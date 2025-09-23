SAP Global Line of Business Partner Excellence Awards: 2025 Winners and Finalists

The SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are an SAP partner recognition program focusing on valuable contributions towards achieving SAP’s cloud growth ambitions through the following lines of business: HCM, SAP Customer Experience, Spend Management, and Supply Chain Management.
Complementing the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP’s premier global partner recognition program, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards allow more granular recognition for achievements within the specific lines of business.
The four lines of business reward partners in the following five categories: Indirect Sales and Customer Success, Partner Solution Success, Delivery Quality, Sales Success – Large Enterprise, and SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption. For each category, partners are selected based on data and key performance indicators, ensuring all eligible partners are considered for this prestigious recognition.
Here are the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards 2025 winners and finalists:
HCM
SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success
- Winner: NTT DATA
- Finalist: IBM
- Finalist: EPI-USE
SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: OpenText
- Finalist: Workforce
- Finalist: Qualtrics
SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: EPI-USE
- Finalist: Accenture
- Finalist: HR Path
SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global HCM Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption
- Winner: NTT DATA
- Finalist: PwC
- Finalist: EPI-USE
SAP Customer Experience
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success
- Winner: All for One
- Finalist: NTT DATA
- Finalist: Netconomy
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: Coveo
- Finalist: SEW
- Finalist: DataXstream
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: Sybit
- Finalist: Querplex
- Finalist: All for One
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: EY
SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: NTT DATA
- Finalist: Capgemini
Spend Management
SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success
- Winner: NTT DATA
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: Delaware
SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: Blackline
- Finalist: Vertex
- Finalist: Icertis
SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
- Finalist: IBM
SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: IBM
SAP Global Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
- Finalist: Accenture
Supply Chain Management
SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Indirect Sales and Customer Success
- Winner: NTT DATA
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: Westernacher
SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success
- Winner: DSC Software AG
- Finalist: TeamViewer
- Finalist: Prospecta Software
SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: Accenture
- Finalist: NTT DATA
SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global Supply Chain Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for SAP Business AI – Customer Adoption
- Winner: Deloitte
- Finalist: NTT DATA
- Finalist: Infosys