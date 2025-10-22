WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2025.

At a glance

Current cloud backlog of €18.8 billion, up 23% and up 27% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 22% and up 27% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 26% and up 31% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 7% and up 11% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit up 12%, non-IFRS operating profit up 14% and up 19% at constant currencies

SAP updates its 2025 cloud revenue, operating profit and free cash flow outlook

Christian Klein, CEO:

“SAP delivered a great Q3 with strong cloud revenue growth of 27%. We are gaining market share as our customers are adopting solutions across the entire Business Suite, including Business Data Cloud and AI at accelerated pace. For Q4 we are executing against a strong pipeline – which gives us confidence in our accelerating total revenue growth ambition for 2026.”

Dominik Asam, CFO:

“Q3’s strong performance underscores the strength and agility of our model. Through disciplined execution and a sharp focus on profitability and cash flow, we’ve maintained forward momentum despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. We enter the fourth quarter confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments, as reflected by an improved outlook for operating profit and free cash flow.”

