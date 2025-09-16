SAP Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

We’re proud to announce that SAP is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the 10th consecutive time.

SAP was once again recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Gartner defines cloud HCM suites for 1,000+ employee enterprises as cloud application suites that deliver functionality for attracting, developing, engaging, retaining, and managing employees.

SAP SuccessFactors HCM provides global HR cloud software to over 10,000 customers worldwide, from startups and mid-sized companies to large enterprises. With a strong global core, embedded AI capabilities, and a robust partner ecosystem, SAP SuccessFactors empowers organizations with the technology to help unlock their workforce potential. By combining skills intelligence and flexible HCM solutions, our solutions can enable organizations to stay future-ready and continuously adapt in an ever-changing world.

Shaping the future of work

At SAP Sapphire in May, we announced several exciting innovations and new product offerings designed to transform how HR and business leaders manage, empower, and support their people, including:

Performance and Goals Agent , our first HR agent, equips managers with critical insights to help foster more meaningful and productive conversations with employees.

, our first HR agent, equips managers with critical insights to help foster more meaningful and productive conversations with employees. WalkMe for SAP SuccessFactors HCM can accelerate adoption of SAP SuccessFactors solutions by offering users contextual guidance while also giving HR teams insights into where there may be gaps.

can accelerate adoption of SAP SuccessFactors solutions by offering users contextual guidance while also giving HR teams insights into where there may be gaps. People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud helps unify customers’ people, skills, finance, and business data into AI-driven workforce insights—enabling HR and business leaders to make smarter, more proactive decisions that drive measurable outcomes.

helps unify customers’ people, skills, finance, and business data into AI-driven workforce insights—enabling HR and business leaders to make smarter, more proactive decisions that drive measurable outcomes. SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Service Management, our new HR service delivery solution, can accelerate ticket case resolutions with AI, giving employees self-service tools to quickly get answers while freeing up HR teams from time-consuming tasks.

Our first half 2025 release also brought over 250 new innovations designed to address any business need and help organizations stay ahead of the curve, including Joule on mobile, redesigned candidate and alumni journeys in recruiting and onboarding, an enhanced user experience in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, and more.

As organizations continue to face growing skills gaps, SAP is committed to helping its customers attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape. On September 11, SAP completed its acquisition of SmartRecruiters, a leading talent acquisition software provider, further strengthening the ability to support customers across the entire hire-to-retire journey.

Driving impact across industries

Customers across industries and sizes are unlocking measurable value from the SAP SuccessFactors HCM portfolio.

American Honda, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company Ltd., is powering EV innovation with a skills-based talent strategy. “The business AI capabilities in SAP SuccessFactors solutions empower us to be a better company, automotive producer, and mobility leader. These tools will give our associates the flexibility to gain efficiencies and the opportunity to upskill and reskill as needed, creating an interconnected environment where they can perform at their best,” said Tim Grimminger, HR Data and Technology manager, American Honda Motor Company Inc.

Galicia, a leading bank in Argentina, is transforming its HR operations with SAP SuccessFactors solutions. “Incorporating AI technology greatly simplified the hiring experience for both the candidates and the recruiters who perform these tasks,” said Florencia Varise, Analytic Hub and IT Ecosystem lead, Galicia.

Capgemini, a global business and technology partner, is building a skills engine to support the employee lifecycle. “Skills are at the core of our company, as they support both clients and employees. Our promise to ‘get the future you want’ means thinking about future client needs and employee skills and career development. SAP SuccessFactors HCM is key in our skills-first approach to our people experience transformation,” said Jihane Baciocchini, vice president and head of Talent Acquisition, Capgemini.

Unlocking workforce potential

Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue delivering innovations that help our customers increase organizational agility and productivity, accelerate growth, and make every employee a success story.

Join us at Success Connect at SAP Connect, October 6-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, or virtually on October 9, to learn about our latest innovations and how to build a workforce that’s ready for what’s next.

Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer at SAP SuccessFactors.

Join us in Las Vegas or virtually this October to discover how to maximize your SAP solutions Register for SAP Connect

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.