertis

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

Finalist: Accenture

Supply Chain Management

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: Westernacher

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

Winner: DSC Software AG

Finalist: TeamViewer

Finalist: Prospecta Software

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: NTT DATA

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: NTT DATA

Finalist: Infosys