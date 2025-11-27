AUMOVIO Accelerates Future Mobility with SAP Cloud ERP and Business Transformation Management Solutions

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that AUMOVIO, the newly launched global technology company focused on future mobility, has selected a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions from SAP to help build its digital foundation.

These include SAP Cloud ERP Private, SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Signavio solutions.

Following its spinoff from Continental AG in September 2025, AUMOVIO is redefining the automotive landscape with its bold vision to make mobility safe, exciting, connected and autonomous. With over 100 years of experience and a global footprint of more than 86,000 employees across over 100 locations, AUMOVIO is now embracing SAP’s intelligent enterprise solutions to become even more dynamic, agile and competitive.

“This move to the cloud and these solutions will transform our operations,” said Thorsten Pache, CIO of AUMOVIO. “We’re building a digital-first foundation that allows us to scale innovation, respond to market shifts in real time and deliver intelligent mobility solutions that anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s drivers.”

The deployment of SAP Cloud ERP Private provides AUMOVIO with a more secure and flexible digital core, while SAP Business Data Cloud enables real-time data harmonization across its global footprint. SAP Integrated Business Planning supports comprehensive supply chain visibility and responsiveness, and SAP Signavio solutions empower continuous process optimization and transformation.

“Our collaboration with AUMOVIO demonstrates how cloud technology can accelerate reinvention,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “By combining advanced planning, process intelligence and a unified data foundation, AUMOVIO is well positioned to lead in the era of connected and autonomous mobility.”

AUMOVIO’s transformation reflects its commitment to innovation, operational excellence and collaborative spirit. AUMOVIO is now better positioned to deliver cutting-edge solutions, from sensors and displays to autonomous driving platforms, while maintaining operational excellence and customer-centricity.

