NEWTOWN SQUARE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the appointment of David Robinson as president of SAP North America. In this role, Robinson will oversee the company’s North America market units and lead sales operations across the broader Americas region. He will focus on driving customer success, accelerating business transformation, and helping organizations realize the full value of their SAP solutions.

“David’s deep understanding of our North American markets and strategic vision will accelerate SAP’s momentum in this geography as we continue to empower businesses with AI embedded in mission critical applications and powered by unified data to drive real business outcomes,” said Jan Gilg, Global President of Customer Success & Americas and member of the Extended Board of SAP SE. “With his appointment, we are bringing special focus and extra leadership capacity to SAP’s most important growth market.”

Robinson has 22 years of SAP experience and proven leadership across multiple business functions. Most recently serving as president and chief revenue officer for Cloud ERP and acting managing director for SAP U.S. Public Services, he has been instrumental in driving SAP’s and customers’ cloud transformation strategies. His SAP career includes leadership roles as senior vice president for RISE with SAP, global vice president and managing director, COO for Customer Success, and regional vice president for business finance in North America. Earlier in his career, he served as chief innovation officer for public services and led industry advisory, value advisory, and product engineering teams at SAP Labs.

