SAP SuccessFactors HCM has once again been recognized for its impact and customer satisfaction, earning the 2026 Buyer’s Choice award from TrustRadius, a leading buyer intelligence platform for business technology.

This distinction reflects the voice of customers that consistently highlight the value, innovation, and measurable results delivered by SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Solutions that qualify for the Buyer’s Choice award are based on verified reviews received between January 1 and October 17, 2025.

“SAP SuccessFactors continues to set the bar for helping organizations build stronger, more connected workforces,” said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. “Winning the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice award reflects the trust customers have in SAP to empower people, foster growth, and create meaningful employee experiences. It’s a well-deserved recognition for a platform that truly puts people at the heart of business success.”

What our customers are saying

On TrustRadius, SAP SuccessFactors customers consistently highlight the ability to simplify HR processes, empower employees, and deliver meaningful impact.

“SAP SuccessFactors HCM stands out among other human capital management solutions due to its comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools, strong global compliance capabilities, and seamless integration with other SAP systems. Compared to competitors, it offers a more unified experience across core HR, talent management, and workforce analytics, which is essential for organizations looking to scale and adapt quickly.” – SAP SuccessFactors Administrator, Sura Asset Management

“With the aid of AI, we have been able to streamline our operations using SAP SuccessFactors HCM. Therefore, AI has been so helpful when it comes to improving the management of our workforce when using SAP SuccessFactors HCM.” – Business Development Manager, Tracko Interactive Services Pvt. Limited

“The greatest benefit of SAP SuccessFactors HCM is how it seamlessly integrates across all areas of HR, and even sales/supply chain/finance. That integration across the different areas of the business creates efficiencies that other providers do not offer. I have also been thoroughly impressed by the People Intelligence capabilities that have been offered. The sophisticated reporting fills the need for visualization software like tableau/looker.” – Administrator in Human Resources, Logistics & Supply Chain Company

SAP SuccessFactors: powering modern people strategies

SAP SuccessFactors solutions bring together every element of a modern people strategy, from core HR and payroll to talent acquisition, talent management, people analytics, and more. With SAP Business AI embedded across SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) enabling flexible extensions and integrations, customers can tailor their solutions to meet their unique needs.

To help our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving work landscape, we continuously invest in the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio, using market insights to deliver the tools and innovations they need to succeed. Last month at Success Connect at SAP Connect in Las Vegas, we unveiled the latest advancements designed to optimize operations, deliver actionable workforce insights, and elevate the employee experience. In September, SAP acquired SmartRecruiters to help enhance our talent acquisition capabilities, empowering our customers to attract, engage, and hire the right people faster and more intelligently.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on helping our customers harness the power of AI, data, and experience to build more agile, resilient, and people-centric organizations. As workforce expectations continue to evolve, we’re committed to delivering innovations that not only meet the needs of today but anticipate tomorrow’s opportunities—enabling customers to future-proof their people strategies and unlock the full potential of their workforce.

Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors HCM and read more customer reviews on TrustRadius. For more information about these recognitions, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQ page.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer for SAP SuccessFactors.