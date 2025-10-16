Orchestrating Supply Chains Through Cloud-Based Business Networks and Generative and Agentic AI Solutions

At a time when global supply chains are enduring acute strain from seesawing tariff rates, escalating military conflict, and proliferating compliance requirements, enterprises large and small are turning increasingly to cloud-based business networks and emerging AI solutions to provide actionable insights, operational resilience, and, above all, confidence despite volatile times.

Visibility has always been essential for navigating uncertainty in business-to-business commerce. Yet it is also insufficient. After all, what good is merely seeing across the various tiers of the supply chain if a business lacks the ability to identify available alternatives, shift course immediately, and counter disruption before it impinges on the balance sheet?

At Supply Chain Connect at SAP Connect Las Vegas, our customers and partners had an extraordinary opportunity to explore our latest SAP Business Network innovations—and the generative and agentic AI solutions that are rapidly reshaping enterprises’ ability to extend N-tier visibility and take the decisive actions necessary to preserve the smooth flow of operations from the dual threats of volatility and risk.

To strengthen every link in the supply chain, businesses need to connect their mission-critical operational processes with those of their trading partners. Doing so enables them to achieve transparency, foster collaboration, drive efficiency, and maximize customer satisfaction. Through the vast troves of operational data that millions of trading partners accumulate in the routine course of day-to-day operations, SAP Business Network—the world’s largest business-to-business platform—is uniquely positioned to help business leaders orchestrate their supply chains for success, no matter the circumstances.

Today, SAP helps our customers to accomplish these objectives with a suite of AI-infused supply chain management applications—all of them integrated with ERP and adjacent line-of-business applications to connect seamlessly with trading partners. By applying advanced analytics, operational insights, predictive signals, and recommended actions derived from both internal and external data sources, SAP Business Network has set in motion an increasingly autonomous supply chain.

The innovations underlying it, meanwhile, are accelerating.

To further distinguish SAP as the leader in enabling supply chain orchestration, I am extremely excited that in the first half of 2026 we will deliver a new product to help provide enterprises with capabilities for issue detection, insight, and action across their supply chains. Aptly called SAP Supply Chain Orchestration, this new solution will help deliver N-tier insights and transform external and internal signals across supply chains into prioritized actions. These capabilities will rest on the SAP Business Network foundation, drawing upon master data as well as native AI solutions to help orchestrate workflows and dramatically expand visibility across every tier of the supply chain.

SAP Supply Chain Orchestration can equip our customers with the tools and inference-driven insights they need to help mitigate multi-tier risk, enhance compliance, and bolster decision-support. The goal is to head off disruption before it arises—and to offer our customers one of the most elusive yet priceless advantages that anybody can have in these turbulent times: peace of mind.

That’s why our customers entrust so many of their core operational processes to SAP Business Network in the first place: for peace of mind, for resilience, for enduring value. Our strategy to deepen that value takes root in our ongoing transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), working to provide faster speeds, easier integration, faster collaboration, and continuous innovation on a grand scale, across industries. Our vision takes shape through intelligent applications, network convergence, and unmatched extensibility. Our priority to accelerate the value we make available to suppliers on the network finds example through our innovations that help simplify e-invoicing, expand automation, and facilitate discoverability by new potential trading partners. All these strategic elements take center stage in our product strategy, each of them strengthened by the unmatched generative and agentic AI capabilities that customers and partners have come to rely on from SAP in our quest to make the world run better and improve people’s lives.

Couldn’t join us in Las Vegas? Check out the Supply Chain Connect at SAP Connect Virtual keynote session, “Supply Chain Orchestration – Run Supply Chains That Think, Connect, and Adapt,” presented by Dominik Metzger, president and chief product officer, SAP Supply Chain Management.

Jörn Keller is executive vice president and chief product officer for SAP Business Network.