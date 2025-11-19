SAP and UNESCO Partner to Launch AI-Assisted Disaster Risk Management System in Solomon Islands

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has selected advanced disaster risk management system EDiSON for use in the Solomon Islands.

The system was developed by SAP Japan and INSPIRATION PLUS, a venture from Oita University focused on disaster prevention.

EDiSON, which runs on SAP Business Technology Platform, exemplifies how intelligent enterprise technology can be harnessed to address global challenges such as cyclones (typhoons) and floods. It integrates diverse types of information, including real-time, visual meteorological data and historical data records, to drive predictive insights and smarter operations assisted by SAP Business AI and machine learning.

These predictions offer authorities a vital tool for delivering faster response times and mitigating damage in the event of a natural disaster. This includes forecasting terrain damage, dispatching emergency services to affected areas and supporting decision-making in issuing evacuation advisories. The Solomon Islands initiative is envisioned as a blueprint for other small island developing states, showcasing how cutting-edge technology can democratize disaster resilience.

“EDiSON represents a leap forward in how science and technology can empower vulnerable communities,” UNESCO Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction Soichiro Yasukawa said. “By integrating AI and real-time data, we are not only improving early warning capabilities but also building a foundation for long-term resilience and sustainable development.”

The project, part of UNESCO’s Disaster Prevention Strengthening Program, will be operational in 2026. It aims to establish a scalable, data-driven model for disaster preparedness and responses of small island nations that face the increasing severity of natural disasters driven by climate change. The Solomon Islands, located in the South Pacific Ocean, face frequent threats from earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclones, droughts and flooding. EDiSON will serve as a transformative solution to enhance national preparedness and response capabilities.

EDiSON integrates static and real-time dynamic data from government, municipal and private sector sources. The system delivers predictive insights and real-time visibility into emerging disaster risks. This empowers authorities to issue timely evacuation orders and make informed decisions that protect lives and infrastructure.

Why EDiSON? Proven Performance and Scalable Sustainability

“This project exemplifies SAP’s commitment to using technology to empower resilient communities,” said Sophia Mendelsohn, chief sustainability and commercial officer at SAP SE. “EDiSON is a powerful example of how our cloud platform and AI capabilities can be tailored to meet the needs of communities facing real-world challenges. We’re proud to support UNESCO in bringing this innovation to the Solomon Islands and beyond.”

UNESCO’s selection of EDiSON was driven by the system’s proven track record in Japan—a country renowned for its advanced disaster management systems. The system’s ability to overcome traditional barriers such as fragmented data, limited analytical capacity and underutilization in field operations makes it especially valuable for resource-constrained nations such as the Solomon Islands. EDiSON’s modular design helps ensure scalability and adaptability, enabling governments to deploy sophisticated disaster management tools without requiring extensive budgets or technical expertise.

