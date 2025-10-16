SAP LeanIX Marks Fifth Consecutive Year as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for EA Tools

SAP LeanIX has once again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, marking its fifth consecutive year of this acknowledgment.

Turn business transformation into a core capability Learn how

The Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology says that “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

In this year’s Magic Quadrant, SAP LeanIX was positioned furthest and highest in both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, which also marks the first time an SAP solution has been positioned in this way.

We believe this result reflects the unique strength of SAP LeanIX solutions in helping enterprises:

Make confident, data-driven technology investment decisions

Drive transformation initiatives that deliver measurable business impact

Accelerate AI innovation while ensuring responsible governance

“Our goal is to empower our customers to build transformation as an ongoing capability, rather than a one-off project,” Dee Houchen, chief marketing officer at SAP Signavio, said. “As transformation never ends, our solutions help companies secure a full picture of the applications they’re running and, more importantly, the capabilities they offer. This means understanding exactly how those applications can be best deployed to maximize efficiency and productivity. Enterprise architecture planning is at the heart of this approach, and we believe being recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year by Gartner reaffirms our unwavering commitment to value realization for our customers.”

In today’s dynamic business landscape, enterprise architecture planning and implementation are vital for organizational transparency, smarter decision-making, and business growth, and SAP LeanIX maintains an ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in this field, as part of SAP’s integrated business transformation toolchain.

In our opinion, this repeated recognition of SAP LeanIX solutions provides useful context regarding the state of the enterprise architecture market. As a vendor, SAP LeanIX empowers organizations to make informed decisions about technology investments, map and support large-scale business transformation, and implement sound AI governance to ignite AI innovation across the enterprise.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant equips businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions. Get a complimentary copy of the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant, recognizing SAP LeanIX solutions, here.

Lucas de Boer is Global Marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter for weekly stories and highlights Subscribe today

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.