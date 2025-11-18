SAP Joins Forces with France’s AI Ecosystem to Power Europe’s Sovereign Digital Future

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new collaboration with France’s AI sector, which includes new and expanded partnerships with Bleu, Capgemini and Mistral AI.

SAP Sovereign Cloud: Embrace the cloud without compromise Learn how

The collaboration will combine SAP enterprise application expertise with France’s vibrant AI ecosystem to create secure, scalable, AI-driven sovereign cloud solutions that protect data and intellectual property while advancing Europe’s digital transformation. The announcement took place at the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty in Berlin, where France and Germany emphasized strengthening European innovation and competitiveness.

“Europe’s competitiveness depends on its ability to innovate without compromise by combining technological excellence with full digital sovereignty,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “By joining forces with France’s world-class AI ecosystem, SAP is helping to build a trusted digital foundation for Europe where innovation is open, data is protected and technology truly serves people and progress.”

Bleu and Delos Cloud: Franco-German collaboration supporting European digital sovereignty

In a volatile and dynamic geopolitical climate, Bleu and Delos Cloud have established a robust Franco-German alliance to safeguard Europe’s digital infrastructure. Bleu and Delos Cloud signed a mutual assistance commitment for technical and operational cooperation in extensive crisis and emergency scenarios. This includes technical and operational cooperation to help ensure rapid, coordinated crisis response, even in extreme scenarios, such as military conflict or cyberattacks.

This partnership includes enabling cross-border capabilities for early detection, analysis, defense and remediation of cyber incidents. By working together, Bleu and Delos Cloud strengthen Europe’s capabilities for resilience and digital sovereignty, supporting both crisis prevention and long-term stability.

Together with SAP, authorities and governments, Bleu and Delos Cloud are ready to make a central contribution to Europe’s digital sovereignty, helping ensure that critical infrastructure remains secure, resilient and under European control. Further details are available here.

Capgemini: Driving Europe’s AI-driven digital and technology sovereignty

SAP and Capgemini are deepening their strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity and accelerate sovereign agentic AI-driven enterprise transformation solutions across Europe. Under the Franco-German industry alliance, both companies will sign a cooperation agreement and launch a Sovereign Technology Partnership, providing European organizations access to the spectrum of enterprise data management and migration services, cloud infrastructure and automation platforms, and agentic AI capabilities for European industries – including those in the public sector and regulated industries. By setting a new benchmark for trusted, compliant and resilient digital infrastructure, SAP and Capgemini are helping enable European organizations to innovate securely and independently. Further details are available here.

Mistral AI: Alliance for European sovereign AI

SAP and Mistral AI today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty in artificial intelligence. The collaboration will provide organizations with the first full sovereign AI stack for Europe:

Bringing together Mistral AI and SAP products: SAP will provide Mistral AI’s frontier AI, including Le Chat, through the sovereign AI Foundation on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). This joint offering will bring together the strengths of enterprise software and AI to deliver sovereign cloud solutions for Europe on sovereign AI data center. Mistral AI Studio will be integrated into AI Foundation, an SAP solution empowering customers and partners to build and deploy sovereign cloud applications and AI agents securely, compliantly and at scale within their own environments.

SAP will provide Mistral AI’s frontier AI, including Le Chat, through the sovereign AI Foundation on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). This joint offering will bring together the strengths of enterprise software and AI to deliver sovereign cloud solutions for Europe on sovereign AI data center. Mistral AI Studio will be integrated into AI Foundation, an SAP solution empowering customers and partners to build and deploy sovereign cloud applications and AI agents securely, compliantly and at scale within their own environments. Co-developing sovereign customer solutions: SAP and Mistral AI will jointly design and develop industry-specific AI applications that leverage SAP’s technology leadership and Mistral AI’s expertise to solve complex engineering and R&D challenges and unlock new business value.

This joint effort is the next step to enabling sovereign AI across the continent on European terms. AI Foundation in SAP Business Technology Platform serves as an integration layer that offers SAP Business AI across virtually any infrastructure. Mistral AI and SAP lay the foundation together with partners and endorsed by governments for scalable and compliant AI solutions in Europe, covering sovereign AI from the hardware to the platform and applications to the user interface.

A dedicated sovereignty pillar will serve European public services and regulated sectors, starting in Germany — and extendible to a wide variety of industries. By integrating Mistral’s AI capabilities into SAP’s cloud infrastructure for Europe, the partnership enables secure, scalable AI deployments tailored to local requirements.

A unified vision for Europe’s digital sovereignty

These partnerships form a key part of SAP’s broader SAP Sovereign Cloud solutions to strengthen Europe’s digital sovereignty and unlock the potential of AI. SAP is accelerating its investment in European sovereignty, deploying the SAP Cloud Infrastructure service across local data centers and allocating over €20 billion to sovereign cloud and AI solutions. By combining trusted governance and rigorous compliance with the ability to maintain control over data and assets while deploying some of the best available technologies on European terms, SAP is creating a resilient digital foundation for governments, public institutions and enterprises under European control.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter and get stories and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe here

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Dana Roesiger, +49 6227 7 63900, dana.roesiger@sap.com, CET

Clara Villanueva, +1(610) 661-5176, clara.villanueva@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.