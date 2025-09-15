People are the pulse of every organization. Their skills and agility determine whether a company is able to innovate, grow, and adapt to meet the constant changes in technology and customer demands.

Attracting and hiring the best talent is more important and more competitive than ever before. According to the World Economic Forum, 70% of organizations plan to hire new staff with emerging in-demand skills by 2030. Yet, more than three-quarters of board members and C-suite executives regard skills and talent availability as a major source of risk for their organizations.

The message is clear: hiring isn’t just an HR challenge. It’s a business imperative.

With SAP’s recent acquisition of SmartRecruiters, we are thrilled about the opportunity to help our customers face this challenge head-on. As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we’ve been at the forefront of innovation in the HCM market, and we recognize that we are at a pivotal moment that demands more than incremental improvements. Together, we’re excited to deliver bold innovation and flexibility to help our customers not only attract and hire top talent, but to continuously nurture that talent to learn, grow, and push the boundaries of what is possible.

Uniting talent acquisition and HCM leadership

SAP SuccessFactors HCM is an AI-enabled global suite of HR solutions, expanding across core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience, analytics, and more. SmartRecruiters is a leading recruiting AI company with the mission of making hiring easy and deep expertise in high-volume recruiting, recruitment automation, and AI-enabled candidate sourcing, experience, and engagement.

Individually, we have led the way in building robust talent acquisition software to empower thousands of organizations to attract, engage, and hire the best talent. United, we are amplifying our impact.

Combining the scale of SAP SuccessFactors, the depth of SAP Business AI, and the expertise of SmartRecruiters will result in robust benefits for our customers.

User-friendly interfaces and seamless workflows will provide improved decision-making, reduced time-to hire, and better experiences for candidates, hiring managers, and recruiters.

Enhanced AI-enabled recruiting and hiring capabilities will deliver faster, smarter, and more equitable recruiting experiences — all with the relevant, reliable, and responsible approach of SAP Business AI. We will be able to enhance our ability to deliver intelligent candidate recommendations, predictive hiring insights, and personalized candidate experiences.

The benefits of bringing our products together extend beyond the hiring process. A single system of record and harmonized data across SmartRecruiters and SAP SuccessFactors will provide rich insights into talent pools, hiring bottlenecks, and workforce planning — because talent acquisition is only the start of an employee’s journey with an organization.

Talent acquisition is no longer just about filling roles. Together, SAP and SmartRecruiters will help organizations build smarter, more resilient workforces that are agile, skills-driven, and ready to meet the future head-on.

Dan Beck is general manager and chief product officer for SAP SuccessFactors.

Rebecca Carr is CEO of SmartRecruiters, an SAP company.