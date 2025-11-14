As a major European player in a dynamic global industry, SAP is committed to open competition and believes that its policies and actions are fully in line with competition rules. ​

These longstanding policies reflect standard practice across the enterprise software industry. In our proposed remedies, we are clarifying how they work as part of our broader commitment to transparency and customer choice. The European Commission’s concerns specific aspects of our on-premise maintenance and support policies; it does not relate to or affect our cloud offerings. ​

We are adhering to the procedure and timeline established by the European Commission, and trust they will bring this proceeding to a quick and fair close.​

We do not anticipate the proceeding will result in material impacts on our financial performance. To maintain the integrity of this process, we will not provide additional comments until a final decision has been made.​