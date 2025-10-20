SAP Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

I am proud to share that SAP Cloud ERP has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

For our customers—manufacturers, consumer goods leaders, and high-tech innovators—this recognition is more than a placement on a chart. We believe it reflects how SAP Cloud ERP is helping enterprises become more agile, resilient, and innovative in a world shaped by supply chain disruption, shifting customer expectations, and the imperative for sustainable operations.

This recognition comes to life in the stories of our customers.

Customer spotlight: FUWO

One example is FUWO, a fast-growing global manufacturer that turned to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to unify its operations. By automating dozens of financial and supply chain processes, FUWO shortened its monthly close by nearly half, improved forecast accuracy by 30 percent, and boosted on-time delivery rates by 15 percent.

As Luo Jianyong, director of Business Transformation and IT at FUWO, explained: “SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition has enabled us to automate our process from production to delivery. The resulting agility and efficiency have helped us gain greater trust and more collaboration opportunities with customers worldwide.”

And from a finance perspective, Director Zhao Ziqiu added: “In a market that changes rapidly, real-time data control gives us a critical advantage in decision-making.”

Why this matters now

Cloud ERP today must go far beyond core finance. Product-centric enterprises need end-to-end capabilities to manage design, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics, and sustainability in one integrated system. That’s why SAP Cloud ERP is not only the foundation of the SAP Business Suite, but also the gateway to the world’s largest business network, connecting companies to suppliers, logistics partners, and customers in real time. By extending processes beyond the enterprise, customers can anticipate disruption, improve resilience, and unlock new opportunities for collaboration.

These benefits come even faster with our new SAP Business Suite Suite packages. Out-of-the-box integrations such as SAP Integrated Product Development bring design, manufacturing, and supply chain closer together, reducing time to market while cutting complexity. Combined with SAP Business Technology Platform for integration, data harmonization, and AI-driven insights, enterprises gain the ability to both run intelligently today and continuously adapt for tomorrow.

Source: Gartner

When we speak to customers about SAP Cloud ERP, they appreciate our global network of partners that enable customers to scale, extend, and innovate. They highlight SAP’s strong road map for agentic AI, as well as comprehensive ERP capabilities that go far beyond core finance.

For us, recognition as a Leader is an important milestone, but not the end of the journey. Customers tell us they want deeper industry-specific functionality, simpler pricing, and even greater clarity in roadmaps. We are acting on that:

Industry depth: In 2025 we are delivering expanded capabilities for discrete manufacturing, consumer products, and high-tech.

In 2025 we are delivering expanded capabilities for discrete manufacturing, consumer products, and high-tech. Clarity and simplicity: With new commercial models, customers gain more predictable and transparent ways to adopt innovation.

With new commercial models, customers gain more predictable and transparent ways to adopt innovation. Customer experience: Through our “Suite-First” approach, we are simplifying how customers consume innovations across ERP, supply chain, and spend management.

From cloud ERP to the suite

What makes SAP unique is that cloud ERP is not a standalone product, it is the doorway to the entire SAP Business Suite. By connecting processes across finance, supply chain, procurement, HCM and CX, we deliver outcomes that no single application can achieve in isolation. This is where SAP customers gain confidence: with harmonized data, AI at scale, and innovation that spans industries.

Looking ahead

We are proud of this recognition, but even more excited about what lies ahead. Together with our customers and partners, we are shaping the next decade of intelligent, modular cloud ERP – harmonizing data, automating at scale, and innovating across industries.

Dominik Metzger is president and chief product officer for SAP Supply Chain Management.

