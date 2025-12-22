Most organizations see the potential of AI but struggle to turn that ambition into measurable, enterprise-scale results. Fragmented processes, limited AI expertise, and inconsistent data readiness often make it difficult to move beyond isolated experiments.

Create transformative impact with the most powerful AI and agents fueled by the context of all your business data Learn how

This is where SAP and the SAP partner ecosystem make a decisive difference.

Together, we help customers translate AI strategies into meaningful outcomes by pairing partner industry expertise with SAP Business AI, which brings hundreds of purpose-built, domain-rich capabilities embedded across SAP applications. These capabilities help automate processes, elevate decision-making, and enhance employee productivity across the enterprise.

SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) amplifies this foundation by giving customers the ability to integrate, extend, and build AI-powered solutions in a scalable and secure environment.

Across industries, SAP and our partners are helping customers unlock real value from AI. The examples below show how organizations are already achieving tangible impact today.

Driving efficiency with AI-powered process automation

Manual, repetitive processes remain one of the biggest barriers to operational excellence. The SAP partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping customers uncover these inefficiencies and redesign them with AI-driven automation.

For frozen-food manufacturer FRoSTA, SAP partners sovanta AG, and Amista identified invoice processing as a major bottleneck. By orchestrating the workflow using SAP Build Process Automation and extracting, interpreting, and validating data through SAP Document AI, the partners were able to automate the process end to end. Invoices that once required several minutes of manual effort now flow through the system in under a minute, with roughly 60 percent fully automated. Employees can redirect their attention to higher-value work, such as resolving exceptions and collaborating with suppliers.

This is the power of pairing partner expertise with SAP Business AI and SAP BTP solutions: Organizations quickly shift from isolated task automation to connected, intelligent workflows that scale across departments and regions. What begins as a single use case becomes the foundation for a broader automation strategy—accelerating processes, reducing manual effort, and tightening the connection between data, people, and decisions.

Accelerating innovation by making AI accessible to every team

As demand for AI grows, many organizations face a familiar hurdle: the scarcity of specialized AI talent. Partners in the SAP ecosystem help close this gap by combining their industry knowledge with tools in SAP Business AI and SAP BTP that make it easier for teams across the business to experiment, prototype, and deploy AI solutions at speed.

A strong example comes from Aspen Pumps, which partnered with NTT DATA to modernize routine operational tasks. Using low-code capabilities from SAP Build to design and orchestrate workflows and SAP AI Core to power AI models, the team rapidly developed a series of automation bots—12 in total. These now streamline activities such as invoice validation, order routing, and even interpreting CAD drawings to accelerate quote creation. Many proof-of-concept initiatives were completed in under a week, demonstrating how accessible innovation becomes when intelligent capabilities are built directly into the tools teams already use.

By lowering the barriers to experimentation, SAP and partners help organizations innovate faster and more confidently. Teams can explore new ideas, test them safely, and scale what works—without waiting for scarce technical resources or lengthy development cycles. Innovation becomes a daily practice, not a specialized activity reserved for a few.

Building a future-ready foundation with scalable, extensible architecture

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into business operations, leaders are prioritizing platforms that will scale with them, not constrain them. This is where SAP partners help customers design architectures that can evolve with changing market needs while preserving the stability of their core systems.

Steel manufacturer Al Ghurair Iron and Steel (AGIS) offers a powerful example. Working with Deloitte, the company reimagined its production planning process using SAP Business AI embedded in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, combined with the integration and extension capabilities of SAP BTP. A planning cycle that once required 15 minutes of manual coordination now takes less than five. The solution has been replicated across multiple locations, and more than 400 calculations are now automated, giving teams more time to analyze results and optimize operations rather than manage spreadsheets.

When SAP Business AI and SAP BTP come together with partner expertise, companies gain a foundation they can rely on as their AI ambitions grow. They can scale new capabilities across plants, regions, or business units; extend processes without disrupting mission-critical systems; and seamlessly connect SAP and non-SAP environments into a cohesive, intelligent landscape.

Turning AI potential into business transformation

These stories demonstrate what becomes possible when customers, SAP, and our partners work together: faster processing, smarter decisions, empowered employees, and architectures built for long-term agility and growth.

With the combined strength of the SAP partner ecosystem, the domain-rich intelligence of SAP Business AI, and the extensibility of SAP BTP, organizations can move beyond pilots and embed AI where it matters most: in the daily processes and decisions that run their businesses.

Learn more about what’s possible for your business with SAP Business AI at sap.com/ai.