SAP Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

At SAP, we believe that the future of supply chain management lies in resilience, efficiency, and automation. Supply chain business is a network business; no company operates in isolation. To achieve this, it is imperative to gain visibility into supply chain risks and disruptions and deeply collaborate with all critical trading partners.

That’s why I’m super proud to share that SAP has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) Vendor Assessment.* This marks the second time SAP has received this recognition, following our position as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape.**

We believe this distinction reflects the strength of SAP Business Network—our entry in the MESCCN space—and the trust placed in the solution by companies around the world. It’s a milestone that underscores our commitment to helping businesses navigate complexity and build more connected, intelligent supply chains.

Source: IDC, 2025

A legacy of collaboration

SAP Business Network is the world’s largest B2B trading partner platform, supporting more than US$6.5 trillion in annual transactions. It can modernize how procurement and supply chain processes connect across companies, helping build stronger, more resilient supply chains and deliver on the customer promise.

The network traces its roots back to the Ariba Supplier Network, founded in 1996. Over the years, it has evolved to support a broad range of supply chain processes. In 2021, we unified our capabilities under the SAP Business Network brand, bringing together logistics, asset management, finance, sustainability, and talent-based networks into a single, comprehensive platform.

Today, millions of companies across 190 countries rely on SAP Business Network to digitalize transactions, share information, and discover trading partners. By leveraging AI and configurable business rules, the network helps close break points between buyers and suppliers—enabling greater visibility, operational efficiency, and compliance across the supply chain.

What the IDC MarketScape recognized

According to the IDC MarketScape, SAP Business Network’s positioning as a Leader is supported by several competitive strengths:

Comprehensive product features and road map: SAP Business Network offers an extensive range of features and functionality, covering all major B2B collaboration categories, including indirect and direct materials, MRO, logistics, finance, services, and sustainability. The network’s robust future road map enables continuous innovation, empowering businesses to stay ahead in a dynamic landscape.

SAP Business Network offers an extensive range of features and functionality, covering all major B2B collaboration categories, including indirect and direct materials, MRO, logistics, finance, services, and sustainability. The network’s robust future road map enables continuous innovation, empowering businesses to stay ahead in a dynamic landscape. Seamless integration and extensibility: The network demonstrates capabilities in integration, connecting SAP ERP, procurement, and supply chain modules while extending to other ERPs, customer applications, and cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, AI, and blockchain.

The network demonstrates capabilities in integration, connecting SAP ERP, procurement, and supply chain modules while extending to other ERPs, customer applications, and cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, AI, and blockchain. Global reach and real-time collaboration: SAP Business Network enables trading partners to collaborate in real time across the globe across a wide breadth of business processes.

SAP Business Network enables trading partners to collaborate in real time across the globe across a wide breadth of business processes. Automation through configurable business rules: SAP Business Network empowers businesses to automate essential processes by working to define and customize rules tailored to their specific needs. These configurable rules can streamline workflows, enforce compliance, and boost operational efficiency, reducing manual intervention.

SAP Business Network empowers businesses to automate essential processes by working to define and customize rules tailored to their specific needs. These configurable rules can streamline workflows, enforce compliance, and boost operational efficiency, reducing manual intervention. Robust foundation and ecosystem: SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), combined with the broader SAP ecosystem, can provide a scalable and extensible secure foundation for seamless integration across procurement, supply chain, and finance processes.

Read the full IDC MarketScape report Access the report

We believe these strengths, as recognized by the IDC MarketScape, reinforce the value SAP delivers to organizations seeking to extend their business processes across the entire value chain.

Continuing to innovate on SAP Business Network

We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape reflects not only the strength of SAP today but also our commitment to ongoing innovation. We’re continuously enhancing the network to help companies collaborate more effectively, respond faster to change, and unlock new sources of value across their supply chains.

At SAP Connect, we shared how SAP Business Network is evolving to meet the demands of increasingly dynamic and interconnected business environments. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, the network now offers a scalable data foundation, seamless integration with SAP Cloud ERP capabilities and third-party systems, and enhanced workflow customization through SAP Build solutions. This has enabled many innovative initiatives to incorporate Joule across the network, reimagining analytics, automation, and approvals with intelligent capabilities that will be continuously released starting in 2026.

We’re also further expanding integration with SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Fieldglass solutions, and SAP Transportation Management to support end-to-end value streams. These enhancements can help streamline supplier onboarding, accelerate issue resolution, and improve sustainability tracking, empowering businesses to operate with greater agility and confidence.

Empowering businesses to realize the full value of collaboration

As multi-enterprise collaboration continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity to help organizations unlock new levels of agility, visibility, and efficiency. At SAP, we’re focused on making this journey as seamless and rewarding as possible.

Across industries, customers are already seeing the impact. ITP Aero, a leading aerospace manufacturer, is using SAP Business Network Supply Chain Collaboration to improve visibility and responsiveness across its supplier ecosystem. Similarly, Embraer, one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, is leveraging SAP Business Network to streamline procurement and supply chain processes, enhancing operational agility and supplier engagement.

We’re investing in education, enablement, and intuitive user experiences to support companies as they expand their collaborative networks. Whether you’re a manufacturer, services provider, or supplier, our goal is to empower you to connect, collaborate, and grow with confidence—leveraging the full potential of SAP Business Network to help drive strategic outcomes across your value chain.

A strategic choice for the future

If you’re looking for a partner that offers both a robust multi-enterprise network and deep supply chain and procurement capabilities, SAP is the clear choice. Our unmatched integration with core SAP and non-SAP applications, combined with our strategic vision and global reach, makes us uniquely positioned to support your transformation.

As I shared in my recent article, we’re entering a new era of supply chain management—one defined by connected ecosystems, intelligent automation, and sustainable growth. SAP Business Network is at the heart of this transformation, helping businesses turn complexity into opportunity.

To our customers, partners, and the entire SAP community, thank you for your trust and collaboration. We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape is a shared achievement, and we’re excited to continue building the future of supply chain commerce together.

To learn more, visit the SAP Business Network product page and read the IDC MarketScape excerpt here.

Dominik Metzger is president and chief product officer for SAP Supply Chain Management.

*Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment, November 2025, IDC #US53010225.

**Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment, December 2023, IDC #US49948423.