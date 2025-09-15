In today’s digital landscape, visibility into your SAP solutions is paramount, not just a luxury. Enter the customer insights dashboard, a strategic tool within SAP for Me designed to transform complex data into clear insights and, ultimately, into informed decisions.

SAP for Me: tailored digital gateway

SAP for Me transcends the typical portal; it’s your customized digital gateway to holistic SAP insights. Every aspect, from system landscapes to support services, is tailored to meet the distinct needs of your role and responsibilities.

SAP for Me is more than a portal — it’s your gateway to intelligent support. Thomas Pfiester, member of the Extended Board of SAP SE and head of Global Customer Engagement & Services

Customer insights dashboard: comprehensive SAP viewfinder

Residing in SAP for Me, the customer insights dashboard delivers a comprehensive, customizable view of your SAP environment—whether you’re managing hybrid settings, tracking case trends, or preparing for contract renewals. It empowers users to:

Obtain a 360° view across all SAP engagements

Analyze support data, product portfolios, renewals, and system landscapes

Review historical support cases for quality, volume, and trends

Leverage customizable filters and automated reporting for precise insights

This tool is designed to both report data and to transform it into actionable intelligence, enhancing leadership clarity and decision-making confidence.

What’s new: continuous enhancements

SAP is committed to continuously refining the customer insights dashboard to cater to evolving needs. Notable recent enhancements include:

Benchmark capabilities through peer group comparison

through peer group comparison On-demand generation of detailed reports like support insights report and case overview report

of detailed reports like support insights report and case overview report Increased visibility with partner case statistics and onboarding milestones

These updates are meticulously designed to deepen insights and streamline strategic processes. Additional planned updated include:

Deeper engagement metrics from SAP Enterprise Support Academy

from SAP Enterprise Support Academy Advanced AI-driven insights for smarter, quicker decisions

for smarter, quicker decisions CPU consumption and memory consumption for private cloud: Access performance metrics for private cloud environments

Data without insight is noise. SAP for Me turns it into action. Anja Schneider, senior vice president and global head of Premium Engagement & Advisory at SAP

Accessing the dashboard

Starting with this powerful tool is straightforward via three ways:

Use the direct link: me.sap.com/reporting

Use the reporting icon: Log into SAP for Me Click on the reporting icon on the left menu bar

Use the customer insight dashboard card: Log into SAP for Me Navigate to the Services & Support then Diagnostics, Reporting & Analytics Click on the customer insights dashboard card



In all three cases, ensure your S-user ID is authorized to access the necessary features (get more information in SAP Note 3336856).

Why it matters

With comprehensive visibility, your approach shifts from reactive problem-solving to proactive strategic planning. The Customer Insights Dashboard equips you with the clarity to forecast and act effectively, supporting your role as a strategic leader within your organization.

When support is transparent, it’s not just reactive — it’s strategic. Stefan Steinle, executive vice president and global head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP

Turn insight into strategic action

For CIOs, IT administrators, and support leaders, the customer insights dashboard is more than a tool; it’s your strategic command center embedded within SAP for Me. Experience how it turns insights into impactful actions today.

SAP for Me portal: Access the customer insights dashboard through the SAP for Me portal

Access the customer insights dashboard through the SAP for Me portal Getting started guide : Learn how to effectively use the dashboard with this video tutorial

: Learn how to effectively use the dashboard with this video tutorial Customer insights dashboard portal: All relevant information can be found in the reporting portal

Check it out today and discover how insight becomes impact.

Oliver Huschke is vice president of External Engagements, Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.