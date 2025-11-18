SAP and Microsoft Accelerate Business Insights and AI Innovation with SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Microsoft Fabric

Today, at Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco, SAP and Microsoft unveiled plans to expand their longstanding partnership with the launch of SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) Connect for Microsoft Fabric.

The new capability simplifies access to semantically rich SAP data products through bi-directional, zero-copy sharing with Microsoft Fabric, enabling enterprises to gain instant access to trusted, business-ready insights for advanced analytics and AI.

“We are excited about continuing to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft to create more value for our customers,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering. “By bringing SAP Business Data Cloud and Microsoft Fabric closer together, our customers can seamlessly leverage the power of data to generate real business value through AI and analytics.”

“Organizations across every industry are accelerating their AI transformation by bringing together data from operations, analytics, and applications,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud and AI. “With SAP Business Data Cloud and Microsoft Fabric, we’re delivering a trusted foundation for analytics and AI, and helping our customers move faster, make smarter decisions, and turn insight into real business outcomes.”

Unlocking the true potential of your enterprise data

SAP BDC Connect for Microsoft Fabric empowers organizations to fully harness their data and applications by delivering secure, rapid access to SAP data products at scale—without the delays of data replication.

Through bi-directional, zero-copy sharing between SAP Business Data Cloud and Microsoft Fabric, customers can realize use cases that previously required moving and managing copies of data. SAP data products will be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft OneLake, Microsoft Fabric’s AI ready data lake, and data sets shared from Microsoft OneLake will also be available in SAP BDC to supplement intelligent applications.

By utilizing Fabric’s data engineering, data warehousing, and Power BI capabilities, organizations can effectively integrate SAP data with their broader ecosystem, establishing a unified foundation for their enterprise data. OneLake integration into Microsoft AI Foundry can also help customers leverage their SAP data in building AI applications, and as OneLake is built into Microsoft 365, hundreds of millions of users can get secure access to their SAP data through the products they use every day such as Excel and Teams.

Accelerating business insights and AI with SAP and Microsoft Fabric

SAP BDC Connect for Microsoft Fabric enables a unified data foundation that helps organizations get insights faster and accelerate their AI strategy. Through this bi-directional integration, customers can:

Build a semantically rich data foundation on harmonized SAP and non-SAP data

Perform advanced analytics and interact with enterprise data in natural language with Copilot in Microsoft Power BI.

Develop intelligent AI applications and agents grounded in mission-critical business data using Fabric data agents, Copilot studio, and AI Foundry

Enable multi-agent collaboration between M365 Copilot and Joule, leveraging a unified enterprise data and productivity platform to provide a seamless experience for business users

Availability

SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Microsoft Fabric is planned to be generally available in Q3 2026.

Irfan Khan is president and chief product officer for SAP Data and Analytics.

Arun Ulag is president of Azure Data at Microsoft.