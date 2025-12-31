SAP has announced a final five months transition period for the usage rights of its Compatibility Packs for SAP S/4HANA on premise, moving the expiration date from December 31, 2025, to the end of May 2026.

Compatibility Packs provide temporary usage rights, allowing certain classical SAP ERP functionalities to operate within SAP S/4HANA, aiming to ease the migration and maintain business continuity for customers moving from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA.

For most of the Compatibility Packs, the usage rights end on December 31, 2025, which has been extensively communicated to customers, partners, and user groups and is documented in SAP Note 2269324.

To counter for the fact that despite the extensive communication several customers still need some more time to manage this transition, SAP is offering this final transition period in an effort to provide customers with greater choice and flexibility.

Accompanying this extension, SAP will offer tailored programs for customers that are moving to the respective SAP cloud solutions that replace the compatibility pack functionalities. We encourage affected customers to contact their SAP representative.

Stefan Steinle is EVP and head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.