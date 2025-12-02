KAMAX Drives Supply Chain Excellence with SAP for a Future-Ready Automotive Industry

As a global leader in high-strength fastening systems, precision parts, and assemblies for the automotive industry, KAMAX stands at the forefront of innovation–not only in manufacturing, but also in operational excellence.

Headquartered in Homberg (Ohm), Germany, with worldwide locations, in 2024 KAMAX generated €1 billion in revenue and employs 4,000 people dedicated to serving OEMs globally.

To maintain its competitive edge, the ambitious company embarked on a transformative journey to streamline its supply chain through digitalization and intelligent logistics management. This transformation centers around the deployment of SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM), SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM), and a comprehensive SAP S/4HANA platform, supporting superior logistics efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Optimizing logistics at scale

Handling approximately 400 transports daily across multiple global plants, KAMAX manages two distinct logistics flows: goods pre-packed and stored in warehouses, and a “pack-to-order” system where items are packaged just before shipment. Currently, three plants operate on SAP S/4HANA with SAP Extended Warehouse Management and one pilot plant with SAP Transportation Management integrated, while others are transitioning from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC).

The implementation of the advanced shipping and receiving process dramatically improved logistics transparency and efficiency.

“The use of the unified package builder, which leverages real data instead of estimates, allows us to provide precise shipping information to freight forwarders earlier in the process,” Jens Hoidem, director of IT Business Solutions at KAMAX, explained. This improvement enhances truck planning and communication with carriers, positively impacting the company’s logistics operations daily.

KAMAX collaborates exclusively with freight forwarders, working with approximately 20 carriers globally. At the advanced shipping and receiving pilot plant, about 60 deliveries per day are coordinated, involving around 2,000 handling units across five to six trucks. This network supports operational responsiveness without compromising control.

On premise today, cloud-ready tomorrow

Currently, three of KAMAX’s plants run on SAP S/4HANA, with the remaining plants on SAP ECC, all on an on-premises basis designed to be cloud-ready for future transitions.

Hoidem pinpointed the critical process improvements brought by advanced shipping and receiving in combination with SAP Extended Warehouse Management and SAP Transportation Management: “The shipping registration now uses the unified package builder, relying on accurate, real data rather than estimated figures. This has substantially improved truck planning and early communication with our freight forwarders, impacting around 60 deliveries and about 2,000 handling units daily at our pilot plant.”

Over 95 percent of KAMAX’s transport is by truck. “We maintain a global footprint close to our OEM customers to optimize delivery times and costs,” Hoidem added. “We currently engage about 70 to 80 different freight forwarders worldwide, facilitating diverse and dynamic transport needs.”

Sustainability and process automation

KAMAX has a bold strategy for sustainability and aims for carbon neutrality by 2037. Implementation of SAP Extended Warehouse Management and SAP Transportation Management plays a crucial role in supporting KAMAX’s goal by enabling better route planning, efficient truck utilization, and minimizing empty runs.

“Reducing CO2 emissions through smarter transport management is a key project outcome,” Hoidem added.

The German company is also actively advancing in automation. In China, KAMAX has piloted RFID technology integrated with automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to automate intra-logistics, reducing manual labor and enhancing productivity.

Nexineer, the company’s digital subsidiary, has developed an Operator Cockpit linked with SAP Extended Warehouse Management for real-time monitoring and automated production order management. Using laser technology, KAMAX automated piece counting, saving about 40 labour hours in May at their Slovakian plant across 1,200 containers.

KAMAX plans to roll out SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Transportation Management, and advanced shipping and receiving across all seven plants, progressively improving automation and digitalization of intralogistics processes. “We aim to integrate AI for advanced receiving and transportation management, continuing to optimize costs and capacity,” Hoidem shared.