Recently, at SAP Connect, we highlighted an incredible array of new Joule Agents embedded in key business processes and across every line of business.

The International Trade Classification Agent and Cash Management Agent optimize finance, while the Bid Analysis Agent and Receipt Analysis Agent clarify spending. The Production Planning and Operations Agent, Change Record Management Agent, and Supplier Onboarding Agent handle supply chain logistics. In human resources, the HR Service Agent, People Intelligence Agent, and Career and Talent Development Agent level up your workforce, while customer-facing teams get support from the Digital Service Agent. Finally, the Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent cut service costs, while the Process Content Recommender Agent and Workspace Administration Agent accelerate business-wide transformation and onboarding.

With the growing number of Joule Agents, we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to engage with AI. That is why we’re introducing Joule Assistants as a grouping concept. This means that the agents are role-aware depending on the user logged onto the system, whereas the assistants will be more abstract, coarse-grained group around a semantically closely aligned set of agents. While Joule manages the tasks, the assistants will initiate sub threads for more targeted conversations when mentioned. If the user becomes lost in the details or does not receive the expected response from the selected assistant, Joule can step in.

Want to learn more? The Innovation Guide has all innovations announced at SAP Connect.

In Q3, SAP received its ISO 42001 certification for AI governance, which means customers get responsible AI systems, such as Joule, SAP AI Core, and more, that can be confidently integrated into their operations. This certification assures that our AI solutions meet the highest industry standards for ethics, security, and compliance, including adherence to regulations like the EU AI Act.

SAP Business AI is fully on track to have more than 400 AI features, including Joule Agents, by the end of 2025 that will deliver unparalleled business value to customers. These features are being built with AI Foundation on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and will add to the over 300 existing AI scenarios and 1,900 Joule skills.

Here are some of the highlights from Q3 2025:

SAP Business AI for supply chain is ensuring the entire supply chain runs smoothly while boosting productivity. The new Shop Floor Supervisor Agent proactively manages factory floor disruptions by analyzing issues and recommending actions. AI-assisted mobile execution in SAP Service and Asset Manager lets customers in the field use voice commands for hands-free job documentation. SAP Integrated Business Planning provides clear summaries for complex statistical results and safety stock calculations, to name a few. There is much more to check out about SAP Business AI for supply chain below.

and SAP Signavio are taking business value to new heights by transforming how business leaders understand customer experience. Customers can now automatically analyze sentiment from unstructured customer feedback and link it to events in their operational processes. My Process Overview in SAP Signavio offers a highly personalized and role-specific experience for understanding processes. Learn more about AI and business transformation management below. In Q3 SAP Business AI for sustainability is all about simplifying what was once complex: environmental compliance and reporting. AI-powered permit management in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud extracts requirements directly from PDF documents to make manual effort and the risk of costly fines a thing of the past. SAP Green Ledger uses AI to make sophisticated carbon analysis accessible to all business users through natural language queries. Business users can now effortlessly explore carbon emissions data and its financial impact in natural language. Get more information about AI and sustainability below.

Joule

SAP Joule for Consultants

Product enhancements

General availability

Consultants leading complex innovation and transformation projects require swift and reliable information to ensure success. SAP Joule for Consultants assists them by providing instant clarity on ABAP code purpose, business logic, and structure, drawing from a model trained on SAP’s exclusive code and vast documentation. SAP Joule for Consultants translates to an up to 14% acceleration in project execution, a 50% reduction in design rework, and an estimated 1.5 hours saved per consultant per day through faster knowledge access and improved code interpretation.

Read more about this release in our Q2 2025 highlights.

In Q3 2025, SAP Joule for Consultants has gotten some key enhancements. Consultants can now leverage a new Prompt Guide for quick-start tips and a filterable Prompt Library to browse pre-formulated questions by role or area. The tool’s knowledge base is continually refreshed with the latest SAP Learning journeys and courses, Activate Roadmap content, and now integrates SAP-exclusive, gated-content Knowledge Base Articles (KBA) and SAP Notes. Once Joule provides an answer, the new “Copy Answer to Clipboard” function allows consultants to quickly share the entire response and specific code snippets for seamless integration into other applications.

SAP Joule for Consultants Knowledge Based Articles and SAP Notes

Get started with SAP Joule for Consultants and deep dive into the latest updates. We also have learning resources to help you get started here.

Watch a video: “Wipro: Empowering Consultants to Deliver Greater Efficiency with SAP Business AI”

SAP Business AI for supply chain

SAP Service and Asset Manager

AI-assisted mobile execution

General availability

Field technicians can now document job details more efficiently using AI-assisted voice commands within the SAP Service and Asset Manager mobile app. This mobile execution feature lets them capture work updates through natural language, which the system instantly converts into structured data, streamlining the job completion process.

By guiding the user and enabling a hands-free experience, this capability delivers a 50%* increase in technician productivity and a 75%* reduction in costs from job completion errors, fundamentally improving data quality and the mobile user experience.

Get started here.

Shop Floor Supervisor Agent

Beta release

Production supervisors can use the Shop Floor Supervisor Agent to proactively manage and resolve potential factory floor disruptions. The agent helps them quickly understand the severity of an issue, resequencing production orders and reallocating resources to maintain a seamless workflow.

This proactive approach boosts supervisor productivity in handling disruptions by 50%* and reduces unplanned downtime by two percent*, ensuring greater operational efficiency.

Shop Floor Supervisor Agent

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, product compliance

AI-assisted compliance information processing

Beta release

Master data specialists in product compliance can leverage an AI-assisted feature in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to automatically process supplier compliance disclosures. The tool extracts key information, such as regulations and status data, and maps it directly to the corresponding compliance requirements within the system.

This automation improves the accuracy of compliance data, reduces the risk of errors that could lead to fines, and allows specialists to focus on strategic priorities instead of manual data entry.

This can reduce organizations’ costs of processing disclosures by up to 90% and environmental management penalties and fines by 67%.

AI-assisted compliance information processing

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Business Planning

AI-assisted forecast results analysis

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Demand planners can dramatically accelerate their forecast analysis using a generative AI summary embedded directly within their planning user interface. This intelligent narrative explains complex statistical details, such as why the best-fit algorithm was chosen, and provides clear recommendations for improving future results.

This enhanced visibility, powered by Joule, boosts planner productivity in analyzing forecasting runs by 25%*, enabling faster and more confident adjustments to the supply chain model.

AI-assisted forecast results analysis

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Business Planning

AI-assisted analysis of inventory optimization results

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Inventory planners can now leverage AI-assisted analysis to better understand the key drivers behind their recommended safety stock values. The feature supports root cause analysis by translating complex calculations – such as demand variability, lead time fluctuations, and service levels – into clear summaries of the factors influencing inventory optimization outputs.

This capability accelerates the speed of analysis and boosts confidence in system recommendations, helping to ensure that inventory outcomes are strategically aligned with crucial business goals for working capital management and customer service. Organizations will enjoy a 25%* improvement in inventory planner productivity.

AI-assisted analysis of inventory optimization results

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for finance

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted processing of incoming quality certificates with SAP Document AI

General availability

Quality technicians can elevate operational efficiency by automating the intake of quality certificate documents. The solution utilizes SAP Document AI to intelligently extract data upon upload, automatically matching it to corresponding system objects to update or generate certificate receipts with minimal manual intervention.

This streamlined workflow accelerates stock release and delivers significant business value, reducing certificate processing time by 70%* and cutting potential revenue loss from associated delays by an equal measure.

AI-assisted processing of incoming quality certificates with SAP Document AI

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted note corrections for project billing

General availability

Billing specialists can enhance the professionalism of their invoices by leveraging the smart notes feature within the manage project billing application. This tool automatically suggests grammatical corrections for notes on time and expenses items, allowing specialists to review and approve changes instead of performing tedious manual edits.

By improving invoice accuracy and speeding up generation, this capability directly reduces the time spent on note corrections by 50%* and helps to shorten customer payment cycles.

AI-assisted note corrections for project billing

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted explanation of fixed asset key figures

General availability

Asset accountants can demystify complex financial data with a new AI-powered feature that explains fixed asset calculations in simple, natural language. This tool lets them quickly comprehend asset valuations, ensure compliance, and answer stakeholder questions rapidly and confidently.

This intuitive approach reduces the effort spent analyzing asset values and responding to inquiries by up to 75%*.

AI-assisted explanation of fixed asset key figures

Get started with this feature.

Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Product enhancements

General availability

As part of the new capabilities introduced this quarter in Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition:

Supplier invoice verification

The supplier invoice verification capability in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud enables accountants to interact with Joule using natural language to get immediate updates on supplier invoices, such as identifying the current approver or checking a payment status. They can also perform crucial tasks, like releasing an invoice from a payment block or canceling a posted document, without leaving the conversational AI. By providing this direct access to both information and transactional capabilities, the solution drastically reduces time spent on manual searches and boosts the overall productivity of the accounts payable team. The capability reduces the time required to search for invoice details by 60%* and provides a 10%* improvement in overall accounts payable productivity.

Costing variant explanation

Cost accountants working in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can now use the AI-assisted costing variant explanation for precise, natural language explanations for complex costing variants. This feature helps them quickly understand the logic behind product price calculations, ensuring they can efficiently select the correct parameters for cost estimates.

This intelligent guidance streamlines configuration and troubleshooting, delivering a 66%* reduction in the time needed to set up calculations and significantly increasing efficiency when resolving valuation errors.

Costing variant explanation for Joule with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Mass update of delivery date

Purchasers managing procurement timelines in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud can leverage Joule to execute mass updates of delivery dates. When a supplier communicates a schedule change, purchasers can use natural language to identify all relevant purchase order items and apply the new dates in a consolidated action.

This capability eliminates repetitive manual data entry and ensures downstream planning is based on the most accurate information, resulting in an 80%* increase in purchaser productivity for this task.

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted smart solution for situations in My Home

Beta release

Upon logging into SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, business users can now leverage a smart homepage that automatically summarizes key updates and tasks requiring their attention. This feature provides a comprehensive overview of significant changes since the user’s last session, allowing them to identify and act on high-priority items immediately.

By bringing actionable insights directly to the entry page, users can boost productivity and significantly reduce the time spent on daily tasks, freeing them to focus on higher-value activities. Employees will see an up to 46%* reduction in time needed to resolve situations.

AI-assisted smart solution for situations in My Home

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted smart personalization of My Home for applications

Beta release

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition users can now personalize their homepage by using natural language to find the right applications for their tasks. The AI-powered feature interprets the user’s request and suggests the most relevant app, which can be added directly to the My Home entry page with a single click.

This significantly reduces users’ time searching for tools and helps new users get up to speed more quickly. The personalization costs of My Home are reduced by up to 33%*.

AI-assisted smart personalization of My Home for applications

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted easy fill

Beta release

With the easy fill feature, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition users can populate business object fields using natural language. This streamlines data entry by allowing users to describe an update in a business-relevant format, which the system then uses to automatically and accurately populate all corresponding fields.

This accelerates the process, improves data accuracy, and ensures all required information is captured, leading to an 80%* increase in speed, enhanced data accuracy, and a significant reduction in business process complexity and user training time.

AI-assisted easy fill

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted payment exception analysis and explanation

Beta release

Accounts payable accountants using SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can more efficiently analyze and resolve payment exceptions. The feature provides enhanced tools to search payment logs and view a transparent history of changes made to payment proposals.

This enables users to quickly identify the root cause of an issue, leading to a higher rate of on-time payments and improved transparency for both end-users and auditors. Overall, it will increase the average rate of on-time payments by up to 85%*, reduce the time for analyzing payment run logs from up to one hour to just 10 minutes*, and lower the overall cost of SAP support.

AI-assisted payment exception analysis and explanation

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for spend management

Booking Agent

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Business travelers can streamline their trip planning with the Booking Agent in Concur Travel. The Joule Agent analyzes individual preferences, company policies, and budgets to deliver personalized flight and hotel recommendations through a conversational interface.

This approach reduces the time needed to book a trip by 11% *and improves user engagement by 50%*. It also increases policy compliance and simplifies the overall booking experience.

Booking Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for procurement

Joule with SAP Ariba solutions

General availability

Procurement professionals using SAP Ariba solutions, from sourcing experts to casual requisitioners, can now avoid navigational and transactional complexities. Joule integrates with SAP Ariba Sourcing, SAP Ariba Supplier Management, and SAP Ariba Buying, providing intuitive navigation and natural language processing for information access and task completion.

This results in up to 50%*​ faster informational searches and up to 50%*​ quicker execution of navigation and transactional tasks, enabling procurement teams to redirect their efforts toward strategic activities and maximize their contribution to organizational goals.

Joule with SAP Ariba solutions

Get started here.

SAP Fieldglass Service Procurement

AI-assisted document information extraction

General availability

With AI-assisted document information extraction, project managers can streamline the extraction of SOWs from existing files. This helps them reclaim time and eradicate errors during critical migrations. SAP Fieldglass Service Procurement extracts essential SOW details from existing PDFs. This advanced capability shifts the focus for project managers from tedious manual data entry to cultivating stronger collaboration among all stakeholders in the SOW life cycle.

The ultimate benefit is a marked 80%* reduction in the time required for SOW creation, a significant decrease in the risk of costly errors, and an overall improvement in collaborative efficiency.

AI-assisted document information extraction

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for customer experience

Catalog Optimization Agent

Beta release

E-commerce product managers who optimize global product catalogs can use the Catalog Optimization Agent for intelligent automation within SAP Commerce Cloud. This Joule Agent continuously evaluates product descriptions, attributes, and translations to identify and flag inconsistencies or gaps, ensuring accurate and complete information.

This enhancement of merchandising standards improves product discoverability. It drives higher conversion rates, resulting in significant efficiencies, such as a 70% reduction in translation time and a 65% decrease in the time spent adding descriptions per asset.

Catalog Optimization Agent

Get started here.

Digital Service Agent

General availability

Customer service and sales teams can enhance their support capabilities by deploying the Digital Service Agent to respond to inquiries in natural language. This Joule Agent leverages a company’s internal SAP business knowledge to instantly provide accurate answers and resolve common issues. The agent integrates with existing business portals and e-commerce platforms through content-rich APIs and uses machine learning to continuously improve its response quality.

This automation frees human agents to focus on complex, high-value interactions, ultimately decreasing support costs, improving overall customer satisfaction, and boosting conversion rates. Organizations can increase sales staff productivity by 50%*, service staff productivity by 50%* for agent-handled tasks, and overall operational performance.

Digital Service Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for IT and developers

SAP Datasphere

AI-assisted semantic generation

General availability

Data analysts often spend valuable time manually defining the semantic types for ingested non-SAP data, a necessary but time-consuming preparation task. SAP Datasphere accelerates this process with its AI-assisted semantic generation. The embedded feature automatically recognizes and assigns the correct semantic characteristics to data, allowing analysts to bypass manual preparation and move directly to higher-value modeling work.

This capability reduces the time and costs associated with creating semantics for non-SAP entities by up to 95%* and empowers organizations to derive insights from their data faster.

AI-assisted semantic generation

Get started here.

SAP Analytics Cloud

AI-assisted commenting

General availability

Within SAP Analytics Cloud, a new AI-assisted commenting feature helps users consume and create commentary. For business analysts, the tool can automatically summarize long comment threads, aggregate comments along a data hierarchy for new insights, and translate the results into the user’s preferred language.

Users can get the help of AI to rephrase their input when authoring comments for improved quality and clarity. This capability dramatically reduces the time needed to analyze qualitative feedback, enabling faster and better-informed decision-making. Organizations will enjoy a dramatic increase in efficiency, with an 80%* reduction in the time required to rephrase business comments, an 80%* reduction in time to aggregate and translate descendant comments, and an 80%* reduction in the time it takes to summarize and translate comments by cell or thread.

AI-assisted commenting

Get started here.

SAP Analytics Cloud

AI-assisted data actions

General availability

SAP Analytics Cloud now assists planning professionals by automatically generating advanced formula scripts from natural language descriptions. Users can write a comment explaining the desired logic, and the AI will create the corresponding script. Conversely, the tool can also analyze an existing script and generate business-friendly comments, greatly simplifying documentation and knowledge transfer.

This dual capability equips organizations with a 75%* reduction in the time needed to author scripts and a 75%* reduction in the time required to create fully documented scripts.

AI-assisted data actions

Get started here.

SAP Analytics Cloud

AI-assisted chart summary

General availability

Users can automatically generate a text summary for any chart using the SAP Analytics Cloud add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint. The feature creates a three-bullet point summary inserted directly into the presentation as editable text with a single click. The summary can be regenerated on demand to ensure it always reflects the latest data in the source chart.

This feature significantly reduces the time spent writing presentation commentary. It improves chart comprehension for the audience, offering an up to 96%* reduction in time for writing and updating a chart summary.

AI-assisted chart summary

Get started here.

SAP Analytics Cloud

AI-assisted calculations

General availability

A new AI feature simplifies working with calculations in SAP Analytics Cloud. Users can now generate complex calculation formulas simply by describing what they need in natural language. Conversely, the tool can also take an existing, complex formula and explain its function in clear, easy-to-understand text.

This dual capability cuts the time required to create and understand calculations by 60%*, making the platform more accessible and efficient for all users.

AI-assisted calculations

Get started here.

SAP Document AI

Embedded edition and workspace

General availability

SAP Document AI, embedded edition, automates the entire document lifecycle within enterprise processes. The solution can automatically retrieve documents from sources like email inboxes, extract key information based on predefined templates, and then seamlessly post the data into target systems like SAP S/4HANA. This end-to-end automation accelerates document handling, improves data accuracy, and reduces the delays and value loss associated with manual processing.

Get started with SAP Document AI, embedded edition.

SAP Document AI workspace is the central administration hub for managing automated document processing. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for administrators to define data extraction schemas, orchestrate intelligent workflows, and integrate various input channels. The workspace also includes real-time monitoring and analytics, offering complete transparency and control over performance. Centralizing these functions streamlines the setup and governance of document AI solutions, accelerating deployment and simplifying the management of large-scale document processing. Both will grant organizations a 70% *reduction in document processing time, an 83% reduction in template maintenance, and a 40%* mitigation of the value lost to manual processing delays.

What is SAP Document AI? Click the button below to load the content from YouTube. Always allow YouTube

Get started with SAP Document AI workspace.

Employees working remotely or in the field often need to submit documents while on the go. Integrating SAP Document AI with SAP Mobile Start lets users seamlessly upload photos and files for automated processing directly from their mobile device. This mobile-first accessibility streamlines document-heavy workflows, improves overall processing efficiency, and provides a more convenient and user-friendly experience for the entire workforce.

Start Screen Select Document Type Document Scan

Generative AI Hub

Product enhancements

General availability

Developers can experiment with leading models and orchestration tools with generative AI hub in SAP AI Core. This enables scalable AI development and productization across SAP and non-SAP landscapes with built-in trust and compliance.

The open-source coding agent Cline has been integrated into generative AI hub this quarter. It connects developers to over 40 cutting-edge AI models—including GPT-5, Claude Sonnet 4, and SAP-managed options—through a single, secure SAP AI Core endpoint. It streamlines coding workflows with context-aware assistance, automated code generation, and seamless model switching, all within existing SAP development tools. For more information, see the reference architecture.

Cline and generative AI hub integration

New models are also joining the generative AI hub to give customers more flexibility in choosing the best for their organization’s individual use cases. The latest models include Claude Opus 4, Claude Sonnet 4, GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini and GPT-5 Nano, Mistral Medium Instruct, Cohere Reasoning A Command, Nova Premier from AWS Bedrock, Gemini Embeddings, and Amazon Titan Multimodal Embeddings G1 model.

For more information on new and deprecated models, see the SAP Note.

Finally, SAP Document Management is now supported as a repository type for the orchestration grounding module. Learn more here.

For a limited time, try generative AI hub for free.

SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities

Product enhancements

General availability

SAP Joule for Developers will remain free for another year, allowing customers and partners to benefit from AI-driven development through material numbers 8019124 (customers) and 8019541 (TDD partners). Read more here.

With SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP developers can expect a 20%* reduction in time and effort to write ABAP code, a 25%* reduction in time and effort to test ABAP code, and a 4.4%* faster time to realized value.

This past quarter, SAP Joule for developers, ABAP AI capabilities have been enhanced with several capabilities:

ABAP developers can generate complete ABAP Cloud applications based on the ABAP RESTful application programming model (RAP). With simple prompts, they can specify a data model based on the given data dictionary structures of the underlying ABAP repository. On top of the generated data model, a full RAP application with an SAP Fiori user interface is generated.

Developers can also integrate RAP applications with OData services exposed by an SAP S/4HANA Cloud system using Joule, which helps to create the necessary code automatically.

They can leverage Joule to create custom fields and logic without diving into the technical implementation details.

Stay tuned for the upcoming release of SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in Q4 2025.

Deep dive into the latest enhancements from this quarter here and get started with ABAP AI capabilities here.

SAP Build solutions

AI-assisted content creation and summary

General availability

Business users and content creators can now directly leverage embedded generative AI assistance within SAP Build Work Zone. This feature enables them to instantly generate text from simple prompts or summarize lengthy information into clear, digestible formats, streamlining the content creation process from within their digital workplace.

This capability reduces the time required to produce an external-facing blog from six hours to just one*, enabling the rapid creation of high-quality content.

AI-assisted content creation and summary

Get started here.

Joule studio

Agent builder

Beta release

Using the agent builder in Joule studio, business and IT users can create custom AI agents to automate complex, end-to-end business processes. These agents are designed to plan, reason, and dynamically solve problems by coordinating multi-step workflows across SAP and non-SAP systems. By invoking APIs, interacting with documents, and collaborating with users, they can handle ambiguous or fragmented processes that exceed the scope of traditional automation.

This allows organizations to drive efficiency in scenarios requiring expert decision-making and exception handling, all while providing central management for governance and visibility.

This unlocks new levels of operational agility and employee productivity for every organization, reducing the time to deploy custom Joule skills by 10%* and cutting the time spent on frequent business tasks by up to 25%*.

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for industries

Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent

General availability

Utility customers increasingly expect intuitive, 24/7 self-service options that feel personal and effective across any channel. The Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent addresses this need by providing a conversational AI to handle service requests and product inquiries. Fully integrated out of the box with SAP for Utilities data and processes, the agent delivers a consistent and satisfying experience at any time of day.

This agent helps utility providers strengthen customer relationships while driving operational excellence, resulting in an approximate 90%* reduction in the average cost for each AI-handled contact.

Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent

Watch a video: “Joule Agents: Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent”

SAP Business AI for business transformation management

SAP Signavio solutions

AI-assisted context analyzer, text-to-event matching

Beta release

Process owners can now leverage an AI-assisted context analyzer to automatically match free-text customer experience data directly to specific events within their operational processes. This capability creates a unified view correlating customer sentiment with process execution in a single dashboard.

Eliminating time-consuming manual data mapping lets teams pinpoint the root cause of issues more quickly, leading to enhanced decision-making and targeted improvements for operational efficiency and the overall customer experience. Process owners can expect to improve process analysis accuracy by up to 30%*.

AI-assisted context analyzer, text-to-event matching

Get started here.

SAP Signavio solutions

AI-assisted context analyzer, sentiment analysis

Beta release

Process owners now have an automated method to interpret customer sentiment from free-text data using an AI-assisted context analyzer. The system intelligently classifies unstructured feedback as positive, negative, or neutral, revealing how specific operational processes influence the customer’s perception.

This provides actionable insights to identify root causes, enabling targeted process improvements that enhance customer satisfaction and support proactive experience management. Process owners can expect to reduce the time it takes to access insights from experience records by up to 90%​*.

AI-assisted context analyzer, sentiment analysis

Get started here.

SAP Signavio Collaboration Hub

AI-assisted role-based process overview

Beta release

The My Process Overview feature provides business users in SAP Signavio Collaboration Hub with a highly personalized and role-specific experience. Leveraging an AI-driven setup wizard, the system automatically surfaces the most relevant processes and content, eliminating the need for manual searching and navigation.

This tailored environment provides employees with immediate clarity on their responsibilities, significantly boosting productivity while reducing the administrative overhead required to configure and maintain role-specific access paths. It reduces the time needed to navigate to relevant content by 50%* and shortens new user onboarding by 10%*, all while delivering a superior user experience that drives rapid adoption.

AI-assisted role-based process overview

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for sustainability

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, EHS environment management

AI-assisted permit management

Beta release

Environmental compliance managers using SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can now automate the setup of EHS permit data by extracting it directly from PDF documents. The AI-powered feature intelligently scans permits of any length to capture header data and identify all requirements and propose corresponding compliance tasks. An intuitive side-by-side view lets users validate the AI’s suggestions while reviewing the document, ensuring complete coverage and simplifying audits.

This approach reduces manual effort and the risk of costly omissions, leading to a potential 65%* reduction in management costs and an 80%* reduction in fines, while also eliminating the need for a separate optical character recognition (OCR) solution.

AI-assisted permit management

Get started here.

SAP Green Ledger

AI-assisted carbon emission analysis

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Business users can encounter challenges accessing and analyzing intricate carbon emissions data, especially when correlating environmental impact with financial outcomes. SAP Green Ledger offers an AI-assisted solution that seamlessly integrates financial data from SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, enabling on-demand exploration of carbon emissions and the creation of meaningful KPIs that directly link environmental performance with business results.

This lets users effortlessly request complex reports using natural language prompts via Joule, making sophisticated insights readily available even to those without extensive data science backgrounds. This reduces the time required for carbon accounting analysis by 90%*.

AI-assisted carbon emission analysis

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, workplace safety

AI-assisted safety observation reporting

Beta release

Production operators and industrial hygienists can enhance workplace safety using the AI-assisted safety observation reporting in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. This intelligent capability allows workers to describe safety observations in their own words, with the system processing the natural language input, asking for any missing details, and automatically creating a structured safety observation record.

By removing the need for complex forms, this streamlined process helps businesses capture standardized, actionable data for faster risk prioritization, ultimately delivering up to a 71%* reduction in reporting costs and five percent* cost avoidance for time loss due to incidents.

AI-assisted safety observation reporting

Get started here.

Philipp Herzig is CTO, chief AI officer, and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.

