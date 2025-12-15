In the business world, scale shapes every decision. For smaller companies, the path to growth is rarely paved with the same stones as their larger counterparts. Their requirements are distinct and often more immediate; they need solutions that are nimble and adaptable.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, the SAP Business One solution was designed to empower small businesses and the lower midmarket with an ERP solution that can grow with them and meet their evolving needs as they grow and prosper.

Introducing SAP Business One

Today, more than 83,000 customers and 1.2 million users across more than 170 countries rely on SAP Business One, supported by a global network of 850 partners and over 500 industry and country-specific extensions.

“It’s designed to be easy to start with,” said Darius Heydarian, head of Partner Solution Enablement SAP Business One. “Organizations can begin with just a single user and scale up as their needs grow, whether that means adding more people, locations, or subsidiaries.” The solution can adapt to how smaller organizations work, offering both quick setups for remote sites and coordinated rollouts across regions. It helps provide a modern, browser-based experience and can integrate smoothly with SAP’s analytic solutions and automation tools.

The role of partners

SAP recently reaffirmed the strategic importance of SAP Business One within the SAP solution portfolio. SAP Chief Partner Officer Karl Fahrbach emphasized SAP’s continued commitment to SAP Business One, highlighting the crucial role of the partner ecosystem: “SAP continues to invest in the future of SAP Business One. Our partner ecosystem remains at the heart of this success—driving autonomy, resilience, growth, and winning new customers every day.”

Partners play a central role in the SAP Business One ecosystem. SAP works closely with a vast network of partners that are experts in implementing and supporting SAP Business One. These partners have the expertise to tailor solutions to each customer’s specific requirements, whether it’s industry functionality, localization, or regulatory compliance.

“Partners also contribute to the extensibility of SAP Business One, developing extensions and industry solutions that help customers address unique challenges,” Heydarian said. The collaboration between SAP and its partners helps ensure that customers benefit from both SAP’s technology and the specialized knowledge of local experts.

Customers in scope

“Recently, one of our partners shared a customer example with me that perfectly reflects the nature of companies in the market segment we are targeting with SAP Business One,” Heydarian said. “The business had three employees when they started using the solution. Over the years, they expanded and employ 250 people today—without outgrowing their software platform.”

A typical SAP Business One customer is a small or midsize company looking for an affordable, flexible, and scalable ERP solution. These organizations often need to manage a range of business functions—from accounting and financials to purchasing, inventory, sales, customer relationships, and reporting—all in one place. SAP Business One helps them gain control, streamline processes, and make strategic decisions based on real-time information.

The solution is customizable to meet evolving business needs and supports international expansion with 28 languages and 50 country-specific localizations. Local support is provided by over 850 partners, helping to ensure that customers can get help tailored to their specific requirements.

“We are proud of the fact that SAP Business One is part of SAP’s solution portfolio,” Heydarian said. “Three thousand net-new customers choose SAP Business One every year. On average, 10 customers select SAP Business One every day.”

