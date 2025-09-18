SAP Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

We are thrilled to share that SAP has once again been named a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. This report provides a multi-dimensional model to help organizations compare and choose the best cloud HR and learning tech provider in the European market to meet their business needs.

According to Fosway, vendors recognized as Strategic Leaders provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders also have strong market performance and customer advocacy.

“The Cloud HR market remains fiercely contested and continually innovative,” said Dr. Sven Elbert, head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group. “The solution providers that thrive in this environment are the ones that maintain their momentum, expand their scope and sophistication, and leverage AI to gain competitive edge, as SAP has done and continues to do. SAP SuccessFactors is again named a Strategic Leader in 2025.”

Innovation that delivers impact

This recognition underscores SAP’s commitment to innovation for its community of over 10,000 SAP SuccessFactors customers worldwide. Over the past year, SAP has delivered significant advancements across SAP SuccessFactors HCM, many supported by AI, designed to help customers close skills gaps, boost productivity, and support their people at every stage of the employee journey.

The SAP SuccessFactors first half 2025 product release introduced over 250 new capabilities designed to increase efficiency, elevate the employee experience, and drive business impact.

At SAP Sapphire Orlando in May, SAP unveiled several new solutions and product enhancements, including:

The People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud can harmonize customers’ people, skills, finance, and business data into AI-driven workforce insights, enabling HR and business leaders to make smarter, more proactive decisions.

The Performance and Goals Agent, our first HR Agent, equips managers with critical insights to help foster more productive conversations with employees.

SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Service Management, our new HR service delivery solution, can accelerate ticket case resolutions with AI, allowing employees to quickly get answers to their questions reducing the administrative burden on HR teams.

WalkMe for SAP SuccessFactors HCM helps accelerate adoption of SAP SuccessFactors solutions by offering users in-app, contextual guidance while also giving HR teams the insights they need to continuously optimize workflows.

Building on this momentum, last week SAP completed its acquisition of SmartRecruiters, a leading talent acquisition software provider. This move further strengthens SAP’s ability to help customers attract and retain top talent in today’s highly competitive market.

Delivering value for customers worldwide

Organizations of all sizes are rethinking how they manage their people—balancing efficiency with innovation, global consistency with local needs, and business growth with employee experience. In Europe, SAP is a trusted partner in this journey, helping companies tackle complex workforce challenges and prepare for the future of work.

Frit Ravich

Family-run snacks company Frit Ravich S.L. transformed its HR operations and reinforced its company culture, built on innovation and belonging, by choosing SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Now, with plans to become a skills-driven organization and double its sales, Frit Ravich is adopting AI in conjunction with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to expand career development opportunities and improve the employee experience.

“The Joule copilot will change the way we interact with our people on a daily basis. This does not mean that we’ll lose out on direct contact with them, but rather it will make HR interactions faster, more accessible, and more convenient, with 24×7 access,” said Rebeca Montilla, talent manager, Frit Ravich S.L.

Menzies Aviation

As a global leader in aviation services “working above and below the wing,” Menzies provides a myriad of services, including ground services, fueling, air cargo handling, and executive services, together with comfortable lounges at more than 295 airports in 65 countries.

By choosing SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Menzies now has a unified platform to help it attain data-driven insights for business agility and provide a modern employee experience with opportunities for learning and career development.

Today, Menzies no longer needs to estimate how many employees it has at any given time. Having a single source of data means that it can pull up this information at the push of a button for the present as well as the historical past for comparison. “We can start to see trends, so we can start to understand what our future models would look like as well,” said Sarah Mackinlay, senior vice president of People Projects & Integrations at Menzies Aviation. “Being able to have business insight and business data to make decisions has been really important on our continued journey with SAP SuccessFactors and supporting our global strategy.”

“For us, this journey is about having a single source of truth with global consistency, data insight, and visibility yet maintaining local data ownership. Data security and integrity are at the very core,” she added.

Powering workforces for the future

As organizations face growing skills gaps, heightened employee expectations, and pressure to do more with limited resources, SAP continues to introduce new solutions to help customers tackle their most pressing business and workforce challenges. Join us at Success Connect at SAP Connect, October 6-8 in Las Vegas—or virtually on October 9—to explore how our latest advancements can drive real impact across your organization.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer at SAP SuccessFactors.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the leading learning and talent solutions available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.