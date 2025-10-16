SAP Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises

I am happy to share that SAP Cloud ERP has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises for the fourth year in a row.

This recognition is based on our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the cloud ERP market for service-centric enterprises.

As businesses navigate constant change, they need systems that connect every function, scale intelligently, and provide infrastructure for continuous innovation. I believe this recognition underscores SAP’s commitment to deliver exactly that.

SAP Cloud ERP is the foundation of our broad portfolio of applications, and the centerpiece of the SAP Business Suite. It’s an out-of-the-box enterprise management solution with embedded AI, real-time insights, and the agility to support growth at any stage. Verticalized from day one with industry-specific best practices and capabilities, SAP Cloud ERP helps organizations scale intelligently, stay compliant, and adapt quickly.

When we speak to customers, they appreciate that SAP Cloud ERP is part of a broader portfolio, including our cloud platform SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and that it allows customers to quickly take advantage of the latest AI innovations with Joule. In addition, SAP stands out for our extensive, global network of implementation partners.

For us, this recognition is a milestone, but it also pushes us to keep innovating and delivering even greater value to our customers. We hear from customers that we need to be clearer in our value proposition, make adoption easier, and speed up innovation delivery. We take this feedback seriously:

Cross-functional complexity: We are accelerating the SAP Business Suite strategy to deliver tighter native integration, a unified user experience, and simplified end-to-end processes across finance, supply chain, procurement, HCM, and CX.

We are accelerating the SAP Business Suite strategy to deliver tighter native integration, a unified user experience, and simplified end-to-end processes across finance, supply chain, procurement, HCM, and CX. Live customers in complex organizations: Building on global deployments like Bain & Company, we are expanding programs, references, and accelerators to further invest in our industry and geographic scale.

Building on global deployments like Bain & Company, we are expanding programs, references, and accelerators to further invest in our industry and geographic scale. Pricing clarity: To make planning and TCO more predictable, we have launched persona-based bundles that simplify pricing and clarify the path to adopting AI and extensibility at scale.

Pursuing innovation

Today, the need for clarity and alignment across every business function is critical. Businesses run on a unique mix of applications and data sources, often creating heterogenous landscapes that are difficult to connect. To meet their goals, businesses need a solution that goes beyond isolated applications for individual challenges.

SAP Business Suite offers a path to connecting every business function, including: an end-to-end portfolio that unifies connected applications, powerful AI agents, and contextualized data on SAP Business Technology Platform. Together, they orchestrate cross-functional processes across an interconnected landscape.

And as the foundation of SAP Business Suite, SAP Cloud ERP ensures seamless integration across finance, supply chain, procurement, and more. With SAP Cloud ERP at the core, SAP Business Suite streamlines critical business functions into a unified system. Our scalable, flexible solutions ensure businesses of all sizes benefit from modern, tailored ERP.

I believe this recognition from Gartner highlights the need for intelligent, modular cloud ERP. With SAP’s integrated approach, organizations can harmonize data, automate at scale, and expand across regions and industries. As we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on continuing to lead through innovation and impact.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing officer of SAP Business Suite and CPO Globalization & Industries at SAP.

