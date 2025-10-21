CERATIZIT and Soley Embrace SAP Technology for Sustainable Product Portfolio Management

Soley GmbH and its customer CERATIZIT Group, nominees for this year’s SAP Innovation Awards and winners of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive award earlier this year alongside SAP, have demonstrated a groundbreaking approach to sustainable product portfolio optimization.

Through their innovative implementation of Soley’s Product Mining Platform with SAP’s supply chain management technologies, they prove that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.

The challenge: managing complex product portfolios at scale

CERATIZIT Group, a leading provider of hard material solutions for machining and wear protection, faced a challenge common to many modern manufacturing companies: managing a complex product portfolio with over 65,000 products. The company’s Cutting Tool Solutions division needed a solution to balance economic and ecological objectives while maintaining competitive advantage.

Klaus Lupfer, product lifecycle manager at CERATIZIT Deutschland GmbH, explains the company’s motivation: “In addition to the economic perspective on the product portfolio, the ecological aspect was equally important when partnering with Soley. As a company committed to sustainability for years, we are especially excited about the opportunities that the expansion of product carbon footprint data offers.”

The challenge was not just the product portfolio’s size but also the lack of transparency regarding product performance and sustainability metrics. Employees spent considerable time compiling reports rather than making strategic decisions, while limited insights into critical materials and suppliers prevented efficient phaseout of high-emission products.

AI-powered product portfolio analysis

Munich-based Soley GmbH, a past participant in the SAP.iO program, SAP’s former startup accelerator designed to foster and integrate innovative solutions into the SAP ecosystem, developed an innovative response to this challenge. The Soley Product Mining Platform, available as part of SAP’s extension and add-on solutions, transforms complex product data into actionable insights through three core, AI-driven innovations that enable faster, smarter, and more impactful business decisions.

AI Advisor uses AI to recommend precise actions—for example, suggesting which products should be phased out to minimize carbon footprint without sacrificing margins.

AI Assistant provides an intuitive, natural-language interface that allows users to effortlessly interact with Soley, without requiring deep technical expertise.

AI Detective analyzes data to uncover hidden dependencies and reveal strategic opportunities, such as identifying which configuration options should be eliminated to optimize both profitability and sustainability.

The Soley Product Mining Platform draws data from SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Warehouse, utilizing SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) as the service layer. SAP Datasphere helps consolidate SAP data and analytics, while SAP Analytics Cloud provides the analytics that form the core of the AI model. This technical architecture enables intelligent data extraction and transformation through SAP Databricks, while massive graph analytics enable complex dependency analysis.

“With these SAP solutions, we’re delivering a true game changer for the sustainability of the high tech and manufacturing industries,” says Ephraim Triemer, shareholder and advisor of Enterprise Accounts at Soley. “For the first time, our customers can go beyond ESG reporting and take real action—driving sustainability while staying laser focused on profitability.”

Seamless SAP integration creates value

By combining CERATIZIT’s Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data with financial metrics, the Soley Product Mining Platform creates a digital twin that uncovers opportunities, identifies risks, and analyzes product hierarchies, bills of materials, and carbon footprints. With AI-driven intelligence guidance, Soley developers ensure the platform’s capabilities enable decisions and outcomes that improve both profitability and environmental stewardship.

Earlier this year, Dominik Metzger was appointed as president and Chief Product Officer of SAP Supply Chain Management, bringing a renewed focus on resilience, sustainability, and intelligent automation.

“My chief priority is to ensure that we help customers not only respond to disruptions but also proactively prepare and act,” Metzger said. “We can do so by leveraging AI, generative AI, real-time data, and predictive analytics with the power of SAP’s technology. Our vision is to build an autonomous supply chain—connected, contextualized, and collaborative.”

SAP SCM leadership driving transformation

The implementation delivered impressive, measurable results that demonstrate the power of combining AI-driven analytics with SAP technologies. CERATIZIT achieved an 87% implementation rate of suggested measures, driving product sustainability and supply chain optimization. Simultaneously, the company realized a reduction of over 30% in end-of-life “ballast” products with negative carbon footprints while creating 100% transparency in sustainability data across all elements, product sets, and aggregation levels.

The business impact was equally impressive: CERATIZIT recorded a 10% increase in its Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) through optimized working capital, a 75% improvement in delivery reliability and resilience, and a 40% inventory reduction within nine months. Return on investment was achieved in less than 12 months.

Alexander Springer, CEO of Soley GmbH, explains the strategic significance: “If you know which products are the most critical to the overall success of your business, you can focus on safeguarding the value chain for those products, taking proactive steps to avoid any potential supply risks.”

A model for sustainable digital transformation

The successful partnership between CERATIZIT, Soley, and SAP demonstrates how modern companies can achieve both economic and ecological goals through intelligent use of data and AI. The combination of proven SAP technologies and innovative analytics solutions creates measurable value for companies of all sizes. For other SAP customers and partners, this example shows that sustainability and profitability need not be opposing forces—with the right technologies and partners, both objectives can be achieved simultaneously.

Learn more about the latest updates to SAP supply chain management. The Soley Product Mining Platform is available on SAP Store.