A gift is always more than just a physical present; it is a thought wrapped in paper, an appreciation corporeal. The holiday season always challenges us to think beyond the material and pass along the kindness. This year, we’re encouraging you to extend the positive impact you create beyond your inner circle to your community.

But don’t worry! This doesn’t necessarily mean buying everyone in the world a present. Truly making an impact is an easy thing that can start with the decisions you make, and the SAP community holiday gift guide can help you there.

What if the coffee you’re gifting also encourages seniors to learn new skills and prevent their feeling of isolation? Or the sustainable pullover you find protects a UNESCO heritage skill, embroidered by women who are economically disadvantaged? Would you like to receive handcrafted, artisanal décor, knowing that its purchase sent life-saving supplies to children in need? The SAP community holiday gift guide contains more than a hundred gift-giving options that can make these dreams a reality.

We know it can become difficult to navigate holiday shopping. Thus, the SAP community holiday gift guide is a curated list of more than 200 organizations that not only ensure high-quality goods and services but also focus their profits into increasing opportunities in their communities and ecosystems.

As consumers, we know that our choices carry ripple effects: we buy what we support. By purchasing products from these small businesses, you aid in their persistence and innovation. You contribute to SAP’s mission of accelerating impact businesses and the development of skills. You show that you are a part of a system that values inclusivity, sustainability, and morality.

Peruse the 2025 SAP community holiday gift guide and make a small decision that goes a long way. Feel free to share the guide with your networks and inspire them to consider the power of impact businesses, and use the hashtag #SAP4Good on social media.

Here’s to a gift that makes everyone smile—from the supplier’s beneficiaries down to your chosen recipient. With more intentional and sustainable gift giving, we can help the world run better, together.

Mia Naval and Franziska Holstein are part of the Social Responsibility, Inclusion, & Commmunities Team at SAP.