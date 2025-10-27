SAP Helps Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Stay Agile with “Stunning” AI-Enabled Invoice Assistant

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, the global leader in live entertainment, has implemented an AI-enabled invoice assistant to help streamline its accounts payable operations.

Create transformative impact with the most powerful AI and agents fueled by the context of all your business data Learn how

Enabled by SAP Business AI and built on SAP Business Technology Platform, the assistant is already delivering faster response times, enhanced supplier experiences and smooth multilingual automation.

With 38 shows across global cities and a workforce of almost 4,000 artists and staff from 80 countries, Cirque du Soleil’s operations are as dynamic as its performances. Managing more than 70,000 supplier invoices annually—especially from tour-supporting vendors at residency shows—has placed increasing pressure on the accounts payable team. Nearly 40 percent of inquiries are from vendors seeking invoice status updates, and these inquiries were often delayed due to limited visibility and manual processing.

To address this, Cirque du Soleil turned to SAP Business AI. The company’s new AI-enabled invoice assistant automates the triage-and-response process for invoice-related emails. It analyzes incoming messages in all languages, identifies the request type, extracts invoice details, determines the status of each invoice and even captures the sentiment of the email, prioritizing those that need attention more urgently. The assistant then generates a proposed response in English and French, significantly reducing the average handling time from 30 minutes to just two minutes per inquiry.

“The time-consuming research required to identify the payment status of an invoice and its reason was overwhelming,” said Philippe Lalumière, vice president of information technology, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We were looking for a more efficient way to handle this, and SAP Business AI provided us with a simply stunning answer.”

The assistant leverages SAP HANA Cloud to store and process structured data derived from incoming emails, along with analysis results and generated responses. SAP AI Core foundation supports intelligent automation, enabling the assistant to detect urgency, sentiment and even root causes of payment delays. This has drastically reduced manual workload and improved supplier satisfaction.

“As we partner with Cirque du Soleil on this transformative journey, it’s inspiring to see how technology is streamlining operations and focusing organizations even more on what they do best—delivering unforgettable experiences,” said Dr. Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer at SAP SE. “This is a perfect example of how data and AI can unlock both creativity and efficiency.”

Key benefits include:

Efficiency: Automation frees up employee time and accelerates response rates.

Automation frees up employee time and accelerates response rates. Accuracy: AI minimizes human error and helps ensure timely, contract-compliant payments.

AI minimizes human error and helps ensure timely, contract-compliant payments. Multilingual support: Bilingual capabilities enable inclusivity across Cirque’s global supplier base.

Bilingual capabilities enable inclusivity across Cirque’s global supplier base. Scalability: The assistant handles high volumes without additional resources.

The assistant handles high volumes without additional resources. Enhanced experience: Standardized, timely responses foster stronger supplier relationships.

With this innovation, Cirque du Soleil continues to lead not only in the world of live performance but also in operational excellence. SAP remains a trusted partner in this journey, helping the company scale its global footprint while staying agile and responsive.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Subscribe to the SAP News Center newsletter to get stories and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Sign up now

Media Contact:

Lesa Plingen, +49 622 776 9000, lesa.plingen@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Top image courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.