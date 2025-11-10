SAP Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Field Service Management Applications 2025

SAP has been named a Leader for the second time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Field Service Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment.*

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a three to five year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “AI-enabled tools are revolutionizing field service management, transforming reactive operations into predictive excellence.”

SAP was recognized for the following strengths:

End-to-end field service management offering as part of the full enterprise suite: SAP Field Service Management is a fully integrated component of the SAP Business Suite, enabling end-to-end business process execution across planning, logistics, operations, finance, and customer service. It connects seamlessly with core SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA, customer experience, asset management, and supply chain management, ensuring that service delivery is fully aligned with enterprise-wide processes. This deep integration eliminates silos, enables real-time collaboration across departments, and supports consistent, efficient service execution across the entire value chain.

AI innovations and generative AI capabilities: SAP Field Service Management is infused with AI and generative AI to simplify and accelerate service delivery. SAP is able to support generative summaries of equipment history, work orders, and past service activities. SAP has established an embedded AI copilot for field service that enables users to execute commands, automate actions, and retrieve context-aware insights using conversational language with the benefit of boosting productivity and responsiveness across the service life cycle. SAP also has a robust auto-scheduling engine designed for complex, high-volume service operations.

Commitment to continuous innovation

Field service organizations face growing complexity, workforce shortages, and rising customer expectations that demand smarter, faster, and more connected service delivery. SAP continues to lead the market by integrating AI-driven insights, intelligent automation, and end-to-end connectivity across its portfolio.

SAP remains focused on enabling customers to:

Boost technician and dispatcher productivity

Drive customer-centric and revenue enabling operations

Reduce operational costs and accelerate complex workflows via intelligent automation and AI

Provide a connected and extensible platform for field service

SAP is proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in AI-enabled field service management. We remain committed to helping our customers run their service operations smarter, safer, and faster — combining data, applications, and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes and exceptional customer experiences.

Download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Field Service Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment* here.

Ryan Jones is product marketing manager for Operate and Service at SAP.

*Doc #US52967825e, September 2025